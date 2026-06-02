ASHLEY NYIKO MABASA | EU methane regulation: new fault line for SA coal

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Richards Bay Coal Terminal, one of the world’s leading coal export terminals. The writer says for countries on the receiving end of regulatory changes such as the forthcoming EU methane regulation, the challenge is to engage early, adapt strategically, and avoid being positioned passively in a system that is being rewritten in real time.

The EU’s forthcoming methane regulation, widely presented as a technical extension of its climate agenda, is increasingly emerging as a structural shift in global energy governance. For South Africa’s coal export industry it signals not only new compliance requirements but also a more fundamental question about long-term market access in a world rapidly reorganising around decarbonisation.

At the centre of the regulation is the EU’s attempt to reduce methane emissions in the full fossil fuel value chain, including imports of coal, oil and natural gas. Methane, though short-lived in the atmosphere compared to carbon dioxide, is significantly more potent in its warming effect. The EU’s approach therefore focuses on tightening measurement and accountability in production and transport systems that extend well beyond its own borders.

Under the proposed framework importers will be required from 2027 to comply with stringent monitoring, reporting and verification standards for methane emissions embedded in energy commodities. By 2030 the rules tighten further, requiring domestic and imported fossil fuels to meet defined methane intensity thresholds for new and renewed contracts. In effect, the EU is exporting its regulatory standards outward, embedding climate compliance into trade itself.

The ambition is clear: to eliminate methane leakage as an invisible subsidy embedded in global fossil fuel markets and to align imported energy with European climate objectives. Yet the geopolitical consequences are equally clear. The regulation extends European environmental governance into supplier countries, reshaping industrial behaviour long before any explicit trade barrier is imposed.

South Africa remains one of the world’s major coal producers, exporting about 30% of its annual output of about 250-million tonnes. However, the European market has already been in decline for years. South African coal exports to the EU fell by nearly 60% in 2023 to 7.1-million tonnes , followed by a further decline to 1.9-million tonnes in early 2024 , representing just over 4% of total exports. While this decline reflects Europe’s broader energy transition and shifting demand patterns, it also highlights the sensitivity of the sector to evolving regulatory and political pressures.

This creates a policy paradox. On the one hand, the EU has positioned itself as a strategic partner in South Africa’s broader economic transition. The Clean Trade & Investment Partnership , launched in March 2025, is designed to mobilise investment into green industrialisation, critical minerals and low-carbon development pathways.

On the other hand, coal, still a cornerstone of South Africa’s export economy and fiscal base in mining regions and generating more than 70% of our electricity, is now subject to a regulatory framework that may significantly increase the cost and complexity of maintaining access to European markets.

Companies must start exploring mining operations, including coal bed methane capture and utilisation projects. These initiatives signal a broader shift in the industry, where compliance is no longer limited to reporting emissions but increasingly involves capital-intensive investment in emissions reduction technologies. For firms operating in a globally competitive, price-sensitive commodity market, this introduces new financial pressures and operational uncertainty.

Key technical elements, particularly the methodologies for measuring methane intensity and defining enforceable thresholds, are still under development. With full clarity not expected until 2027, exporters face a regulatory environment that is simultaneously imminent and unresolved. This gap between policy announcement and technical specification creates a period of uncertainty that complicates long-term planning, investment decisions and contract structuring across the energy sector.

This uncertainty has not gone unnoticed. Industry stakeholders, including 70 energy companies and trade associations , have raised concerns that unclear and evolving standards could distort markets, delay investment and potentially disrupt supply chains if compliance expectations shift abruptly. The concern is not necessarily opposition to regulation, but the unpredictability of its implementation.

A policy designed to reduce emissions at scale risks generating unintended economic friction, particularly for exporters in developing economies where capital constraints, infrastructure limitations, and technological gaps make rapid adjustment more difficult. While large European firms may absorb compliance costs more easily, the adjustment burden for external suppliers is significantly higher.

For South Africa, the strategic challenge is therefore twofold. First, it must adapt its coal export sector to a tightening regulatory environment, potentially accelerating investment in emissions reduction technologies and operational efficiency. Second, it must actively diversify its export markets and industrial strategy to reduce exposure to a single regulatory bloc whose standards are increasingly shaping global trade norms.

This requires a broader rethinking of energy and trade policy. It involves not only responding to regulatory change but anticipating the direction of global standards and positioning South African industries within emerging low-carbon value chains, including critical minerals, green hydrogen and renewable energy manufacturing.

At a geopolitical level, the methane regulation underscores a deeper shift in how climate policy is being internationalised. Regulations designed for domestic environmental outcomes are increasingly functioning as de facto global standards. This creates convergence and tension: convergence in the sense of shared climate goals, and tension in the uneven capacity of countries to comply.

The central question is whether this regulatory diffusion can be managed in a way that supports a just and inclusive energy transition, or whether it will deepen asymmetries in global trade and industrial development. For coal-dependent economies such as South Africa, the answer will depend not only on domestic policy adaptation but also on the extent to which new climate trade regimes are accompanied by credible mechanisms for support, investment and technological transfer.

Last, what is already clear is that the energy transition is no longer confined to environmental policy alone. It is increasingly embedded in trade law, industrial strategy and geopolitical alignment. The EU’s methane regulation is one expression of this shift, but not the last.

For countries on the receiving end of these regulatory transformations the challenge is to engage early, adapt strategically, and avoid being positioned passively in a system that is being rewritten in real time.

• Mabasa, a development economist, is executive manager in the office of the deputy minister of mineral and petroleum resources.