CLARENCE TSHITEREKE | Platinum sector faces profit paradox amid supply woes

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A worker processes platinum group metal ores at a smelter complex. The writer says the sector’s future trajectory will depend on its capacity to transition from a volume-driven exporter to a technologically advanced and value-integrated participant in a rapidly evolving global economy. Picture:

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Johnson Matthey’s May 2026 Platinum Group Metals (PGM) Market Report provided a critical empirical foundation for reassessing the structural condition and comparative performance of South Africa’s PGM sector within the global economy.

The report revealed a market bifurcated along both metal-specific and geographic lines: platinum, ruthenium and iridium remain in structural deficit, while palladium and rhodium are entering modest surpluses. At the same time, the report identified constrained primary supply, particularly from South Africa, as a decisive factor shaping global price dynamics.

Taken together, these findings illuminate a deeper paradox: South Africa retains overwhelming dominance in resource endowment and global supply, yet its economic performance increasingly lags competing producers in productivity, cost efficiency and value capture.

At a global level, the persistence of structural deficits for PGMs reflects a combination of robust industrial demand and constrained mine output. Johnson Matthey indicates that platinum will record its fourth consecutive supply deficit in 2026, notwithstanding a projected decline in demand.

This apparent contradiction highlights the severity of supply constraints, which stem in large part from declining mine shipments in South Africa and Russia. Given South Africa’s central role, anchored by the Bushveld Complex, the world’s largest repository of PGMs, the country’s production trajectory exerts disproportionate influence over global availability and pricing.

In macroeconomic terms this structural tightness confers economic value on South Africa. Elevated prices, exemplified by platinum reaching a record high in January, translate into favourable export revenues, improved terms of trade and enhanced fiscal inflows. The PGM sector thus continues to underpin the country’s external balance and supports its mining-dominated industrial structure.

Read: PGM miners wary of new projects despite platinum prices at 20-year highs

Compared with other producing countries such as Russia and Zimbabwe, South Africa remains unmatched in scale: its resource base and production capacity render it the pivotal supplier in global markets.

However, this dominance in volume masks a growing divergence in performance when measured against efficiency and resilience metrics. The Johnson Matthey report underscores that supply from South Africa remains constrained despite high prices, implying limited responsiveness of output to market incentives.

This is symptomatic of deeper structural rigidities: ageing shafts, declining ore grades, labour-intensive mining methods, energy instability and chronic underinvestment in capital-intensive technologies. These factors collectively elevate the marginal cost of production and reduce operational flexibility relative to more mechanised producers.

Compared with other producing countries such as Russia and Zimbabwe, South Africa remains unmatched in scale: its resource base and production capacity render it the pivotal supplier in global markets.

Comparatively, Russia’s PGM sector, particularly in palladium, exhibits greater technological integration and capital intensity, allowing it to maintain output consistency and cost efficiency even under adverse conditions. While Russia’s geopolitical exposure introduces its own risks, its production model is less encumbered by the infrastructural and labour constraints characteristic of South Africa.

As a result, in surplus markets such as palladium and rhodium, where demand is weakening and secondary supply is rising, cost competitiveness becomes decisive. Here, South Africa’s relative disadvantage is most evident as producers must contend with shrinking margins and more volatile revenue streams.

The composition of demand further accentuates these comparative dynamics. Historically, PGMs have been heavily dependent on the automotive sector, particularly for catalytic converters in internal combustion engines. Yet Johnson Matthey’s 2026 report indicates that automotive demand is contracting, with palladium demand expected to decline by about 9% and rhodium by about 6%.

This reflects both the structural shift toward electric vehicles and cyclical reductions in petrol car production. While the slower-than-expected adoption of battery electric vehicles has provided some support to PGM demand, the long-term trajectory remains one of gradual erosion in this segment.

In contrast, industrial demand is becoming increasingly significant, driven by applications in chemicals, electronics, data storage, glass manufacturing and clean energy technologies. In particular, the emergence of green hydrogen production using proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysis — which relies on iridium — marks a structural transformation in demand composition.

This transition presents a strategic opportunity for South Africa given its dominance in iridium and platinum resources. However, it also exposes a critical weakness: the country remains primarily an upstream exporter, capturing limited value from downstream processing and advanced manufacturing.

From a comparative economic perspective this constitutes a fundamental asymmetry. While South Africa extracts the majority of PGMs, much of the value-added accrues in industrial economies that specialise in refining, fabrication and technological application. Countries such as Germany, Japan, and the US derive disproportionately higher economic value from PGMs through their integration into high-tech manufacturing and energy systems.

South Africa, by contrast, remains largely confined to the lower-value segments of the value chain, with beneficiation efforts constrained by infrastructure deficits, progressively closing smelters due to electricity costs and limited industrial diversification.

This divergence is further compounded by emerging competition within the Southern African region. Zimbabwe, though smaller in absolute output, is expanding its PGM sector at a faster rate, supported by new investment and relatively lower production costs. Meanwhile, global production forecasts indicate that African PGM supply may experience short-term declines before recovering modestly, with growth projected at about 1.4% annually through to 2030.

In this context South Africa’s dominance is likely to persist in absolute terms, but its relative share of value capture may erode unless structural reforms are implemented.

An important dimension of this challenge lies in the interaction between supply constraints and price formation. Structural deficits, particularly in platinum, support high prices, which in turn sustain profitability for South African producers. Yet these same deficits reflect an inability to expand output, raising concerns about long-term supply security and investment attractiveness.

As research suggests, supply in South Africa could remain flat or even decline over the next several years without capital expenditure on mine recapitalisation. This creates a paradoxical equilibrium in which the sector is simultaneously profitable and structurally fragile.

Policy implications

The implications for economic policy are significant. To maintain and enhance its comparative position, South Africa must address three interrelated constraints. First is energy security. Persistent electricity disruptions have a direct effect on mining operations, increasing costs and reducing output reliability.

Second is technological upgrading. The transition from labour-intensive to mechanised mining is essential to improve productivity and reduce costs, particularly as ore bodies become deeper and more complex.

Third is value chain integration. Capturing a greater share of downstream value requires investment in refining and beneficiation, fabrication and industrial applications, as well as supportive industrial policy.

The outlook suggested by the Johnson Matthey report is therefore one of conditional opportunity. On the one hand, structural deficits in platinum and the rise of new demand drivers such as hydrogen and advanced materials create a favourable long-term price environment. On the other, the shift away from automotive demand and the increasing importance of cost efficiency and technological capability intensify competitive pressures. South Africa’s ability to navigate these dynamics will determine whether it can convert its resource dominance into sustained economic advantage.

In sum, the 2026 PGM Market Report underscores the enduring centrality of South Africa in global PGM markets while simultaneously revealing the limits of its growth model. Compared to other producers, South Africa remains unparalleled in scale and resource endowment, yet increasingly constrained in terms of efficiency, resilience and value capture.

The sector’s future trajectory will depend on its capacity to transition from a volume-driven exporter to a technologically advanced and value-integrated participant in a rapidly evolving global economy. Without such a transition South Africa risks remaining a pivotal but under-optimised supplier in a market it fundamentally shapes.

• Dr Tshitereke, an honorary professor at Unisa’s Thabo Mbeki School of Public & International Affairs, is chief of staff at the mineral & petroleum resources ministry.