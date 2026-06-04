KEVIN ALLAN | Municipal tariffs becoming an inflation risk SA can no longer ignore

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The writer says rising inflation affects municipalities as price-setters and as institutions exposed to rising costs, suggesting a need for more sophisticated tariff modelling.

Inflation in South Africa is no longer being driven only by fuel prices, food costs and interest rates. Increasingly, local government is becoming part of the inflation story.

Municipal tariff increases — electricity, water, sanitation, refuse removal and property rates — are placing growing pressure on households and businesses struggling with a rising cost of living. Yet the inflationary impact of municipal pricing decisions remains surprisingly underappreciated in public debate.

Municipalities understandably argue they are responding to unavoidable cost pressures. Bulk electricity purchases from Eskom continue to rise. Water boards are increasing charges. Infrastructure networks are ageing. Repairs and maintenance backlogs are growing. Staff costs, security costs and debt-servicing obligations continue to climb.

In many municipalities, infrastructure has been undermaintained for years, making emergency interventions more expensive than preventative maintenance would have been. In that context, municipalities often view tariff increases as unavoidable.

(Karen Moolman)

However, there is another side to this equation: affordability. Stats SA reported headline inflation rose from 3.1% in March to 4% in April, with fuel costs playing a significant role. Housing and utilities contributed materially to the inflation basket, demonstrating municipal costs are not peripheral to inflation but embedded within it. Municipal tariffs are no longer simply administrative decisions inside local government budgets. They directly shape the cost of living.

This becomes especially important during the annual July tariff cycle, when many municipal increases take effect simultaneously. This year, at precisely the same moment households are absorbing higher fuel prices, transport costs and food inflation, they will be confronted with above-inflation increases in electricity, water and property-related charges.

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has authorised municipal electricity distributors to implement average increases of about 9% from July. While lower than some electricity shocks in the past, the increase still exceeds recent headline inflation and arrives at a moment when consumers are already under pressure. Many municipal consumers also feel they are being asked to pay more without seeing a corresponding improvement in service reliability, infrastructure maintenance or municipal performance.

Property rates are becoming equally contentious. Concerns are growing that rising municipal charges are making urban property ownership increasingly unaffordable, particularly for middle-income households and pensioners whose incomes are not rising at the same pace as municipal bills. Cape Town’s recent tariff controversy illustrates the difficulty municipalities face. The city argued increases and fixed charges are necessary to fund long-term infrastructure investment. Residents countered that the cumulative impact of fixed charges and property-linked tariffs is making ordinary home ownership progressively less affordable. The subsequent court ruling against certain fixed-charge mechanisms highlighted how politically and economically sensitive municipal pricing has become.

Many municipal consumers also feel they are being asked to pay more without seeing a corresponding improvement in service reliability, infrastructure maintenance or municipal performance.

However, the broader issue is not whether municipalities should increase tariffs at all. In many cases they have little choice. Infrastructure must be maintained. Water systems, roads, substations and wastewater plants cannot be left to deteriorate indefinitely. The real question is whether municipalities and regulators sufficiently appreciate the macroeconomic consequences of their pricing decisions.

Inflation also affects municipal revenue from the other side. Local government often treats tariff-setting primarily as a budgeting exercise. The assumption is that higher tariffs automatically translate into higher revenue. But this assumption becomes increasingly dangerous in a weak economy. Affordability is not elastic. When municipal bills rise faster than wages, pensions, rental income or business turnover, households and firms eventually begin adjusting their payment behaviour. Some cut consumption. Others defer payments. Some move into partial payment arrangements. Others stop paying altogether.

South Africa has many municipalities with weak collection rates and rapidly growing debtor books. In such municipalities the distinction between “billed revenue” and “cash collected” is critical. A municipality may look financially sustainable on paper because it has approved aggressive tariff increases, while in reality actual cash collection is deteriorating.

This creates a dangerous cycle. Municipalities raise tariffs to protect revenue. Residents struggle to pay. Collection rates weaken. Arrears rise. Financial stress deepens. Municipalities then seek further tariff increases to compensate for weakening collections, placing even more pressure on households and businesses. In effect, poorly calibrated tariff increases can become self-defeating.

The risk is particularly acute now because broader inflationary pressures are intensifying. The South African Reserve Bank warned in March that higher energy prices would push up near-term inflation and projected fuel inflation would exceed 18% during the second quarter of the year. Fuel price increases feed through almost the entire economy: transport, logistics, food distribution and commuting costs. Lower-income households are especially vulnerable because they spend a larger proportion of their income on essentials.

This creates a dangerous cycle. Municipalities raise tariffs to protect revenue. Residents struggle to pay. Collection rates weaken. Arrears rise. Financial stress deepens. Municipalities then seek further tariff increases to compensate for weakening collections, placing even more pressure on households and businesses.

Municipalities therefore need to understand residents do not experience tariffs individually. Households do not mentally separate electricity increases from fuel increases or property rates from food inflation. Consumers experience the cumulative household bill. A technically defensible municipal increase may therefore still be economically harmful if implemented in an environment where every other cost category is simultaneously rising.

This is why municipal tariff-setting should increasingly be treated as a macroeconomic issue rather than purely a local administrative process. Regulators such as Nersa, municipal councils and the National Treasury need to pay closer attention to the combined inflationary effect of municipal charges. Electricity, water, sanitation, refuse removal, property rates and fixed charges may each appear reasonable in isolation. However, together they can materially shape inflation, household stress and economic confidence.

There is also a wider economic risk. Municipal costs influence business competitiveness. Small businesses, manufacturers, retailers, landlords and service sector firms all absorb municipal charges into operating costs. As the South African Institute of Black Property Practitioners points out, increases do not land equally. Above-inflation municipal increases therefore don’t only affect households; they feed into broader price formation across the economy.

At the same time, municipalities themselves are vulnerable to inflation. Rising inflation erodes residents’ ability to pay. Higher interest rates increase borrowing costs. Fuel inflation raises operating expenses for municipal fleets and contractors. Inflation therefore affects municipalities as price-setters and as institutions exposed to rising costs. The result is a delicate balancing act. Municipalities cannot freeze tariffs indefinitely without accelerating infrastructure collapse. But nor can they assume aggressive tariff increases are fiscally neutral. Poorly judged increases may undermine the very revenue base municipalities are attempting to protect.

This suggests a need for more sophisticated tariff modelling. Municipalities should increasingly test proposed increases not only against expenditure needs but also against affordability, economic growth conditions and likely payment behaviour. The key question should not be “How much revenue can we bill?” but rather “How much revenue can realistically be collected given a range of factors?”

That distinction may become one of the defining fiscal questions facing South African local government over the next decade. Municipalities are no longer passive victims of inflation. Increasingly, they are active participants in shaping it. That reality remains underappreciated and potentially dangerous.

• Allan, a former special adviser to a local government minister, is MD of data and intelligence organisation Municipal IQ.