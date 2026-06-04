LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

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A surprise search for contraband at St Albans prison. A letter writer says if we are serious about restoring public trust in institutions such as correctional services, accountability must not be negotiable. (Picture: Eugene Coetzee)

Prison food heist exposes deep governance failures

Revelations concerning alleged prison food theft and inflated pricing in the department of correctional services contracts are deeply troubling.

At a time when South Africans are struggling with the rising cost of living, it is unacceptable that public funds meant to feed inmates are reportedly being misused through unchecked contracts and inflated supply prices.

Even more concerning is the allegation that the contract in question was never properly reviewed. Any long-standing government contract must undergo regular review processes to ensure fair pricing, value for money and compliance with procurement regulations. Failure to do so reflects serious weaknesses in oversight and governance.

This matter goes beyond food supply. It speaks to the broader culture of impunity within parts of the public sector. Poor contract management, lack of transparency and weak accountability mechanisms create fertile ground for corruption.

Correctional facilities are funded by taxpayers. Every rand lost to inflated pricing is a rand diverted from essential services such as rehabilitation programmes, security improvements and community development initiatives.

There must be a full, transparent investigation into this matter. Those responsible — whether officials or service providers — must be held accountable. Consequence management cannot be selective or delayed. South Africans deserve clean governance and ethical leadership.

If we are serious about restoring public trust in our institutions, accountability must not be negotiable.

Tsepo Mhlongo

Orlando East

Market distortion and state privilege undermine economic progress

Columnist Ghaleb Cachalia is right to warn against an economy that rewards political proximity and financial manipulation over production (“Modern finance drifts from real value creation”, June 2). But the problem is not finance itself. It is the corruption of markets by privilege.

Finance is not separate from the “real economy”. It is the system by which savings are turned into investment, risk is priced, entrepreneurs access capital, and ordinary people build wealth through pensions, shares and retirement funds.

Without finance, factories, mines, medicines, farms, software firms and infrastructure would struggle to grow.

The real moral distinction is not between “real” production and “unreal” finance. It is between market-tested value creation and politically protected extraction.

When firms profit because they are bailed out, subsidised, shielded from competition or favoured by regulation, that is not capitalism. It is corporatism.

Markets are not morally empty merely because they allow voluntary exchange. They discipline claims of value through profit, loss, risk and consumer choice.

The cure for financial feudalism is therefore not suspicion of finance but deeper competition, sound money, property rights, transparency, personal responsibility and an end to state-created privilege.

Nicholas Woode-Smith

Cape Town

BEE hinders black economic inclusion and SA’s growth

It has become clear that mandatory BEE has had the opposite of its intended effect, hindering black inclusion in the economy.

The reasons are compelling:

The creation of a toxic sense of entitlement — yes, BEE is morally fair, but it is psychologically destructive.

The displacement of more competent empowerment candidates by less able but loyal cadres.

A negative impact on growth through regulatory burden and an effective tax on capital.

Curtailing healthy competition and learning opportunities by discarding benchmarks and experienced mentors of the wrong ethnic group.

President Cyril Ramaphosa argues vehemently for BEE and attacks those who raise its impact on growth (“Ramaphosa defends BEE as investment pledges expected to create 230,000 jobs”, May 14). But he is logically incoherent, equating growth with enforced empowerment and arguing that pro-growth arguments are suspect as they ignore the need for redress.

We should not allow him to ride two horses. He cannot argue that growth is twinned with mandated redistribution via coercive BEE. Economic growth (anywhere in the world) does not and never has rested on racial engineering.

It is simply untrue that white affluence before 1994 rested on anti-black apartheid regulations. All South Africans, including whites, would have been better off if the pre-1994 economy had been colour-blind.

Faster growth (possibly an economy double the size it is today) would have healed the scars of apartheid far better than the course the ANC chose. The 13-million unemployed in South Africa today have had no redress, and corrupting all levels of the state has left everyone worse off.

The mining industry falling from 20% of the economy to 6% is not redress, and nor is killing industrialisation through unaffordable electricity and service delivery failures.

A colour-blind policy post-1994 would have created the incentives and opportunities for more rapid black inclusion and greater black wealth, as well as the halving of unemployment. Simply put, the ANC’s policy of BEE has been bad for black people.

Ramaphosa’s position that BEE is healing apartheid’s scars is wrong. They would be healing faster without coercive empowerment.

Willem Cronje

Cape Town

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