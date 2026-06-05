MATTHEW MARRIAN | Why most estate plans fail when families need them most

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The writer says most estate plans fail because they are built to exist, not to function. Picture:

Most estate plans do not fail because they are wrong; they fail because no-one can use them when it matters.

There is a common assumption that an estate plan works simply because it exists. There is a will in place, a trust may have been created, beneficiaries are named, and life cover has been arranged. On paper, everything appears structured and responsible.

However, estate planning is not a paperwork exercise, and it is not defined by the existence of documents. It is defined by whether the system holds together when a family is under pressure, and that is where most plans begin to break down.

This failure is rooted in what can be described as the estate planning illusion — the belief that structure creates control. A plan is put in place at a specific time and left unchanged, while life continues to evolve around it. Assets grow, businesses are expanded or sold, families change shape, relationships shift and tax exposure moves.

New accounts are opened, others are forgotten, and over time the gap between the plan and reality widens. What appears to be a plan is often a snapshot of a moment that no longer exists.

When these plans fail it is rarely because the legal drafting is incorrect. The failure is behavioural, and it is a failure of co-ordination between people, assets and intent. Families avoid the conversations that define what the wealth is for, so expectations are never properly aligned.

Plans are treated as complete rather than evolving systems, which allows misalignment to build quietly over time. Liquidity is often misunderstood, leaving estates that appear substantial on paper but lack the cash required to meet obligations. This forces asset sales under pressure at exactly the wrong moment.

When these plans fail it is rarely because the legal drafting is incorrect. The failure is behavioural, and it is a failure of co-ordination between people, assets and intent. Families avoid the conversations that define what the wealth is for, so expectations are never properly aligned.

Complexity accumulates as structures are added without a clear design, creating fragmentation rather than clarity. Responsibility is also frequently outsourced, with the assumption advisers or executors will ensure everything works, when in reality they are left interpreting rather than executing if the underlying plan lacks coherence.

In many cases even basic information such as where assets are held or how structures interact is not easily accessible to those who need it most, which further delays decision-making and increases the risk of costly mistakes.

When co-ordination breaks, the consequences are not theoretical. Decisions slow down at exactly the moment they need to be made quickly. Emotions begin to dominate. Family members interpret intent differently, and spouses are left trying to navigate complexity amid grief.

What should have been a structured transition becomes disorder. The assets may still exist, but everything around them starts to fracture, often creating tension that lasts long after the estate itself has been settled.

The shift in estate planning is not from more documents to better drafting; it is from structure to co-ordination. A working estate plan is not defined by how sophisticated it looks, but by whether it can operate without you.

That requires clarity, where the structure and intent can be understood by the people who will implement it. It requires deliberate liquidity so the estate can function without destructive timing decisions. It requires consolidation, where assets, policies and structures are visible in one coherent view rather than scattered across platforms and advisers.

It requires alignment so investment strategy and estate design operate as a single system. It requires communication because if the family cannot explain the plan in their own words the plan is not complete.

Most estate plans fail because they are built to exist, not to function. Legacy is not protected by documents but by clarity, liquidity and communication working together under real conditions. If those elements are not aligned, what exists is not a plan but an assumption, and assumptions fail first when reality arrives.

• Marrian is director at independent wealth management firm InvestSense.