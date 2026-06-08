SEAN NEETHLING | Cutting through the noise

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The writer says the risk of the rising volume of global data is that more information can lead to more activity rather than better outcomes. Picture: SUPPLIED

For South African allocators the challenge is no longer access to information but what to do with it. The volume of global data, from macro shifts to market repricing, has expanded rapidly, creating more potential opportunity but also more noise. The risk is that more information can lead to more activity rather than better outcomes.

The central discipline is not reacting to this flow of data but deciding whether it is meaningful enough to act on. In practice, this translates into a more disciplined approach to decision-making.

Periods of uncertainty tend to encourage repositioning, such as adjusting exposures, adding new ideas and responding to evolving narratives. But we need to push back against that instinct and ask whether what we’re seeing is meaningful enough to warrant a change.

Despite the breadth of global opportunity sets, outcomes remain driven by a relatively concentrated set of decisions. In South Africa there are fewer things you’ve got to get right. At a high level, those decisions come down to:

The split between offshore and domestic exposure.

The balance between growth and defensive assets.

Alignment with client constraints.

In practice, this means portfolios are adjusted less frequently than headlines might suggest, because most developments don’t meet the threshold for change.

Access to global research is often positioned as a differentiator, but access alone is not sufficient. The value lies in how that information is translated into portfolio decisions.

Morningstar’s process draws on a wide range of inputs, from equity and credit research to private markets and multi-asset insights, but most of that opportunity set is intentionally filtered out. Only ideas with a clear impact on portfolio outcomes are considered for implementation.

Ideas are tested through a peer review process, where they are challenged across the team before being implemented. The objective is not consensus but to ensure that assumptions are robust and the case for change is clear. The result is a more repeatable framework that emphasises consistency and reduces reliance on individual judgement.

The shift from idea-led investing to portfolio-led thinking is intensifying. We focus on what drives outcomes and what diversifies them. That framing forces a different type of discipline. Every allocation needs to justify its role: is it contributing to long-term returns? Is it providing diversification in a specific scenario?

In a multi-scenario environment diversification remains central but is applied more deliberately. The focus is less on broad asset class buckets and more on how portfolios behave under different conditions. That may include exposure to global markets where valuations are supportive, defensive segments that provide stability, and targeted allocations linked to specific risks.

The result is fewer, more deliberate allocations, each tied to a specific role. When it comes to the long-running active versus passive debate, it is less about which one outperforms the other and more about how you combine them. In many cases, passive represents the default exposure, unless there is a clear and repeatable source of value from active management.

Alternatives are increasingly part of portfolio discussions, but we need the same discipline applied elsewhere in portfolios. When allocating to these strategies you need to understand what you are actually buying. The hurdle for inclusion is high, particularly when fees, transparency and liquidity are considered relative to traditional assets.

For all the focus on portfolio construction, investor behaviour remains one of the biggest determinants of outcomes. Even well-constructed portfolios can fall short if clients are unable to stay invested through periods of volatility. We cannot only focus on building portfolios that are theoretically sound but practically robust and aligned with client expectations and constraints.

• Neethling is head of investments at Morningstar.