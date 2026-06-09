LESEGO KGAMPE | NHI ConCourt hearings offer lessons for employee benefit design

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By directly consulting employees, corporates can plan more effective and responsive benefit structures to issues like healthcare.

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) recently heard arguments brought by private healthcare stakeholders and others challenging the legal framework underpinning South Africa’s National Health Insurance (NHI) legislation.

About the author: Lesego Kgampe is National Government Advisory executive at ASI Financial Services. (ASI Financial Services)

The legal proceedings are not an ideological battleground, nor are they an attempt by the private sector to block national unity. Rather, they represent a healthy, vital democratic process.

The hearings focused on a shared constitutional priority: ensuring that public participation, stakeholder funding models, and operational anxieties are fully integrated so that the eventual rollout is structurally sound and sustainable for everyone.

For corporate South Africa, this legal transition period is not a cue to step aside. It is a powerful masterclass in active listening and a clear signpost for the future of workplace benefit design.

ASI Financial Services — a leading provider of employee healthcare and benefits solutions for businesses — sees its role as being the architect of a bridge towards a shared destination: a hybrid healthcare future where the public and private sectors complement one another to build a healthier nation.

Elevating employee dialogue beyond the ‘checkbox’

A core theme of the ConCourt deliberations was the process of stakeholder consultation, specifically how deeply citizen and industry feedback was integrated into the final legislative text.

In democracy, as in business, true engagement requires moving beyond a formal, box-ticking exercise and into the realm of qualitative, interactive dialogue.

This dynamic offers a direct lesson for the C-suite. Too often, corporate wellness programmes and medical aid choices are managed as passive, compliance-driven payroll lines.

Organisations frequently roll out a standardised health plan once a year to tick an HR box, without deeply evaluating the diverse, real-world needs of their evolving workforce.

Just as the state seeks to build a healthcare system that reflects the needs of the collective populace, forward-thinking employers must implement interactive, data-driven listening strategies within their own organisations.

By directly consulting employees on whether they require localised primary care, robust support for chronic conditions, or flexible medical savings accounts, businesses ensure their internal benefit design mirrors the national mandate for responsive, human-centric care.

Dignity, equity, and the power of choice

As Dr Nicholas Crisp, deputy director-general of NHI, highlighted at a recent high-level roundtable hosted by ASI Financial Services in Johannesburg that the moral imperative of the NHI — pooling resources for the public good — is a shift that business leaders must constructively embrace.

The national vision focuses on macro equity and funding solidarity.

Simultaneously, the corporate sector has a complementary responsibility: managing micro-level workforce realities. A single, rigid health framework cannot adequately serve a multi-generational workforce spanning completely different life stages.

Real equity in the workplace means providing fair access to the right care. A 23-year-old graduate entering the corporate world may prioritise digital mental health tools and flexible primary care. A 55-year-old manager requires comprehensive chronic disease management and gap-cover protection.

Offering flexible, tailored benefit options honours individual dignity, aligns with the national spirit of inclusive care, and serves as a powerful talent retention tool during a time of systemic change.

Rejecting the boardroom risk of ‘wait and see’

Because the ConCourt has reserved judgment to carefully weigh the arguments, some corporate boards may be tempted to adopt a passive “wait-and-see” approach, freezing their health benefit strategies until absolute regulatory certainty arrives.

However, ASI Financial Services emphasises that healthcare is no longer just an HR line item: it is a critical strategic risk.

Waiting for the final legal gavel to fall before future-proofing your business introduces a three-fold boardroom risk:

1. Financial sustainability: Navigating a double-cost danger zone where companies risk paying twice for overlapping primary care services if they do not realign their payroll structures early.

2. The talent war: Failing to guarantee seamless, uninterrupted access to quality care during national healthcare flux, which weakens employee retention.

3. Benefit duplication: Facing operational friction and administrative bottlenecks by not proactively adjusting corporate remuneration and medical scheme frameworks ahead of time.

The future is not a binary choice between private and state care; it is hybrid. In this model, the NHI provides the foundation for universal access to primary care, emergency services, and screenings.

Forward-thinking employers will then step in to “bridge the gap” with targeted private cover for specialist consultations, advanced chronic disease management, and specialised mental health support.

The ongoing healthcare transition is a reminder that the best outcomes are achieved when systems are designed around the people they are intended to serve.

For employers, healthcare benefits are no longer just corporate perks they are active contributions to the broader narrative of a resilient, inclusive South Africa.

Business leaders face a distinct choice: remain passive spectators to this national transformation and scramble to react later, or take a constructive seat at the table now.

Leading the transition means moving beyond the fear of reform and towards the opportunity of a more equitable, productive South Africa. The system is changing, and ASI Financial Services has the expertise to help your organisation position itself to lead.

This article was sponsored by ASI Financial Services.