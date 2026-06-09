LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

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A Rand Water purification plant under construction near Vereeniging. A letter writer says Rand Water is fast approaching the catastrophe Eskom faced and is still recovering from.

Disturbing similarities between Eskom and Rand Water

Several parallels can be drawn between Rand Water and Eskom, not least of which is negligence resulting from decades of unsound policy, uninformed strategy and underinvestment (“Government moving to fix SA’s deepening water crisis, says Ramaphosa”, May 15). For both utilities protracted periods of no maintenance, rehabilitation and capacity expansion have led to outsized and nonlinear effects that bear such long and variable lags that it becomes difficult to link cause and effect.

In the case of Rand Water conflicting explanations are continuously provided, and even though they are plausible and can co-exist, the root cause should be discerned. On the one hand, system unreliability is attributed to excess demand, which should, however, have been anticipated.

On the other hand, system failures are blamed as if they are acts of nature. In a period when dams are overflowing it is difficult to understand why water production capacity cannot fulfil demand or why the distribution network cannot deliver satisfactory flows. The proliferation of leakages and sewage spills further clarifies the argument.

These failures, whether hydraulic, engineering or operational, clearly indicate poor decision-making and resource allocation. If not addressed proactively or timely, breakdowns will only become more complex, complicated and costly to rectify, resulting in a perpetual crisis modus operandi, since these problems cannot be addressed overnight. The resulting disruption to socioeconomic activity is inestimable.

Rand Water is fast approaching the catastrophe Eskom faced and is still recovering from. There was always an unwillingness to identify, recognise and tackle the underlying issues, either due to apathy or poor understanding, until Andre de Ruyter exposed the controversial truth at a time the country had fallen to its knees.

The only reason Eskom is turning around is the government woke up to reality and is providing the required backing, oversight and resources. It would be dangerous to wait until water and sanitation services sink to the level Eskom did. In densely populated urban areas with high-rise buildings that have no alternative water sources and sanitation services, the disaster of going without water for prolonged periods can be devastating.

The belief that these gigantic, inherited systems can go on indefinitely without deliberate intervention is an unfortunate but pervasive feature of people’s mindsets. The government should appreciate the fragility of these utilities and ensure good governance is provided.

In the absence of legitimacy, rule of law, transparency and accountability it is possible to appoint unsuitable executives not only in terms of competence but also integrity. As a result, poor forecasting, inadequate planning, resource misallocation, problem misdiagnosis, wrong remedial measures, insufficient controls and suboptimal operational schedules can result, among other shortcomings.

These challenges are not unique to Eskom and Rand Water but are common across all state-owned enterprises. Utilities particularly deserve special attention not only because they provide basic services, but also due to their tendency to exist as natural monopolies.

Stephen Nyende-Byakika

Silverton

Promises and pledges from leaders ring hollow

Addressing parliament in his presidency budget debate, President Cyril Ramaphosa said corruption will not be tolerated, adding that those who abuse public resources betray the constitution (“Ramaphosa dismisses ‘political theatre’, prioritises economy”, June 4).

The big problem is that no-one believes the president anymore. Not a single word he says. He is the ultimate Hollow Man. He once said Eskom blackouts would be a “thing of the past” and that any ANC-elected politician charged with corruption would be required to “step aside”. He also said he had no idea how over R8m in undocumented and undeclared dollar bank notes found their way into his sofa cushions.

The trouble is Ramaphosa claims and promises and pledges things all the time. He showed us all exactly who he is at Marikana. We should have believed him then.

Mark Lowe

Durban

ANC has ignored all US conditions for trade talks

Your editorial opinion refers (“Tau must take business into his confidence on US negotiations”, June 8).

The ANC is not negotiating with the US. It has ignored the four conditions the Americans laid down as the key to start negotiations, these being that the ANC regime legislate against the singing of the “Kill the Boer” song, treat farm murders as priority crimes, remove BEE ― which has nearly killed off productivity in South Africa ― and remove expropriation without compensation from the statute books.

These are all clear and constructive requirements. The ANC has ignored it all, with President Cyril Ramaphosa particularly against BEE being removed. He must believe black South Africans are really stupid to require protection from an 8% minority of the population.

So, the African Growth & Opportunity Act? Dead in the water.

Andrea Robertson

Via Business Day online

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