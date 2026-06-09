NEWS FROM THE FUTURE | EU declares DIY illegal

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Dateline: June 4 2032

In a move that has shocked entrepreneurs and microenterprises, the European parliament has voted to outlaw automated machinery and AI-powered tools in private hands. Only licensed and regulated use will be permitted.

The first ban came into effect against 3D printers capable of making firearms and parts, with the justification that it was necessary for “safety and security”. But now it has been extended to include all kinds of printers and robots that can produce consumer goods and services for the mass market.

“We can’t have you repairing your neighbour’s car in exchange for baked goods,” said Hans Dortmuller, head of the EU’s collective commerce and trade metrology ministry. “You must go to the service station and supermarket or the whole economy will be at risk.”

These moves are symptomatic of the new problems facing the abundance society, where robotics and cheap electricity have made traditional labour almost redundant. Everyone knows it’s cheaper (and more convenient) to buy an Autobake robot and make your own bread at home rather than buy fresh bread from the store. And with most people working two to three days a week, everyone has plenty of time for DIY or cottage industry.

The Maker Movement and Right to Repair lobby are up in arms over the proposed laws. “It’s preposterous,” said Jacques Revanoir, “making it legal for me to fix my own phone but illegal to print batteries for the whole town. It’s just like saying you can generate a movie for your own enjoyment but not for your online subscribers and followers.”

It’s a harsh truth, but the abundance promised by advanced robotics and almost free energy has spawned a two-tier economy, with huge corporations in control of major brands and home industries and garage entrepreneurs delivering customised products to their local communities.

The bureaucrats want these new regulations to reverse declining tax revenues, but the unintended consequence will be to stifle innovation and promote social unrest. Perhaps it’s time to accept that they’ve lost control and let the free market be truly free? / First published in Mindbullets June 4 2026.

The curse of abundance

Free energy spawns hordes of wetbots and kills off big brands

Dateline: July 12 2033

“We’re closing up shop. Wetbots made us broke.” The production chief of iRobot consumer products grins ruefully. “Luckily we’ve still got our military contracts!”

Since open source, peer production of printed solar panels has made electric power almost zero cost, robots have taken over agriculture, mining and most manufacturing. With no jobs, but plenty of creative spirit, the “maker” movement has spawned millions of backyard factories, churning out low volume, low-cost 3D printed products for anyone and everyone.

Hipster geeks have, quite disparagingly, called these one-man factories “wetbots” ― humans doing the work of a robot. Multifabbers for the home or garage, capable of printing in plastics, metals and electronics all at the same time, completely revolutionised the manufacturing process, even replicating themselves. Bioprinters have done the same for food and organic goods such as leather. The Internet of Things made us far more productive in every business.

But the ultimate leveller was energy, because all of these machines need power. Cheap solar substrates and the sharing of surplus energy ― called the “energy internet” ― sealed the deal for networks of individuals to produce whatever they need at almost zero cost other than their spare time.

Now even robot companies such as iRobot are at risk in this new paradigm. Profits from innovation evaporate in the face of competition from the wetbot network. Brands lose their value. Is this the end of capitalism as we know it? /First published in Mindbullets July 9 2014.

• Despite appearances to the contrary, Futureworld cannot and does not predict the future. The Mindbullets scenarios are fictitious and designed purely to explore possible futures, and challenge and stimulate strategic thinking.