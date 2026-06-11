KEVIN ALLAN | Why Evaton is not yet a blue wave

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The DA’s recent by-election victory in Evaton West was, by any reasonable measure, historic. For the first time since the dawn of democracy in South Africa the party won a township ward.

In a country where race, class and geography continue to shape voting behaviour, that is no small achievement. The party secured Ward 28 in Emfuleni by just eight votes, narrowly edging out the ANC in what had previously been considered a safe ANC seat.

For the DA it represented a breakthrough decades in the making. The temptation is therefore to view the result as evidence that the party has finally cracked the township vote and that a broader political realignment is under way. That conclusion may ultimately prove correct. But it is far too early to make it.

The significance of Evaton lies less in what it proves than in the questions it raises. The first reason the result matters is that it challenges one of the most enduring assumptions in South African politics: that township voters would simply never vote for the DA in meaningful numbers.

For decades the party has struggled to overcome perceptions that it is primarily a suburban, middle-class and historically white political formation. Whether fair or not, those perceptions have limited its appeal in many black working-class communities.

The DA has governed major cities, built substantial support among black middle-class voters and established itself as the country’s largest opposition party, yet township support has remained stubbornly elusive. That is why Evaton is important. It demonstrates that under certain conditions some township voters are prepared to consider the DA as a viable alternative.

The location itself adds to the significance. Emfuleni has become one of South Africa’s most visible examples of municipal decline. Financial distress, infrastructure failures, sewage pollution, service delivery breakdowns and governance instability have transformed what was once an important industrial municipality into a symbol of local government dysfunction. If there was ever a municipality where voters might be willing to abandon historical loyalties in favour of alternatives, Emfuleni would be near the top of the list.

The DA understandably argues that the result reflects growing confidence in its governance record and growing frustration with the ANC. There is undoubtedly some truth in that interpretation. Yet there are equally compelling reasons for caution. The DA won the ward by eight votes. Not 80 votes. Not 800. Eight. This was a breakthrough, but it was not a landslide.

Emfuleni has become one of South Africa’s most visible examples of municipal decline. Financial distress, infrastructure failures, sewage pollution, service delivery breakdowns and governance instability have transformed what was once an important industrial municipality into a symbol of local government dysfunction.

The result also occurred in a by-election where turnout was below 36%. Nearly two thirds of registered voters did not participate. By-elections are notoriously difficult to interpret because they attract highly motivated voters, involve intensive campaigning in a small geographic area and are often shaped by highly localised concerns. What appears to be a dramatic political shift in a by-election can look quite different when a full electorate votes in a provincial or national election.

There is another reason to be circumspect. The same round of by-elections that produced the Evaton result also produced a far more familiar outcome elsewhere. In Mahikeng, the ANC comfortably retained its ward and increased its support. That result serves as a useful reminder that while the ANC has undoubtedly weakened nationally, it remains capable of winning decisively in many traditional support bases.

South Africa’s political landscape remains far more complex than either the ANC or the DA would like to admit. Indeed, the deeper lesson from Evaton may have less to do with the DA than with the continuing erosion of the ANC’s electoral dominance.

The party’s decline over the past 15 years has been remarkable. National support has fallen from 65.9% in 2009 to 62.1% in 2014, 57.5% in 2019 and 40.2% in the 2024 election. The party that once appeared politically invincible has lost its parliamentary majority and now governs through a coalition arrangement.

Yet an important fact is often overlooked. The DA has not been the primary beneficiary of that decline. This is where much of the present analysis risks becoming simplistic. There is a persistent assumption in South African politics that when voters abandon the ANC they inevitably migrate towards the DA. The country’s electoral history suggests otherwise.

The Zuma years provide perhaps the clearest example. During the period most associated with state capture, corruption scandals and declining public confidence in government, the ANC suffered some of its most substantial losses. If poor governance automatically translated into support for the DA, one would have expected the opposition party to surge. But that did not happen.

Instead, the EFF emerged as the principal beneficiary of much of the growing dissatisfaction. In 2014-19 the EFF nearly doubled its support nationally, while the DA’s vote share actually declined.

The same pattern appeared again in 2024. The ANC’s support collapsed by more than 17 percentage points, yet the DA recorded only modest growth. The biggest winner was not the DA but the newly formed MK party, which captured almost 15% of the national vote within months of its creation.

The lesson is straightforward. Voters can reject the ANC without embracing the DA. They have done so repeatedly. Some turn to the EFF. Others support MK. Still others vote for smaller parties, independents or local formations that they believe better reflect their priorities and experiences.

The Evaton example

This reality presents the DA with an opportunity and a challenge. The opportunity is obvious. Evaton demonstrates that barriers that once appeared immovable may be becoming more permeable. Some township voters seem increasingly willing to judge parties on performance rather than history alone.

The challenge is more difficult. The DA’s task is not merely to convince voters that the ANC governs poorly. Most voters already know that. Public frustration with corruption, unemployment, service delivery failures and municipal decline is widespread.

The harder task is convincing voters that the DA genuinely understands their circumstances and represents their interests. That challenge has not disappeared because of one by-election victory. Nor has it been resolved because of eight votes in Evaton West. For that reason, triumphalism and dismissal would be misplaced.

By the same token, the ANC would be foolish to ignore the warning contained in the result. Even if Evaton proves to be an isolated case, it demonstrates that some voters who once seemed firmly beyond the DA’s reach may now be willing to consider alternatives.

The real test lies ahead. If the DA begins winning multiple township wards across Gauteng and other provinces in the November local government elections, historians may look back on Evaton as an early sign of a profound political realignment.

If such gains fail to materialise, the result may ultimately be remembered as a highly symbolic victory in a uniquely troubled municipality where voters were expressing frustration with the ANC rather than embracing the DA.

For now, the most sensible conclusion is also the most cautious one. Evaton is unquestionably a breakthrough. It is not yet a blue wave.

• Allan, a former special adviser to a local government minister, is MD of data and intelligence organisation Municipal IQ.