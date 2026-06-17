LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

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A letter writer says opinion polls in South Africa reveal that citizens are primarily concerned with systemic unemployment, the decay of local service delivery and widespread government corruption — not Afrophobia. Picture:

Economic woes, not Afrophobia, drive SA voter concerns

It is one thing to be xenophobic, quite another to show the sort of Afrophobia at the root of recent protest action and the cause of a Saturday evening presidential intervention exhorting an end to the burgeoning phenomenon emerging in South Africa (“SA ramps up support for firms hit by anti-migrant backlash across Africa“, June 15).

The topics citizens raise as their concerns when polled do not include Afrophobia. On the contrary, opinion polls in South Africa reveal that citizens are primarily concerned with systemic unemployment, the decay of local service delivery (such as water and electricity), and widespread government corruption.

Persistent joblessness remains our leading public policy concern, a reality driven by our severe unemployment rate. Bread-and-butter economic issues heavily dictate voter priorities, far outweighing the emphasis politicians place on race-based narratives or ideological rhetoric.

Since the elections of 1994, the ANC slogan, first used then, has been “Jobs, jobs jobs”, but all to no avail. More than three decades later the promised jobs have not materialised in sufficient numbers. When jobs are in short supply, as they are in South Africa, the willingness of immigrants, legal and illegal, to do menial and other onerous work for less than the minimum wage or going rate rankles with those who disdain menial work but would prefer that strangers not do it. Afrophobia is fanned by this phenomenon.

Voters are realising that policies such as BEE, National Health Insurance and the flirtation with the notion of “expropriation without compensation” are huge dampeners on the levels of business confidence. The confidence needed to attract new investment, stimulate infrastructure development (especially around housing, water and the supply of electricity) and create new jobs is lacking.

As more voters come to these basic realisations, the ANC and its splinter groupings, from the SACP to MK, will find their support dwindling. The long-desired jobs will materialise only when business confidence in the future of SA, the safety of risking new investment here and the overdue conquering of the corrupt come to the fore to boost confidence levels.

Paul Hoffman

Accountability Now

Strained public services require structured refugee policy

South Africa must confront the refugee question with greater clarity, structure and balance (“Antagonists Mbeki and Zuma spar over anti-migrant politics”, June 12).

While the country has a long-standing tradition of offering refuge to those fleeing conflict and persecution, the present unstructured approach places further pressure on already strained public services, local economies and communities.

Many nations manage refugee inflows through designated camps or reception centres. Such systems allow governments to provide humanitarian assistance in an organised and accountable manner while also maintaining proper immigration controls. South Africa should consider a similar model.

The state’s first responsibility must remain to its citizens, millions of whom continue to struggle with unemployment, housing shortages, failing healthcare systems and inadequate service delivery. That doesn’t mean abandoning humanitarian obligations, but rather ensuring they are managed in a way that is sustainable and fair.

A structured refugee management system would improve oversight, strengthen security and reduce pressure on urban centres while ensuring that asylum seekers are treated with dignity under international law.

Compassion and national interest are not mutually exclusive. South Africa can uphold both, but only through policy certainty and decisive leadership.

Tsepo Mhlongo

Orlando

Eskom’s problems are far from over

After a year’s absence of load-shedding the perception has arisen that Eskom is returning to its former glory. That’s not true. No company, parastatal or other, can operate sustainably with bad debts in excess of R113bn (“Life after load-shedding: Ramokgopa’s R6.1bn budget targets grid expansion, pricing reforms”, May 13).

Attempts to reverse the tide of municipal nonpayment have failed, and the Joburg council knows Eskom cannot restrict supply, especially during an election year. Indeed, Eskom would prefer to cut out the expensive municipal middleman, as that would improve margins and cash flow.

Ditching the original Eskom model of low-cost, reliable electricity was a product of load-shedding, incompetence and misplaced BEE. Reports of the Grootvlei power station closing in 2030 jarred, as closure had been under discussion in the mid-1980s.

The intervening costs must be mind-blowing. Coal deliveries have moved progressively from conveyor to trucks. I’d estimate road costs to be at least 20 times that of the conveyor, even before the recent diesel increases, so it’s no wonder electricity prices keep shooting up.

High electricity costs are not only killing industry but also making South Africa an attractive market for Chinese solar panel manufacturers. With China having just revolutionised the Pakistani energy mix, Eskom is desperately trying to head off a similar invasion by declaring an “Eskom Green” initiative, where solar panels will be manufactured on the site of a previous power station.

Since there is no chance of a competitive product emerging, the real reason must be the imposition of punitive import tariffs to keep the Chinese out.

Never has our country had a greater need for low-cost, reliable electricity. But Eskom is no longer working in the interests of South Africans. It is simply trying to survive, and somehow it will get the government of national unity support because huge, guaranteed loans and pension fund investments are at stake.

James Cunningham

Camps Bay

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