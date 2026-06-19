MATTHEW MARRIAN | What’s your Strait of Hormuz?

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The Strait of Hormuz between southern Iran and Oman’s Musandam Peninsula. The author equates the strait's known but ignored vulnerability with the smaller issues in financial planning that get shelved until it is too late.

When war broke out in the Middle East earlier this year, the commentary leading up to it focused on the big questions of missiles, nuclear capability, regime survival and regional alliances. These were the headlines because they felt like the variables that would decide everything.

Then Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz. A stretch of water barely 40km wide at its narrowest point became the defining story of the war. About a fifth of the world’s oil and gas passes through it, and within weeks shipping had all but stopped, fuel prices had surged globally, and a piece of geography most people could not find on a map before February 28 was shaping the cost of living in countries thousands of kilometres away. South Africans felt it at the pumps long before most of us could explain why.

Here is the uncomfortable part — the strait’s vulnerability was never a secret. Analysts have warned for decades that it is the single most important passage for the world’s energy, and everyone knew what it carried. But because closing it had always been a threat and never a reality, the world quietly filed it under things that won’t actually happen. It was not an oversight in the technical sense, but it behaved exactly like one.

I see the same pattern in financial planning all the time. When clients sit down to plan, the conversation naturally gravitates towards the big items, like investment returns, asset allocation, retirement targets and the size of the portfolio. These feel like the things that will determine the outcome, so they get the attention, the debate and the airtime. They are also, frankly, the more interesting things to talk about.

Meanwhile, the small things sit quietly in the background. A beneficiary nomination that was never updated after a divorce. A will signed 15 years ago that no longer reflects the family. A business with no buy and sell agreement, where a partner’s death would leave a grieving spouse as an unwilling shareholder. An estate with plenty of assets but no liquidity to settle the costs, taxes and fees that arrive immediately. A spouse who has never been part of a single financial conversation and will one day have to take over everything during the worst week of their life.

None of these feel urgent, and all of them are known. Most have been mentioned in passing at some point, acknowledged and then parked. Like the strait, they only matter on the day they matter, and by then there is no fixing a problem that has already arrived. There is only the cost of having ignored it.

This is why outcomes are rarely decided by the things we watch most closely. A brilliant portfolio means very little to a family that cannot get to it, and the returns can be everything the spreadsheet promised while the plan still fails.

What stands between the wealth and the people it was built for is rarely performance. It is whether the structures are right, the documents current, the liquidity available, and the family ready. Get any one of those wrong and the size of the portfolio behind it stops mattering

So, by all means pay attention to the big items, because they do matter. But then ask the harder question that this war has put in front of all of us. What is your Strait of Hormuz? What is the small, unglamorous thing in your plan that you have known about for years and quietly assumed would never become a problem? Every plan has one, and most have several.

Here is the encouraging part, though — these problems are rarely difficult to fix once they have been found, because the work is not in the fixing but in knowing which questions to ask.

• Marrian is director at independent wealth management firm InvestSense.