EMILE MYBURGH | Italy ruling on fugitive politician could boost Bolsonaro family

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Jailed former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro. The writer says when an Italian court ruled that Brazilian judge Alexandre de Moraes was biased it handed a supreme victory to Bolsonaro’s supporters. Picture:

Italy’s highest court, the Supreme Court of Cassation, may unwittingly have given a significant boost to Brazil’s Bolsonaro family and their adherents in an extradition hearing brought by Brazilian fugitive and former parliamentarian Carla Zambelli.

Zambelli was convicted in May 2025 in Brazil for hacking into Brazilian court systems. The prosecution alleged that Zambelli instructed an infamous Brazilian hacker, Walter Delgatti Neto, to hack into the systems of the Brazilian National Council of Justice and create fraudulent records designed to undermine confidence in the judiciary.

Among the fabricated documents she and the hacker created was a false arrest warrant targeting justice Alexandre de Moraes of the Supreme Federal Court (STF). Zambelli was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for hacking, among other crimes, and lost her parliamentary mandate.

In a separate case she was also imprisoned for chasing a journalist around the streets of a high-end São Paulo neighbourhood in high heels, pointing a gun at him.

After being sentenced Zambelli, who holds Italian citizenship, fled to Italy. Brazil then brought extradition proceedings to have her extradited back to serve her sentence.

The Italian court of first instance agreed to the request, but on appeal to Italy’s highest court the request for the extradition was denied. The main reason the Italian court refused the extradition request was that the court felt De Moraes was not impartial.

Among the reasons for his alleged impartiality were that he was the rapporteur of the investigation against Zambelli, took part in the hearing and sentencing, issued the arrest warrant and also drafted the request for extradition. But the main problem the Italian court had with De Moraes was that the fake arrest warrant Zambelli and Delgatti created against Moraes made him a victim in the case and thus disqualified him from being able to take part in her hearing.

This is, with respect to the learned Italian judges, a gross oversimplification of the reality and an apparent failure by these esteemed judges to see the bigger picture of the sustained attack on Brazil’s judicial independence. Zambelli was one of the main architects of a years-long assault on the STF, led by Jair Bolsonaro when he was still president, and his sons.

Bolsonaro had frequently threatened to shut down the STF. His fanatical supporters protested throughout Brazil, dressed in yellow Brazilian football shirts and draping Israeli and American flags over their bodies while demanding that the STF be shut down, that the judges be arrested and that the military take control to “restore order” to Brazil.

This came to a head on January 8 2023 after Bolsonaro lost the 2022 elections. Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed the Praça dos Tres Poderes (Square of the Three Powers) in Brasilia, breaking into parliament, the presidential palace and the STF, causing damage valued at millions of dollars.

This was nothing but a brazen attack on Brazil’s democracy (an express crime in Brazilian law) and led to a firm crackdown on the perpetrators, of which Zambelli was one. Many were given long sentences to send out a clear message that Brazil, having suffered a brutal dictatorship in 1964-85, will not tolerate any attempts to undermine its democracy.

The perpetrators were spurred on by Bolsonaro himself, for which he was sentenced to 27 years’ imprisonment. Justice De Moraes led the judicial crackdown, but the judicial condemnation of the uprising was near unanimous among the other justices of the STF.

In terms of Brazilian constitutional and criminal law some crimes (such as attacks against democracy) and certain defendants (mostly politicians) can only be tried by the STF and not by lower courts.

Due to De Moraes’s firm stance in this matter he became the prime enemy of the rioters. Years of sustained efforts by the Bolsonaro family attacking the independence of the STF led to a public distrust of the STF. Bolsonaro’s son, Eduardo, famously once said that it would only take a soldier and a corporal to shut down the STF. To this day many Bolsonaro supporters continue to despise the STF.

Separately, the STF recently sentenced Eduardo to four years’ imprisonment for asking, and getting, interference from the ​Trump administration in his father’s trial. Eduardo immediately claimed the STF was biased.

When the Italian court also said De Moraes was biased, it handed a supreme victory to Bolsonaro’s supporters, who now feel vindicated by what they have long claimed, namely that the STF cannot be trusted. Unfortunately, the Italian court failed to appreciate that the STF had suffered a years-long campaign of sustained delegitimisation by the Bolsonaros.

The STF is the only court that could constitutionally act to defend itself from these onslaughts. The Italian decision has now in effect given a possible get-of-jail-free card for any criminal convicted by the STF who may want to seek refuge in Italy.

All such an accused would have to do is attack the person of the judge who presides in his/her case, flee to Italy and claim the proceedings are incompatible with European standards of objective impartiality (in the words of the Italian court).

An Italian court may then view the judge as a victim of the very person over whose trial he or she presided and therefore consider him or her biased and disqualified from hearing the case and refuse the request for extradition.

The Italian court plainly failed to appreciate that the Zambelli case was not simply a case of a judge who was a victim of the accused but, indeed, the culmination of an attack against Brazil’s democracy and constitutional system. The accumulation of functions Moraes exercised is common in the Brazilian legal system and serves as a safeguard and judicial oversight against frivolous cases by ensuring that only cases that have merit get heard.

While the Italian court recognised that distinction, it nevertheless viewed this Brazilian constitutional arrangement as at odds with European extradition law. But the biggest criticism of the Italian court decision was that it failed to appreciate that Zambelli was not just some common criminal. Her main crime was exactly her attack on the Brazilian judiciary, of which De Moraes happened to be the public face.

If one takes the Italian court’s reasoning to its logical but simplistic conclusion, any attack on a country’s judicial system will immediately render the judiciary biased and incapable of defending itself, with a free pass for the perpetrators in Italy. One cannot imagine that that is the message Italy wants to send to the world: that it is a safe haven for anyone who wants to overthrow another country’s democracy.

Zambelli still has one more extradition hearing before the Italian Court of Cassation, on the high heels gun chase charge, which conviction was presided by a different STF judge, justice Gilmar Mendes. Let us hope that this time the Italian court does not cement its legitimisation of the Bolsonaro family’s attack on the independence of the Brazilian judiciary.

Myburgh is an attorney practising in Johannesburg and São Paulo.