NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: The gloves are on

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Dateline: June 18 2029

There’s a new fashion trend among those who want to protect their digital privacy. Gloves. Discreet, transparent gloves. Because your fingers do the talking.

A few years ago ordinary phone cameras became so good at resolving fine details that you couldn’t risk a photo of your hand raised in a joyous high five. Zooming in made your fingerprints all too visible. And anything that can be digitised can be copied and pasted. And transplanted.

What’s more, with built-in infrared and ultraviolet capabilities the latest phone cameras can read your fingerprints right off that glass you were drinking from, no special lights or filters needed. They’re AI-powered, after all. And facial recognition is old hat.

If your fingerprints are stolen, there’s no reset button. So, if you want privacy in public and don’t want to be deepfaked or biohacked, you need to don IncognitioTM gloves, as well as digital headgear and eyewear.

The gloves are made of the latest “smartskin” material that looks and feels just like your own skin and keeps your hands cool and comfortable. But your fingerprints remain invisible and don’t get left behind.

It’s a hassle, these days. You can’t go anywhere or do anything without personal cybersecurity in mind. Once hackers scan your face and skim your fingers they can access your cloud accounts and digital wallets, without needing even your name. But blocking them with a passive reflector cap and privacy gloves works a treat. As long as you remember to put them on before you go out.

Digital fashion accessories are no longer a nice-to-have. They’re essential for your own peace of mind. But it’s a pain in the neck when you’re out and about and want to unlock your phone or start your car. You first have to doff your hat and gloves. /First published on Mindbullets June 18 2026.

Digital disguise the height of fashion

Wouldn’t you like to be invisible sometimes?

Dateline: December 10 2026

Silicon Streetwear has launched a new range of fashion items for the privacy conscious. It’s called Silicon Secrets and keeps you safe from hackers and scanners.

Your body has a natural aura; your heartbeat, skin temperature, the blood coursing through your veins; all combine to create a unique biometric signature that identifies you as you. But you also have a digital aura; your wearables and devices, some of which may be implants. Your wireless aura not only identifies you but reports on your movements and makes you reachable at all times.

Which is hardly ideal when you want to be incognito. The new Silicon Secrets fabric contains interwoven digital nanofibers that act like a Faraday cage ― dispersing and scattering any wireless signals and blocking radio frequencies. Drop your phone into a pocket and you’re instantly off the grid.

These days, when we can tweet with little more than a thought or pay with the wave of a hand, you also want convenient privacy, without having to wear an Anonymous mask. The Advanced Personal Privacy (APP) built into the Secrets digisuit deflects millimetre wavelengths, so your biometric data is also safe. Even facial recognition is impossible if you’re wearing the hoodie or a scarf.

So now you can go about your private business dressed in ordinary-looking clothes knowing no-one can track or call you; unless you want them to. Secrets fabric is available for curtains too, keeping your home safe from more than just prying eyes. Think of it as a digital cloaking device. Hey presto! and you’re invisible ― digitally, that is.

There’s only one drawback to wearing Secrets digital clothing; when you go through an airport scanner you have to take it all off. /First published on Mindbullets November 29 2017.