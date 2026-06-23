WANDILE SIHLOBO | Karoo farmers thrive after record rainfall boosts grazing

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A map showing the Nama biome, which forms the core of the Karoo lamb geographical indicator region. The writer says 2026 is shaping up to be an exceptionally good year for Karoo farmers. Map: karoomeatoforigin.com

Story audio is generated using AI

South Africa has a diverse agricultural sector, from grains to oilseeds, sugarcane, vegetables, fruit and livestock. In appreciation of the sector’s diversity I want to focus this week’s column on the Karoo region.

Why is this important? Consider the distribution of South Africa’s agricultural land and its land potential. Commercial agriculture typically takes place on freehold land in South Africa. Freehold (private title deeds) farmland makes up 77.5-million hectares of South Africa’s surface area, roughly 63%.

Of this farmland area 44.5-million hectares (57%) are in the semi-arid Karoo and Kalahari. It is here that extensive livestock production takes place (lambs, sheep for mutton, wool and mohair, and cattle — the latter largely in the Kalahari). Rainfall, the timing of rainfall and the quality of natural grazing are critical to the financial wellbeing of farmers in this vast part of South Africa.

The Karoo and Kalahari do get periods of good rainfall. Still, farming in these areas must generally cope with regular droughts and the resulting poor grazing, leading to financial hardship for farmers. This year, as in much of South Africa, has brought favourable rainfall to the Kalahari, where the Kuruman River has begun to flow after many years of drought.

In the Karoo region we saw excessive rainfall in the Koup region (Beaufort West, Laingsburg), and in the Graaff-Reinet and Middelburg areas, while the upper Karoo from Britstown to Carnarvon and Victoria West has also been blessed with record rainfall. Even the Western regions past Williston to Brandvlei and Sutherland did not miss out.

But there is something special about this year’s rainfall in the Karoo beyond the record totals most farmers have recorded. It was the timing and frequency. Regular (weekly) rainfall of 10mm-25mm in March, April, May and June has been fantastic for farmers and has a far bigger impact on grazing quality than 100mm in January or February. The benefits of the favourable rains are clear in the sheep industry. Ewes are producing record numbers of lambs, their udders are full, and the lambs are gaining weight quickly.

The only other year in recent history with similar favourable conditions was 1974/75, which remains the wettest on record. On some farms we see springs and rivers running for the first time in the lifetime of these farmers. This suggests that water tables and soil moisture have been replenished beyond previous levels. If we experience an El Niño next year, as has been forecast, farmers in the Karoo should be in a better position than in the past and should not be too badly affected — for a while at least.

The only other year in recent history with similar favourable conditions was 1974/75, which remains the wettest on record. On some farms we see springs and rivers running for the first time in the lifetime of these farmers.

The biggest benefit brought by the rains and the subsequent improvement in vegetation is that farmers do not have to buy feed. We expect farm profits in the Karoo to get a well-needed boost considering the higher wool and lamb prices. Wool and lamb prices are higher partly because of the drought and poor production in Australia and strong demand in China. All of this is beneficial to South Africa.

It is important to note that all lambs produced and slaughtered in the Karoo will have access only to natural Karoo veld vegetation this year. So, every lamb produced in 2026 should automatically have complied with the requirements for the Karoo Lamb geographical indication, provided the farm is in the Karoo region and registered with the department of agriculture.

This makes 2026 an ideal time for abattoirs in the Karoo to capitalise on the good grazing conditions and make sure their lamb is marketed, sold and labelled as Karoo Lamb. Overall, as with some fruit and field crops, 2026 is shaping up to be an exceptionally good year for Karoo farmers.

• Sihlobo is presidential envoy on agriculture and land, chief economist at the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa and a senior fellow in Stellenbosch University’s department of agricultural economics.