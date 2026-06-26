ANTON GILLIS | Section 12J hospitality investors face harsh reality as exits loom

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By end-June, every section 12J investment in South Africa will have reached its mandatory five-year maturity. And in the hospitality sector, where more than R2bn of the about R12bn raised under the incentive was deployed, the reckoning is proving particularly brutal. The tax break was real. The returns, in many cases, are not. And the exit? That is where the story gets genuinely uncomfortable.

Section 12J was introduced under the Income Tax Act to channel private capital into small and medium-sized enterprises, with venture capital companies approved by the South African Revenue Service (Sars) serving as the qualifying investment vehicle and the hospitality sector among the targeted industries.

For high net worth taxpayers facing large tax events, the proposition was irresistible. A qualifying individual investor at the 45% marginal rate placing R1m into an approved fund could receive a cash refund of R450,000 from Sars in the year of investment, reducing their real risk exposure to R550,000 while retaining full upside on the invested capital.

On paper, the arithmetic was extraordinary. In practice, the hospitality sector attracted a wave of capital from investors who understood tax structuring far better than they understood how to run a hotel. When the National Treasury reviewed the scheme before its 2021 sunset, it found that of the more than R11bn invested across about 360 venture capital companies, only 37% had actually created new jobs after receiving funding. The developmental mandate was only partially met, while its appeal as a tax shelter was met in full.

The problem was never the incentive itself; it was what happened after the cheque cleared.

Fundamental misunderstanding

Hotels are not passive assets. They aren’t office blocks or warehouses where a lease is signed and a landlord collects income. A hotel is an operating business that happens to be housed in a physical property — and the gap between those two realities is where the 12J hospitality story has gone so badly wrong for so many investors.

When section 12J capital flooded into the sector, it brought with it an influx of developers partnering with fund managers who had never designed, built, or operated a hotel. At the height of the frenzy, glossy brochures and aggressive tax marketing trumped genuine hospitality experience. The warning signs were visible as early as 2017, when industry analysts cautioned that the vehicles contained a fundamental structural risk: there was no clear exit strategy. That warning went largely unheeded.

The result is visible across the country now. Poorly conceived hotel products have entered the market with fundamental design flaws, many failing to meet the basic internationally accepted fire, life and safety standards required by reputable operators. Unsurprisingly, many have struggled to attract credible brands or experienced management companies.

Cost-cutting at the development stage compounded the problem. Many properties were launched with furniture, fittings, and equipment (FF&E) packages better suited to residential apartments than high-frequency hospitality environments. Five years on, the wear and tear is evident. Critically, many operators failed to establish ongoing FF&E reserve funds — a basic principle of sustainable hotel asset management. Those deferred costs do not disappear. They migrate to the underlying asset owners, many of whom are now discovering that the operators who once promised attractive yields are unlikely to remain when the refurbishment cycle arrives.

Structural problems

The structural problems extended well beyond deferred maintenance. In several fund structures, related-party development fees were extracted upfront by entities connected to the fund managers themselves. That meant the people responsible for overseeing capital deployment were simultaneously profiting from it. Procurement margins on FF&E packages were captured by related parties without transparent disclosure to investors. Management companies held preference shares in the underlying vehicles, creating direct conflicts between their interest in fee extraction and the investor’s interest in asset performance. Performance fees were charged without performance benchmarks and, in some cases, without any performance at all. Boards were, in several instances, neither truly independent nor properly equipped to interrogate the operational and financial assumptions presented to them.

The financial engineering rewarded insiders long before the assets had proven their long-term viability, and the governance structures in place were rarely robust enough to stop it.

To be clear, section 12J delivered genuine results in sectors such as agriculture, renewable energy and student accommodation, where the underlying business model was compatible with the incentive’s structure. Hospitality is different; the moment you apply a passive investment framework to an asset class that demands active, specialist operational management every single day, you have a structural mismatch that no tax benefit can paper over.

The uncomfortable truth is that many section 12J hospitality investments were not built around creating durable, operationally successful hotels. They were built around creating tax-efficient investment products. The distinction matters — and investors are now paying the price for confusing the two.

• Gillis is CEO of the Hospitality Asset Management Advisory Company.