LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

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South Africa will not become globally competitive until economic success is determined primarily by performance rather than proximity to power, says a writer. Picture:

Political incentives hamper SA’s growth and competitiveness

Shawn Hagedorn is correct to argue that South Africa’s economic malaise stems from weak competitiveness, insufficient value addition and a failure to integrate effectively into global markets (“ Why SA and Africa are toxic for each other ”, June 9).

He is also right that commodity dependence and low purchasing power across much of Africa limit the region’s ability to drive sustained growth. However, his diagnosis remains incomplete. The fundamental challenge facing South Africa is not primarily economic. It is political-economic.

Commodity dependence, stagnant growth and weak export performance are symptoms. The underlying disease is a governance model that prioritises political control and rent distribution over productivity and value creation.

Since 1994, economic policy has increasingly been shaped by the belief that the state should direct or influence virtually every aspect of economic development. Through procurement systems, state-owned enterprises, industrial policy, empowerment frameworks and extensive regulation, government has sought to remain at the centre of economic activity.

The intention was understandable. South Africa needed to address the deep inequalities inherited from apartheid and create opportunities for previously excluded citizens.

Yet the practical outcome has often been different. Broad-based empowerment has too frequently evolved into a system that rewards political proximity rather than productive contribution. In many sectors, economic success depends less on innovation, exports and competitiveness than on access to state resources, licences and procurement opportunities.

This is where South Africa diverges from successful developmental states. Countries such as South Korea, Singapore and China all used active state intervention. However, state support was linked to performance. Firms were expected to export, improve productivity, compete internationally and create jobs. Failure carried consequences.

South Africa adopted many of the instruments of a developmental state but not enough of the discipline. As a result, wealth creation has too often become associated with access rather than production, procurement rather than innovation, and regulation rather than competitiveness.

The consequences are unfortunately evident. South Africa possesses sophisticated financial markets, deep pools of capital, strong corporate institutions and significant entrepreneurial talent. Yet it also suffers from one of the world’s highest youth unemployment rates, persistent infrastructure decline and nearly two decades of stagnant per-capita income growth.

This contradiction cannot be explained by geography or commodities alone. It reflects a failure of incentives. When businesses are rewarded more for securing political influence than for creating globally competitive products and services, investment shifts towards rent-seeking rather than productive activity. Entrepreneurship becomes defensive. The providers of capital become cautious with little incentive to invest. The consequence of this capital investment malaise is evident — subpar growth.

Hagedorn is correct that South Africa cannot consume its way to prosperity. Nor can regional integration alone solve the country’s employment crisis. Sustainable growth requires producing goods and services that affluent global markets are willing to buy. But achieving that objective requires more than commercial realism. It requires political realism.

South Africa will not become globally competitive until economic success is determined primarily by performance rather than proximity to power. The country does not suffer from a shortage of talent, capital or opportunity. It suffers from institutions that too often reward distribution ahead of production.

The real choice facing South Africa is not between transformation and growth. It is between a model of transformation built on the distribution of economic rents and one built on the creation of productive wealth. Only the latter has ever delivered prosperity at scale.

The EU for the past 30 years has been consumed by regulation and the pursuance of Net Zero. The consequence is the EU is now 60% of the size of the US economy (starting on a parity basis) and declining. There is no substitute for laissez-faire economics, where the private sector is allowed to grow the economy with minimal hindrance.

John Catsicas

Via email

Academic pipeline explains foreign professors at SA universities

The article “Foreign academics at SA universities — why is parliament upset?” (June 25) refers.

Being involved at this level, the more insightful data would be the breakdown of who applied for advertised academic positions at South African tertiary institutions. It is almost impossible to appoint a non-South African national if they apply. Positions have to be advertised as unspecific as possible to maximise the applicant pool.

Yes, the number of black South African PhD students has increased dramatically over the past 20 years. However, it takes someone more than 20 years post-PhD to get to professor level, and that is if each step in the process happens in the absolute minimum time.

And all South African universities are cutting academic positions. All the time. For the past 30 years. Academic salaries are not attractive. Teaching loads are rising annually as universities increase student intakes. Is it any wonder many bright people are not applying for tertiary academic positions?

Petrus le Roux

Via Business Day Online

Ramaphosa-Zuma comparison remains premature

The article “Ramaphosa could escape Phala Phala impeachment probe if granted interdict” (June 18) refers.

It compares President Cyril Ramaphosa’s legal actions to former president Jacob Zuma’s “Stalingrad” legal strategy.

May I suggest that the comparison becomes valid only if and when Ramaphosa keeps losing cases. Should he win in the Western Cape High Court, the comparison is nonsensical.

Alan Fine

Via Business Day Online