SESETHU CEKESHE | Tax literacy the missing layer in fintech innovation

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Financial technology (fintech) platforms have solidified their presence in Africa, enabling individuals to access the markets at their fingertips. Whether one is trading on the stock exchange or receiving remittances from relatives abroad, tax implications often remain in the wings of the unknown and may surface during tax season.

In South Africa, investment income is subject to several tax rules administered by the South African Revenue Service (Sars). Dividends paid by companies listed on the stock exchange are generally subject to a 20% dividend withholding tax before reaching the investor. Capital gains, on the other hand, arise when an investor sells an asset at a profit. Individuals benefit from an annual capital gains exclusion of R40,000, after which a portion of the gain becomes taxable at their marginal income tax rate. While these rules are well established, the increasing frequency of trading on digital investment platforms such as EasyEquities, eToro and FNB Share Investing, as well as exchange-traded funds tracking indices such as the Satrix 40 index, means many investors execute transactions without fully appreciating the tax implications that may surface later during tax season.

Platforms that grant access to investment have the opportunity to adopt tax justice and take ownership of it in the app and web functionalities. The user interfaces of most applications and websites prompt users to decide whether they wish to share cookies. Additionally, users are often required to agree to terms and conditions before certain transactions can take place. When there are no pop-up messages to speak on tax implications prior to transactions being complete, this renders the subject of tax peripheral if not a matter relegated to the margins.

Most investment platforms automatically apply the 20% dividend withholding tax before dividends are paid out to investors, ensuring compliance with Sars requirements and preventing unexpected tax debts. However, while this automated deduction protects investors from immediate liability, it does little to build their understanding of how investment income is taxed more broadly. Companies paying dividends and the platforms that facilitate these investments rarely foreground this information when investors first purchase assets. As a result, tax remains an afterthought rather than a visible component of the investment journey. This information asymmetry highlights the need for stronger civic education about tax in the rapidly growing fintech ecosystem.

During the most recent budget speech delivered by finance minister Enoch Godongwana, the government announced an increase in the annual contribution limit for tax-free savings accounts from R36,000 to R46,000. The measure reflects an effort to encourage household saving and long-term investment among South Africans. Financial institutions that offer fintech platforms with tax-free savings products should consider responsible data-sharing mechanisms to prevent clients from opening multiple accounts under the mistaken belief that they can exceed the R46,000 annual contribution limit.

It could be argued that deeper tax literacy among consumers might reduce the perceived need for tax consultants or investment brokers. However, the tax surprises that many investors encounter carry financial and emotional costs. Tax justice rests on minimising such surprises.

The National Assembly has not passed any amendment nor tabled any green or white paper to enjoin fintechs to take radical measures to ensure tax knowledge is imparted. This is a missed opportunity as tax compliance ensures that Sars can collect more in revenue without delays caused by payment defaults.

As financial technology continues to expand across South Africa’s investment landscape, regulators have focused on issues of consumer protection, transparency and market stability. Institutions such as the Financial Sector Conduct Authority and the Reserve Bank have already begun shaping frameworks that ensure innovation does not come at the expense of investor protection. Integrating tax awareness into platform design could become a natural extension of these efforts. Rather than placing the entire burden of tax interpretation on individual investors, regulators and platform operators could collaborate to ensure that digital investment environments provide clearer insights into how transactions may affect an investor’s tax position.

Financial technology has dramatically expanded access to capital markets across South Africa. Platforms such as EasyEquities, eToro and FNB Share Investing have helped cultivate a generation of retail investors who can participate in markets that were once difficult to access. Yet genuine financial empowerment extends beyond access alone. As digital investing continues to grow, platforms have an opportunity to integrate tax literacy into the investment experience itself. By making tax implications more visible at the point of transaction, fintech companies could help build a more informed community of investors while strengthening the culture of voluntary compliance underpinning Sars‘ work.

• Cekeshe is founder of Nuanced Advisory in Legal & Accounting.