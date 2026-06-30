MICHAEL JUDIN | ‘I don’t know’ may be the smartest thing a director can say about technology

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Reverse mentoring can help boards build the knowledge needed to oversee AI and other emerging technologies effectively, the writer says.

In today’s rapidly changing world learning no longer flows exclusively from senior leaders to younger employees. Increasingly, digital natives, technology specialists and emerging leaders hold knowledge that organisations cannot afford to ignore.

As AI, cybersecurity and digital transformation reshape organisations, boards are increasingly required to oversee risks and opportunities that would have been unimaginable a decade ago.

While younger employees often embrace AI with ease, many senior leaders struggle to keep pace with the rapidly evolving digital landscape. This generational knowledge gap is precisely where reverse mentoring becomes valuable. By empowering younger employees to mentor senior leaders on AI, organisations equip their leadership with the skills they need and cultivate a culture of inclusion, collaboration and adaptability.

For boards and directors, the implications go further still. Reverse mentoring is not simply a leadership initiative. It is a governance imperative. The reason is simple: you cannot govern what you do not understand.

Yet many directors find themselves confronting technologies they did not grow up with, do not fully understand, and may feel uncomfortable discussing. This is not a weakness. Pretending to understand is.

For decades, many leaders believed that admitting “I don’t know” was a sign of vulnerability or incompetence. It may be one of the clearest indicators of emotional intelligence, intellectual honesty and effective leadership. The most dangerous people in any boardroom are not those who admit they do not know but those who believe they know enough when they do not.

Directors do not need to become data scientists, cybersecurity specialists or AI engineers. They do, however, need sufficient understanding to ask informed questions, challenge assumptions, identify risks and exercise sound judgment. Confidence does not come from knowing everything but from understanding enough to govern effectively.

This is where reverse mentoring earns its place as a governance tool, not merely a culture initiative. At its core, it is a reciprocal process: younger employees bring fresh perspectives and digital fluency, while senior leaders bring organisational context and strategic judgment. Treated as a genuine exchange rather than a teacher-student relationship, it does not undermine senior leadership’s authority. It empowers leaders to stay relevant in a technology-driven future.

For reverse mentoring to succeed, organisations need a culture of openness and trust, with leaders showing a genuine willingness to learn. As Lyndy van den Barselaar, MD of ManpowerGroup South Africa, puts it, a forward-thinking leader “isn’t afraid to admit what they don’t know”. It also needs structure: organisations that build reverse mentoring around a genuine learning quotient, which is the willingness and ability to keep learning, equip their leadership and workforce for whatever AI brings next.

The need for this approach is reinforced by King V, which recognises that technology, information, data and AI are strategic matters requiring active board oversight, not operational matters delegated to management. That responsibility cannot be delegated, nor can ignorance serve as a defence.

This principle was articulated powerfully in one of the most influential corporate governance cases of modern times: the Centro judgment in Australia. There, directors who had relied on management and auditors to classify billions of dollars of liabilities were found personally obliged to read, understand and critically evaluate the information before them. Directors may rely on experts but cannot abdicate responsibility for matters within their governance duties.

That lesson is even more relevant in the age of AI. Organisations worldwide are adopting AI at an unprecedented pace, yet AI poses a real governance challenge. It often produces answers with remarkable confidence, which is not the same as correctness. One of the oldest principles in technology remains as relevant as before: garbage in, garbage out. Poor-quality, biased or outdated data produces outputs that are equally flawed, often appearing authoritative when they are not. The consequences can be severe: flawed decisions, regulatory scrutiny, discrimination claims, privacy breaches, financial losses and reputational damage that spreads at extraordinary speed.

Customers, regulators, shareholders, employees and the public will not accept the explanation that “the AI got it wrong”. They will rightly ask what governance was in place, what oversight was exercised and whether those charged with governance understood the technology they approved. These are not technology questions; they are governance questions.

Boards should ask which AI systems are in use, what data trains them, what safeguards are in place to prevent bias, who is accountable for AI-driven decisions and whether the board has sufficient knowledge to challenge management effectively.

The most effective boards of the future will not be those that claim to know everything. They will be those that stay curious enough to keep learning, willing to ask difficult questions, willing to listen and willing to be mentored by the very people equipping them to lead. And perhaps most importantly, be willing to say, “I don’t know. Help me understand.”

That is not a sign of weakness. It is a sign of wisdom, emotional intelligence and leadership, and in an era defined by AI, cyber risk and exponential technological change, it may be one of the most important governance competencies of all.

The enduring lesson, from reverse mentoring and King V to the Centro judgment, is simple and profound: you cannot govern what you do not understand.

• Judin is a partner at Judin Combrinck Inc Attorneys in Johannesburg and was a member of the task teams that wrote King III, IV and V, South Africa’s corporate governance code and report.