LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

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Surely SA's medicinal plants should be propagated on an industrial scale, says one writer.

Medicinal gardens a key to jobs in South Africa

The fascinating article by Katleho Mosese, “SA barely talks about R2.9bn medicinal plant industry” (June 29), could dovetail with the proposed expansion of community gardens around South Africa, a fine example being the Gabriel Road Area Project Association in Plumstead.

There is widespread evidence of illegal harvesting of medicinal plants around Cape Town’s suburbs, camphor tree bark in particular. I am unaware of what plants make up the medicinal plant industry, but surely they should be propagated on an industrial scale?

The Western Cape government is pushing hard to get food waste generators to deviate their waste from landfill. To create community gardens that grow medicinal plants is surely a game-changer? It absorbs food waste and turns it into compost. Intersperse them with vegetables and two positive outcomes are achieved: food and a source of income.

Mosese could apply his knowledge and work with local, provincial and national governments to drive this industry countrywide. Job creation in circular waste management is 5-10 times greater than in linear waste management, where things are produced and go into landfill.

Kirstenbosch has some highly skilled botanists who would surely lend their knowledge or even seed facilities to this sort of venture. South Africa’s economy is desperate for injections of growth.

As Mosese points out, let’s deliberately develop an existing industry that is indigenous to our country and bring it into the centre of our economic imagination across all of our diverse communities.

Andrew Pollock

Constantia

Could AI replace politicians for better governance?

AI has been on everyone’s lips for the last few years, with the profound impact it will have in the future, especially in terms of business.

I am concerned, like most people — having watched The Terminator as a child — and I’m sure Skynet is already live.

But there is a chance for AI to save us, rather than destroy us. And that is in politics.

If we can develop a sufficiently advanced AI model and programme it to always work in the best interest of the people, we can do away with governments as a whole. No governments. No egocentric, corrupt or war-mongering presidents. No more wars. No more wasteful spending to corrupt suppliers or politicians just filling a seat or lining their pockets.

I know these are lofty ideals, but, if properly developed and with the correct parameters, AI will always work in the best interest of the people.

It will not have an overinflated ego (unlike many world leaders), and it will not be corrupt and favour one lobby or group above the rest. It will not go to war with other countries because it is not in the best interest of the people as a whole.

It can perform trillions of calculations in seconds and run billions of test scenarios to determine what is the best for most people. If a new project is proposed, all supplier submissions can be checked and vetted electronically without any corrupt official or under-the-table deal being struck.

AI can scrutinise all information about each supplier from all sources and determine which one is most reliable and most likely to complete the project to the necessary standards. Wasteful spending will diminish greatly.

The amount saved in government salaries and other associated costs will more than pay for the AI development — not to mention the saving in defence budgets, as it will no longer be required.

We can do away with all the self-serving, corrupt, emotional and ego-led politicians and build a world that is truly for the people. We will not have to listen to empty promises from each political party or cast a vote based on the warped view your grandfather subscribed to in the 1980s and passed down to you.

A governing AI model will be fair, much more efficient and a lot safer, and there will be no need for the Trumpinator, sorry, Terminator.

Hopefully some day …

Jaco Nel

George

Calls grow to protect safety as a human right

The article by Imraan Buccus, “What happens after tomorrow’s ‘deadline’?” (June 29), refers.

It is surprising that every time South Africans raise their legitimate concerns, we are told about human rights. If the constitution talks about rights, what does it say about a collapsed police department and captured judiciary that pose such enormous safety and security risks for ordinary poor South Africans?

Isn’t that a human rights issue? Citizens have a right to safety and security.

It’s just not important because people are mainly talking from a position of privilege. Poor South Africans are simply defending their rights to life, safety and security.

LL Seroka

Via Business Day Online

Keep Gondwe in higher education office

The article by the deputy minister of higher education & training, “Why South Africa needs a private higher education student fund”, (June 29) refers.

I sincerely hope that President Cyril Ramaphosa keeps Mimmy Gondwe in office. She is qualified, coherent and deeply intellectual. Above all, why would anyone want to remove a competent female from office?

Linda Meyer

Via Business Day Online