ERNST FONTERNEL | Gen Z’s growing refusal to be ‘locked in’ is a wake-up call for brands

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Many younger consumers now favour flexible digital services that offer greater control over spending, connectivity and changing family needs.

A few decades ago, buying a house, getting married, or signing a long-term contract was a sign that you had made it. It demonstrated stability.

It equalled status. If you were a twenty-something Baby Boomer or even Gen X, being locked in long term would silently but proudly declare to the world, “I am an adult.”

Yet for many younger South Africans today, these same milestones don’t feel like progress, but rather like risk.

About the author: Ernst Fonternel is MTN’s chief consumer officer. (MTN)

As young South Africans grapple with rising living costs, high unemployment and inconsistent income streams driven by the flourishing gig or “hustle” economy, many are becoming far more cautious about long-term financial commitments and anything they might deem to restrict their flexibility.

Across categories like banking, connectivity, transport, and even housing, younger consumers are showing a clear preference for flexibility over ownership, short-term access over long-term commitment, and control over certainty.

And much of that shift seems to be rooted in the economic reality they’ve inherited.

It’s therefore no surprise that the idea of being tied to a 24-month contract, fixed debit order date or cancellation penalty feels increasingly out of touch with how many younger consumers now live and earn.

And their concern is not only whether they can afford it right now, but whether committing to it could create future financial pressure should their circumstances change.

A generation defined by flexibility

Part of what makes this shift so interesting is that Gen Z has also grown up in an environment where flexibility is considered the norm.

Streaming platforms have trained people to subscribe and cancel whenever they want.

E-hailing apps removed the need to purchase a vehicle, while subscription services across just about every category have reinforced the idea that access should be immediate, customisable and most importantly, easy to walk away from. Younger consumers believe that “my life needs to change as I change”.

And that’s where traditional contracts begin to lose appeal. For decades, contract-based models were built around predictability, stable income, predictable usage, and long-term customer retention.

But many younger consumers no longer experience life in those terms. Income fluctuates. Circumstances change quickly. Priorities shift month to month. In that environment, flexibility starts to matter as much as — and oftentimes, more than — price.

The emotional side of credit

This “credit anxiety” can trigger discomfort when they come across a contract that isn’t completely clear, with the terms and conditions buried in the fine print.

Any “hidden” costs or cancellation penalties that only become fully visible down the line tend to raise their hackles very quickly.

Gen Z wants to understand exactly what they’re signing up for, how flexible it is, how easy it is to step away, and what happens if their circumstances change. Their trust is contingent on that transparency.

This has also led to affordability itself being redefined. Traditionally, affordability was mostly about the monthly price point. But for many younger consumers, it is now just as much about adaptability.

Can I scale this down if I need to? Can I pause it? Can I leave easily if my financial situation changes? Those questions are becoming part of the affordability calculation in ways they weren’t before.

And in South Africa particularly, where economic turmoil affects so many households, that flexibility is often viewed as a form of financial protection.

What brands must realise

Younger consumers appear to be less attached to brand identity itself, and more focused on what delivers the best value, flexibility and experience in the moment.

In sectors like connectivity, for example, there’s already a noticeable shift towards more flexible service models that give users greater control over usage, upgrades and spend management.

The emphasis is gradually moving away from locking customers in, and more towards making the experience easy enough that they choose to stay.

Gen Z is also assessing their connectivity through the lens of overall value rather than as a standalone purchase.

In some cases, we’re seeing that they would rather receive connectivity benefits linked to spending they are already doing elsewhere than take on an additional fixed commitment.

The emphasis is gradually moving away from locking customers in, and more towards making the experience easy enough that they choose to stay — Ernst Fonternel, MTN’s chief consumer officer

Then there is the fact that South Africa is a community-centric society, and so affordability is also often viewed collectively rather than individually.

Many households still support extended family networks, which means flexibility, shared access and the ability to manage multiple users within one ecosystem becomes particularly valuable.

This means that brands must design with the behaviour nuances of their consumer in mind. One such example is Pi by MTN, a new digital network operator powered by the MTN network.

With no credit checks or contracts, Pi offers customers a low-commitment, app- and web-based way to manage both mobile and home connectivity.

Consumers can add multiple family members under one account, build a plan that works for them, and cancel or change their plan at any time — which holds high appeal to a consumer driven by flexibility.

A longer-term shift in consumer behaviour

Once people become used to flexibility, it’s very difficult to convince them to move backwards. Particularly for younger consumers, flexibility has become a baseline expectation rather than a premium feature.

And brands that still assume automatic loyalty, predictable income or long-term commitment may find themselves increasingly disconnected with how consumers now actually live.

This article was sponsored by MTN.