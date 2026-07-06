GARON CAMPBELL | The rise of the hybrid creative: why AI is changing who gets hired

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According to LinkedIn’s Work Change Report, almost 70% of the skills used in today’s jobs are expected to change by 2030. For the creative industries, that shift is already showing up in ways that feel surprisingly familiar.

For years, creative careers followed fairly predictable paths. People developed expertise within a particular discipline and built their careers around becoming exceptionally good at that craft. Production itself reinforced that structure. Work moved through different stages, with specialists contributing at particular moments before handing the project over to the next team.

There was nothing wrong with that model. It’s the system most of us grew up in, and for a long time it made perfect sense. But AI is starting to blur some of those boundaries, and that’s changing who creates value inside a project.

Much of the conversation around AI still revolves around automation, which can make it sound as though creativity itself is being replaced. Yet that’s not really what’s happening. What we’re seeing instead is a shift in how different disciplines interact and how ideas move through production.

And some of the most interesting changes are happening in the gaps between them.

People who once entered the process much later are finding themselves involved far earlier. Ideas can be tested before budgets are approved. Creative decisions that used to happen in isolation are becoming much more collaborative. As the distance between concept and execution shrinks, the lines separating different disciplines are becoming far more fluid. That overlap is creating a different sort of opportunity.

Increasingly, the people creating the most value aren’t necessarily the ones staying in a single lane. They’re the people who understand how ideas travel through a project and who are comfortable thinking beyond the immediate task in front of them.

One of the more interesting things happening now is that curiosity suddenly has economic value.

Editors who spend time thinking about visual development often spot problems before they reach post-production. Filmmakers with experience in editing tend to understand the consequences of decisions made on set. Designers who think deeply about story are usually able to see beyond a single asset and focus on the role it plays in the larger narrative.

None of these people have stopped being specialists. They’ve simply expanded the edges of their expertise, which has become incredibly important for the next generation entering the industry.

A lot of young creatives still feel like they have to pick a lane and stay there. But some of the most interesting opportunities aren’t sitting neatly inside traditional disciplines anymore. They’re emerging in the overlaps. The people thriving in AI-enabled environments are often the ones who remain curious enough to explore adjacent areas and understand how the wider creative process fits together.

Studios are increasingly starting to recognise that. Nobody’s looking for editors who can’t edit or designers who can’t design. Deep expertise still matters and always will. But there’s growing value in people who can connect ideas, contribute across different conversations, and understand how decisions made in one part of the process affect everything that follows. Because AI can generate endless possibilities, but it can’t tell us what’s worth pursuing.

A lot of young creatives still feel like they have to pick a lane and stay there. But some of the most interesting opportunities aren’t sitting neatly inside traditional disciplines anymore. They’re emerging in the overlaps.

It can’t recognise when something feels forced. It can’t tell the difference between work that simply looks impressive and work that genuinely connects with people. It can’t exercise taste, instinct, or judgment. Those things still belong to us. Which is why the rise of the hybrid creative has less to do with mastering every new tool that comes along and much more to do with understanding how different types of thinking come together.

For a long time, careers in the creative industries were built around specialisation. People became known for a particular craft and spent years mastering it. That isn’t going away, but the people creating the most value are increasingly the ones who are curious enough to look beyond their own discipline and understand how the whole thing fits together.

It’s time for industry players to really see that some of the most interesting work isn’t happening inside the silos we’ve inherited. It’s happening in the spaces between them.

• Campbell is founder and director of Breadbin Productions.