PHILIP MASEKO | Madlanga commission must focus on why corruption thrives

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The Madlanga commission’s terms of reference force attention on a skewed criminal justice system, but a wider lens is necessary. Two tributaries feed this river and they overlap: public policy and criminal justice. Public policy writes the rules for tenders, appointments and oversight. Criminal justice is meant to enforce those rules when broken. Corruption finds comfort where those tributaries meet. Complex procurement with weak investigation creates a safe zone.

Systemic corruption does not thrive on genius. The following conditions sustain it, and the commission must name them:

The old guard. Incompetence is protected by tenure. Managers who cannot read a balance sheet yet sign off billion-rand contracts do not steal because they are clever. They steal because no competent system exists to audit them.

A bureaucracy that is heavily militarised. Command goes down, accountability never comes up. This produces obedience without ownership. Orders are followed; outcomes are not measured. In that culture, accountability is alien. The system rewards loyalty over delivery and silence over disclosure.

Politics plays directly into the hands of corruption. When appointments to the South African Police Service, Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and court management are political, case selection becomes political. Vengeance takes priority over reform. The public demands spectacle. The economy requires function. A police general in handcuffs makes headlines. A functional case management system makes contracts enforceable. One is theatre; the other is infrastructure.

The economic test is simple. Investment does not flow on promises. Enforcement drives it. A signed contract in South Africa is only as strong as the NPA’s ability to prosecute breach, the court’s ability to enrol the matter and Ipid’s ability to investigate police involvement. Madlanga’s scan will quantify capacity gaps. Markets will price them.

Corruption also imposes direct fiscal costs that cannot be ignored. Money lost to inflated tenders, fronting and abandoned projects cannot fund clinics, classrooms or rail maintenance. Every rand diverted weakens service delivery and erodes public trust. That erosion becomes a cost for business. Companies spend more on compliance, due diligence and security because institutions cannot guarantee fair process. Over time, this raises the price of doing business and lowers the incentive to invest. Infrastructure projects face delays, and employment creation in communities that need it most is reduced. Madlanga must therefore measure not only cases referred but also value lost.

The fix is not moral exhortation; a mechanical response is required. Meritocracy must be injected as economic infrastructure. Posts for forensic accountants, investigators and court managers must be filled based on competence, not connection. Procurement fraud cannot be fought by police who cannot read a financial statement.

Transparency outlets must be created at managerial and executive level across government departments. Case backlogs per court cluster should be published. Vacancy rates for NPA specialists should be published. Attrition rates for dockets should be published. Sunlight costs less than commissions and acts faster than convictions. Where politics refuses to act, data forces action.

Appointments must be depoliticised. When politicians select the heads of prosecutions and investigations, corruption selects the cases. When merit selects the heads, the law selects the cases. Constitutional supremacy demands it. Parliamentary supremacy cannot override it without cost.

Public opinion will judge Madlanga by arrests. History will judge it by whether the next Special Investigating Unit referral lands in a court with a working case roll. The next whistleblower’s survival will be the measure, as will the awarding of the next tender on price and quality, not political access.

Commissions are diagnostic tools, not courts. The Zondo commission mapped how state capture rigged procurement. Madlanga must map why the criminal justice system cannot unrig it. The patient is state capacity. The doctors are legislators and administrators. The family in the waiting room is every investor, contractor and citizen waiting for enforcement.

Madlanga’s probe is not just about the criminal justice system. Whether South Africa’s economy can function on rules instead of relationships is the central question. Until that is fixed, investment pledges will remain press releases, not plants or payrolls.

Parliament can learn from Madlanga’s focus on policy architecture, monitoring and evaluation. Serious discussion on design and oversight would lift debate above personality clashes, party rumblings and cheap politicking. Such discipline could make the government of national unity functional.

• Maseko is a political economy analyst.