GHALEB CACHALIA | Mat Cuthbert’s appointment raises questions of DA patronage

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New DA CEO Math Cuthbert. His appointment has prompted questions about whether the party is maintaining the transparent, merit-based institutional culture it has long championed.

Political organisations rarely abandon their founding principles overnight. Their decline is almost always cultural before it becomes institutional and institutional before it becomes corrupt.

The ANC did not suddenly awaken as the party of state capture. Long before the Guptas, Nkandla and the systematic hollowing out of state institutions, something more subtle had begun to change. Loyalty to the movement gradually eclipsed loyalty to the institutions it governed. Dissent came to be viewed less as democratic engagement than as disloyalty. Appointments increasingly reflected trust and factional alignment as much as competence. By the time corruption became visible, the culture that enabled it had already taken root.

That is the uncomfortable lesson of democratic politics. Decline rarely begins with stolen money. It begins when institutions cease to belong to principles and begin to belong to people.

For decades, the DA consciously presented itself as the antidote to precisely this tendency. It was the party that championed constitutionalism over patronage, merit over factional loyalty, transparent process over personalised power. Its critique of the ANC was never simply that the wrong people held office but that institutions had become subordinate to political networks.

That is why the recent appointment of Mat Cuthbert as the DA’s CEO deserves scrutiny, not because of the individual himself, but because of what the appointment asks us to consider about the party’s own institutional culture.

The CEO is no ordinary political office-bearer. Unlike elected leadership positions, it sits at the administrative heart of the organisation, responsible for implementing strategy, managing staff and resources, overseeing national operations and ensuring that the machinery of the party functions effectively. It is an office whose legitimacy rests as much on confidence in the appointment process as on the calibre of the person ultimately selected.

Cuthbert is widely regarded as capable and experienced. His longstanding political association with Ashor Sarupen, chair of the party’s Federal Council, stretching back to their shared years in Ekurhuleni, is equally well known. His appointment also comes while the DA’s internal balance of power appears to be shifting, following tensions about John Steenhuisen’s erstwhile leadership and the growing influence of a new generation of party leaders.

None of this proves anything improper. Nor should it.

But liberal democratic parties have traditionally understood that the real test of institutional integrity is not whether a successful candidate is qualified. It is whether the process is sufficiently transparent and independent that no reasonable observer needs to wonder whether personal relationships, factional allegiance or proximity to power influenced the outcome.

Every political leader is entitled to appoint people in whom they have confidence. Trust is indispensable in politics.

The distinction lies elsewhere.

Trust may legitimately influence a choice between equally qualified candidates. It cannot become a substitute for an independent process designed to establish who those candidates are. That is why questions about process matter.

Was the recruitment genuinely competitive? Who served on the interview panel? Were candidates from outside the party considered? Were potential conflicts of interest appropriately managed? Was the appointment demonstrably the product of an open and merit-based process rather than one whose outcome had effectively been determined by internal political realities?

These are not accusations. They are precisely the questions a party committed to constitutional governance should welcome.

In 2015, Raymond Suttner identified the deeper danger while reflecting on the ANC under Jacob Zuma. His warning was not primarily about corruption. It was about a political culture in which loyalty to individuals increasingly displaced loyalty to institutions and where personal allegiance gradually eclipsed constitutional and organisational duty.

His insight extends well beyond the ANC.

There is nothing improper about political loyalty. Every democratic organisation depends upon trust, shared purpose and enduring relationships. The danger arises when advancement comes to depend less on independent judgment, competence and principle than on adjacencies to emerging centres of power.

That is how institutional cultures change with the appointment of a loyal ally and the marginalisation of an independent voice elsewhere. Administrative structures begin to reflect factional realities rather than institutional independence. By the time corruption eventually appears, if it ever does, the cultural foundations have long since shifted.

The DA has spent three decades arguing, correctly, that institutions matter more than personalities. That proposition is not tested when a party sits in opposition. It is tested when it begins exercising power within its own organisation.

Justice, it has often been said, must not only be done; it must also be seen to be done. Liberal parties should hold themselves to the same standard. Merit should not merely exist; it should be demonstrably seen to prevail over loyalty.

The question, therefore, is not whether the DA has embraced patronage. There is no evidence that it has. The more important and more enduring question is whether the institutional habits that make patronage possible are beginning, however unintentionally, to take root beneath the language of liberal constitutionalism.

As someone who served for many years within the DA, I make this observation not with satisfaction but with genuine concern. Liberal parties cannot afford to compromise on process, because process is ultimately what distinguishes liberalism from patronage.

• Cachalia, a business person and management consultant, is a former DA MP and public enterprises spokesperson, and chaired De Beers Namibia.

Business Day