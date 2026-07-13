CAROLINE NESI | Boards should treat culture like financial capital

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Boards increasingly recognise that organisational culture shapes decision-making, risk management and long-term performance as much as financial metrics. Picture:

A well-known consumer goods manufacturer experienced a series of product quality incidents and recalls. Initially, these were treated as operational failures, but when the board looked deeper it became clear the underlying issue was cultural.

Commercial pressures and operational targets had gradually begun to outweigh the discipline required to maintain rigorous quality standards.

The organisation’s response was not simply to strengthen processes. Leadership undertook a deliberate effort to build a stronger culture of quality, accountability and discipline across the business, which demonstrably improved outcomes.

I often see similar patterns in my work with boards and executive teams. Problems that appear to stem from strategy, execution or governance and frequently have cultural roots. The challenge is that culture rarely appears on a balance sheet or dashboard, yet it shapes how decisions are made, how risks are managed and whether people speak up when something is wrong.

Financial results tell you what happened, but culture helps explain why.

Despite its importance, culture often receives far less board attention than financial performance, risk or strategy. Most boards receive detailed reporting on what happened, while far fewer have visibility into the behaviours and norms that drove those outcomes.

Leadership is central to this dynamic because culture is not declared in value statements, it is entrenched through behaviour. The decisions leaders reward, the risks they tolerate and the standards they enforce signal what truly matters. Culture is shaped by what is role-modelled every day.

One mining company provides a useful illustration. Its board consisted of highly ambitious, results-oriented directors who valued authority, influence and decisive action. The CEO shared the board’s focus on performance but brought a different leadership style, placing greater emphasis on safety, stakeholder management and operational sustainability.

Over time, the board’s natural dominance in discussions began to limit the quality of engagement between directors and management. By helping both parties understand how their respective styles were shaping interactions, the board was able to create healthier debate and stronger decision-making.

The lesson is simple: an organisation’s culture starts in the boardroom.

For boards, this has two important implications. First, culture cannot be outsourced, and oversight of culture must become part of the board’s governance mandate. Second, leadership and culture are inseparable, and assessing executive performance without evaluating the culture those leaders are creating leaves a critical gap.

The lesson is simple: an organisation’s culture starts in the boardroom.

One of the questions I ask directors is not whether culture matters, but how they know whether the culture they want is the culture they have?

Boards typically receive detailed information about financial performance, operational metrics and strategy execution. Far fewer receive regular, insight into behavioural patterns, leadership dynamics or the organisational norms that ultimately drive those outcomes.

The challenge is not that culture cannot be measured, rather it is that many boards are not asking for the right information. Data on engagement, attrition, safety incidents, customer complaints, ethics concerns and leadership behaviour can often reveal cultural risks long before they appear in financial results.

By the time performance deteriorates, the cultural issues that contributed to it have often been around for years. Boards that monitor culture effectively gain early visibility into risks and opportunities that are not yet reflected in the numbers.

Culture is not only a source of risk. It can also be a source of competitive advantage.

A founder-led financial services firm offers a different lesson. The business built its success on a culture defined by trust, entrepreneurialism, strong relationships and a deep sense of community.

These characteristics became an important source of competitive advantage, supporting collaboration, client retention and employee commitment.

As the organisation grew, however, leaders started to recognise the potential shadow side of these strengths. Relationship-based ways of working sometimes created ambiguity around accountability and decision-making ownership.

The board’s challenge was not to change the culture but to preserve what made it successful while introducing greater clarity, governance discipline and performance accountability. Every cultural strength carries a potential risk if left unmanaged.

These examples illustrate an important truth: boards seldom suffer surprises because they lacked financial information. More often, surprises emerge because they failed to recognise the cultural dynamics shaping behaviour long before the issue appeared in the numbers.

The most effective boards understand culture is not an HR issue to be delegated or a communications exercise to be managed. It is a governance issue. It shapes how decisions are made, how risks are managed, how leaders behave and how strategy is executed.

Boards scrutinise financial capital because it matters. Culture deserves the same scrutiny for exactly the same reason.

• Nesi is a consultant at Spencer Stuart.