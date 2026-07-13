GERRIT OLIVIER | Putin’s security doctrine has shaped Russia — and the West still misunderstands it

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Some pundits maintain Russia has not changed much over the millennium of its existence, a fact ignored by Western governments and arguably responsible for their foreign policy failures towards the country.

What analysts seem to misread is the impact of Russia’s historical, pathological and unchangeable obsession with security as being the constant, ultimate and non-negotiable reason for its existence and the determinant of its national policies, domestic and foreign. This is the one unequivocal mandate any Russian leader must follow to survive.

Though all sovereign states regard national security as the foundation of their national interest, the Russian obsession is unique in this respect. Particularly under Vladimir Putin’s presidency, it became an extreme pursuit, the holy grail of Russian statehood, manifesting in revisionist imperialism and even territorial piracy, rendering its entire “near abroad” as a Russian buffer zone, its non-negotiable sphere of influence, ignored only at the cost of war as encountered in Ukraine and elsewhere.

Over the past 100 years, Russia and its predecessor, the Soviet Union, have invaded or occupied at least 19 different territories and sovereign states. In the past 20 years, Putin has invaded Crimea, Georgia, Transnistria, Abkhazia, South Ossetia, Ukraine, Sevastopol, Luhansk, Zaporizhian, and Kerson.

The extension of Nato and the EU was regarded as hostile Western encroachment and emphatically resisted. So far, Russia has got away with impunity mainly due to Europe’s spineless diplomatic incompetence.

A remarkable achievement by successive Russian governments to maintain national geographical integrity and national unity for so long. Only two “regime changes” have taken place during Russia’s long existence: the communist-Bolshevik revolution of 1917 and the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991. Palace revolutions and assassinations in Tsarist times happened frequently, but without upending the sovereign Russian state.

Russian endurance is exceptional in modern history, particularly demonstrated in Napoleon’s failed invasion and the war against Nazi Germany. It is also exceptional when considering that once-powerful authoritarian regimes such as Nazi Germany, Franco’s Spain, imperial Japan, fascist Italy and Bonapartist France were relatively short-lived, succumbing in war and becoming stable democracies.

Russian society is essentially parochial and easily manipulable by autocrats. According to Samuel Johnson’s famous aphorism, “Patriotism is the last refuge of the scoundrel”. Putin became the master of exploiting patriotism, disseminating his own distorted interpretation of Russian history. His strategy is straightforward and simplistic: exacerbating, even fabricating, an enduring security threat as a way to feed right-wing extremism, patriotism and legitimising repression. He turned it into a tool of accumulating and maintaining dictatorial power, regime legitimacy and personal survival, converting Russia into a veritable Orwellian police state. Particularly his portrayal of the Ukrainian war, postulating that Ukraine was historically illegitimate, that Ukrainians were “little Russians”, and that the Ukrainian state was part of Russia.

From day one, he impressed and further indoctrinated already paranoid Russians with his ruthlessness, dealing harshly with unrest in the North Caucasus and sporadic terrorism in Moscow. He was suspected of abetting and orchestrating the bombing of several apartment blocks in Moscow, killing 300 innocent civilians, mostly children. In Beslan, 334 civilians, also mostly children, were killed without the Kremlin moving a finger. His “strong hand” dealing with the unrest worked like a charm as his approval rating shot up from 31% in August 1999 to 80% in November that year, remaining mostly above 65% ever since.

No doubt, given Russia’s colossal geographical size, housing 190 minority groups, the potential for secessionist disintegration, loss of national unity and international prestige is an existential national threat.

Putin was particularly haunted by the successful “orange revolution” (November 2004 to January 2005) in Ukraine and opted for war. The existence of a pro-European-democratic state on a totalitarian Russian border was intolerable and to be avoided at all costs.

In 2000 he assumed the presidency with the help of a resuscitated KGB/Siloviki establishment, “taking back Russia” as it were. This meant the restoration of quasi-Bolshevik authoritarianism: power concentration, eliminating opposition and imposing a relentless Orwellian police state.

As Lord Acton observed, “Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Great men are almost always bad men." Such a man is Putin.

However, it is not everything about Russia for him, and he has to watch his back, particularly against elitist personal vendettas. His narcissistic quest for historical greatness might yet fail because of misplaced vanity, excessive greed and paranoia. His quest to emulate great leaders of the Russian pantheon, of the ilk of Peter the Great, Catherine the Great and Ivan IV the Terrible, has gone too far for too long, becoming a subject of ridicule.

There was a time when all this seemed possible. Following his predecessor, the elderly sickly, stumbling and alcoholic Boris Yeltsin, Russians of all stripes welcomed the young, modern and energetic newcomer. Yeltsin was no hard act to follow as a discontented Russian population longed for the “good old days”.

Over decades as master of the Kremlin, Putin’s star started to wane as cracks in his dictatorship became more evident. The “Putin forever” myth seems to dissipate as the victory of the “military exercise” in Ukraine turns out to be a strategic blunder by the “infallible” master. Ordinary Russians could ignore the war as long as their daily lives remained stable. However, with Russia not winning the war and being attacked by Ukrainian missiles and drones, petrol rationed and the internet suspended, society’s tranquillity is no longer the case, and the mood is changing. According to reports, Russia’s general happiness index fell to a 15-year low in April, and Putin’s approval rating fell to its lowest point since the start of the Ukraine war.

Indicators proliferate: Russian bankers and oligarchs criticise the war openly, stating it is dragging the country into economic collapse. Scaled-down, weakly attended Victory Day celebrations turned out to be a flop, and Putin spent much time hiding in isolation in fear of a coup.

Of course, it is important that Western policymakers should be au fait with authentic Russian history and particularly that Russian diplomatic style and policy mentality are punctuated by an obdurate winner-takes-all posture.

Many reams of commentary, analysis and predictions in Western media were spent on Putin’s presidency since he took over in 2000. Pessimist and optimist scenarios appeared in abundance, most far-fetched. It is generally agreed, however, that Putin is a crafty but evil statesman and that Western diplomacy towards Russia came up short. Putin could still make use of his strong hand to stop the rot, but holding a finger in a leak in the dam wall will not prevent the inevitable deluge indefinitely.