SHABEER JHETAM | The overlooked industry keeping South Africa’s glass economy moving

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Recovered glass is processed for use in manufacturing new bottles and jars.

When a glass bottle or jar is placed in a recycling bin, most people see that as the end of its journey.

In reality, it marks the beginning of a process that creates economic opportunities, supports livelihoods and enables glass to be recycled endlessly.

Shabeer Jhetam is CEO of The Glass Recycling Company. (The Glass Recycling Company)

Behind every glass bottle that finds its way back into the cycle is a network of more than 80 member companies, from glass manufacturers to most of South Africa’s leading beverage and food brand owners.

Together, these organisations keep one of South Africa’s most valuable packaging materials in circulation, ensuring it remains a valuable resource rather than sitting in landfill.

Glass recycling is often viewed through an environmental lens. It is equally an industrial and economic success story.

Glass is 100% recyclable and can be recycled endlessly without losing quality. Every glass bottle and jar recovered and returned becomes a valuable input for new glass packaging, supporting a more resource-efficient manufacturing system.

The challenge is not the recyclability of glass, but whether enough of it is recovered and returned to the local manufacturers.

As the Producer Responsibility Organisation for the glass packaging industry, The Glass Recycling Company (TGRC) works with its members to strengthen the recovery network.

It does this by supporting collection infrastructure, raising public awareness, encouraging collaboration across the value chain and helping ensure that more glass is recovered and returned to local manufacturing.

This coordinated approach connects the organisation and activities that keep South Africa’s glass recycling system operating effectively.

With the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) fees paid by our members, TGRC is able to invest in the systems that keep the glass recycling ecosystem functioning.

These fees are not simply a regulatory obligation; they are the mechanism through which the industry collectively invests in the long-term sustainability of South Africa’s glass recycling system.

This includes supporting recycling infrastructure, funding waste picker service fees, providing transport subsidies and logistics support, delivering consumer education and awareness initiatives, and strengthening collection networks across the country.

Without these EPR contributions, the infrastructure, partnerships and support mechanisms that enable glass to move back into manufacturing simply would not exist at the scale required.

These investments underpin the entire glass recycling value chain. The journey begins with the public, who play a vital role by separating their glass for recycling at home, work and in their communities.

From there, waste pickers and collectors recover the material, buy-back centres aggregate it, processors prepare it for remanufacturing, and manufacturers transform it into new glass packaging that returns to supermarket shelves.

TGRC helps connect and support each stage of this value chain, ensuring that valuable glass remains in circulation.

No single organisation could achieve this alone. The strength of South Africa’s glass recycling system lies in the collaboration between industries that would not traditionally be viewed as connected, yet together they create a functioning circular economy.

This collaborative model demonstrates what is possible when industry takes collective responsibility for the products it places on the market.

This success is made possible through sustained investment by TGRC’s members, whose EPR contributions enable the infrastructure, education, collection support and logistics required to keep the system operating effectively.

It is these behind-the-scenes investments that strengthen South Africa’s glass recycling ecosystem and create lasting value for communities, businesses and the environment.

Maintaining and growing this success will require continued collaboration between industry, government and the public.

Government plays a critical role in creating an enabling regulatory environment, while every South African has a part to play by choosing to separate glass for recycling.

Together, these collective efforts can strengthen South Africa’s circular economy and ensure that glass continues to deliver economic, environmental and social value long after it has been used.

To learn more about The Glass Recycling Company’s member organisations and their role in South Africa’s glass recycling industry, view the list.

This article was sponsored by The Glass Recycling Company.