SIFISO NOI | Good governance begins with better institutional reasoning

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We are hardwired to judge difficult decisions by their results. When a strategy succeeds, we assume the decision was sound. When it fails, we search backwards for evidence of poor judgment. Yet outcomes are shaped not only by the original decision but also by markets, competitors and events beyond any institution’s control

Every board and executive team eventually faces decisions under genuine uncertainty. Information is incomplete, risks are material, trade-offs are uncomfortable and every option carries consequences. In those moments, leadership is tested not by the ability to predict the future, but by the quality of judgment exercised before the future is known.

That distinction lies at the heart of governance cognition: the discipline examining how institutions reason, exercise judgment and remain accountable under conditions of complexity and uncertainty. Its central proposition is simple: many institutional failures are reasoning failures before they become governance, compliance or accountability failures.

South Africa does not suffer from a shortage of governance machinery. Our institutions have boards, committees, risk frameworks, internal controls, assurance functions, reporting standards and extensive regulatory obligations. We have become highly skilled at building the bureaucracy of governance, but we too often confuse its existence with the quality of the human thought moving through it.

A process can be procedurally impeccable while the reasoning it carries remains narrow, untested or unsound. The meeting may have taken place, the paper may have been circulated, and the resolution may have been recorded. None of this proves that sound judgment was exercised.

By the time a matter reaches a board, much of the most consequential cognitive work may already have happened elsewhere. The problem may have been framed to narrow the choices, the information may reflect a preferred answer, and assumptions may have hardened into institutional fact.

Traditional governance asks whether a decision was authorised, procedurally correct, recorded and compliant. These questions matter, but they are no longer enough. The deeper question is, how did the institution come to believe that this was the right thing to do?

Institutional reasoning is the process through which an organisation interprets information, frames problems, evaluates evidence, examines assumptions, considers alternatives, weighs trade-offs and constructs the basis for judgment. Yet it is often assumed to be sound simply because a board paper exists, a committee met or a resolution was passed.

Governance cognition introduces reasoning itself as a legitimate object of governance.

The corporate governance reporting approach of “apply and explain” was designed to move governance beyond mechanical compliance. Its deeper value lies not only in reporting how a principle was applied but also in making visible the judgment through which that principle shaped institutional action.

Applying a principle is not the same as citing it in a policy or annual report. A principle is truly applied when it influences the reasoning behind a decision. Explaining is the ability to demonstrate how the institution understood its circumstances, weighed competing considerations, exercised discretion and connected principle to action.

Properly understood, “apply and explain” is not merely a communications exercise. It is a cognitive discipline.

If institutional reasoning is to be governed, it must become visible. Before approving a material decision, boards and executives should be able to identify:

The problem: what are we actually trying to solve, and has it been framed correctly?

The evidence: what shaped our understanding, what has been excluded and what remains unknown?

The assumptions: which beliefs are carrying the decision, and how have they been tested?

The alternatives: what other courses of action were genuinely considered?

The trade-offs: what are we choosing to accept, sacrifice or defer?

The authority: who is entitled to exercise the judgment?

The accountability: who owns the consequences and the duty to revisit the decision?

The trigger for reconsideration: what change would cause the institution to decide differently?

This is not an administrative checklist. It is the reasoning architecture of accountable institutional judgment.

A favourable result may follow weak reasoning or sheer fortune. An adverse result may follow disciplined judgment exercised responsibly under uncertainty.

Governance cannot eliminate uncertainty, remove risk or guarantee success. Its more realistic promise is that, given what the institution knew at the time, its judgment was disciplined, proportionate and accountable.

Decision quality is therefore not hindsight or fortune. It is the quality of the judgment process before reality reveals the result. Without that distinction, good luck is mistaken for good governance and poor fortune for poor judgment.

Records usually tell us what was decided, not how the institution arrived there. Minutes record resolutions, policies, authority and reported outcomes.

Traceability preserves the reasoning: the evidence considered, assumptions challenged, alternatives rejected, trade-offs accepted, dissent recorded and judgment ultimately exercised.

Without it, institutional memory depends on recollection. People leave, context disappears and decisions survive, while the reasoning behind them does not.

When scrutiny arrives, institutions attempt to reconstruct judgment after the fact.

The real test is whether the judgment remains intelligible and defensible after uncertainty has become history.

This becomes more urgent as AI enters institutional decision-making. AI can process data, identify patterns, model possibilities and generate recommendations, but it carries no fiduciary responsibility, answers to no stakeholders and bears none of the consequences. It may inform judgment, but it cannot own it.

When a strategic decision causes harm, a regulatory breach occurs or a fiduciary duty is violated, the system will not stand in the dock. The institution, the executive and the board will.

Governance must therefore move beyond asking only what technology can do. It must ask whether the institution can defend a decision shaped by systems whose reasoning it cannot fully explain.

That is the next evolution of institutional governance: not more bureaucracy, but better institutional reasoning, clearer accountability and judgment that can still be demonstrated once the future arrives.

• Noi is an attorney, governance professional and founder of the Language Strategy Institute, an advisory practice focused on institutional clarity, governance reasoning and decision quality.