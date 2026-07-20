DEEPA VALLABH | Questions every business founder should ask before the next chapter

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The writer argues that founder-led businesses create lasting value by building leadership, governance and resilience that extend beyond the founder.

Founder-led businesses are a defining feature of the South African economy. Entrepreneurs have built some of the country’s most respected brands, created employment, driven innovation and, in many cases, shaped (and continue to shape) entire industries.

According to PwC’s “Family Business Survey – A Southern African Perspective”, published in April, these businesses remain remarkably resilient despite an operating environment that is growing in complexity. More than a third (37%) of South African family businesses reported double-digit sales growth, well above the global average. Most (83%) revealed that a clearly articulated purpose continued to guide their strategic decision-making. These are impressive businesses by any measure.

Over the past 25 years, I have had the privilege of advising founders, boards, investors and corporates at defining moments in the lives of their businesses. Whether they were raising capital, pursuing acquisitions, bringing in strategic investors or steering sale processes, there has been one consistent observation: the businesses that inspire the greatest confidence are rarely those that depend on exceptional founders. Rather, they are the businesses that have successfully institutionalised what made them exceptional.

This is why I have come to believe succession is often the wrong place to begin the conversation. The more important question is what the next chapter of the business should look like.

This distinction matters. Succession is often viewed as an event, but the next chapter is about something much broader. It is about positioning a business for sustained growth, preserving its strategic options and ensuring its foundations continue to flourish long into the future.

One of the questions sophisticated investors almost invariably ask during a transaction is surprisingly simple: “Can this business continue to thrive without being overly dependent on its founder?”

The answer influences far more than valuation; it affects transaction structures, financing, management incentives and, ultimately, the confidence investors have in the future of the business.

In my experience, there are several strategic questions every founder benefits from asking well before it becomes urgent to know the answers.

Succession is often viewed as an event, but the next chapter is about something much broader. It is about positioning a business for sustained growth, preserving its strategic options and ensuring its foundations continue to flourish long into the future.

The first is whether the business has become bigger than its founder. Many successful businesses are built by founders who remain closely involved in every important decision. Over time, however, the instincts that fuelled early success can begin to constrain the next phase of growth, especially if they are not embedded more broadly in the organisation.

A simple question is often revealing: “If you stepped away from the business for six months, would it continue to execute its strategy with confidence?” This is not about making the founder less important, but about making the business more resilient.

Another question is: Has leadership capacity evolved alongside commercial success? Businesses seldom outgrow their markets. More often they outgrow their leadership structures. The strongest founder-led businesses have deliberately invested in developing future leaders, broadening decision-making capacity and ensuring critical relationships and institutional knowledge reside within the organisation rather than a single individual.

Closely connected to this is governance, which is often viewed through a compliance lens. In reality, it is one of the most effective ways of protecting entrepreneurial value. As businesses become larger and more complex, governance provides the structure that enables growth without compromising the culture, judgment and values that made the business successful in the first place.

What form of capital?

Perhaps the most commercially significant question concerns capital. Every successful business reaches an inflection point, but the real question is not whether capital will be required but what form it should take. Should growth continue to be funded organically? Would external investment accelerate expansion? Would a strategic partner unlock capabilities that would otherwise take years to build? Could carefully selected acquisitions become the catalyst for the next phase of growth?

The founders who achieve the greatest flexibility are usually those who begin exploring these questions while every option remains available, rather than when circumstances begin narrowing their choices.

I often encourage founders to reflect on a question that extends beyond succession altogether: “If you were establishing this business today, knowing everything you have learnt over the past years, what would you build differently?” The answers to that question often reveal the priorities that should shape the next chapter.

Ultimately, preparing for the future is not an acknowledgement that a founder’s journey is ending. Instead it is giving the business every opportunity to expand even further.

In my experience, that is one of the most enduring measures of entrepreneurial success.

• Vallabh is a partner at Bowmans.