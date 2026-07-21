KEVIN ALLAN | Treasury turns off the tap: the end of municipal grants without accountability

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For more than a decade the National Treasury has tried to rescue failing municipalities through guidance, technical support, financial recovery plans and negotiated reforms. It has issued circular after circular, deployed advisers, strengthened reporting requirements and worked alongside provincial treasuries to improve municipal financial management. More recently, it even offered municipalities an unprecedented opportunity to escape crippling Eskom debt through a structured debt relief programme. Yet municipal finances have continued to deteriorate.

Against that backdrop, the Treasury’s decision to temporarily withhold R13.5bn in equitable share transfers from 69 municipalities is far more significant than a routine dispute over grant payments. It marks an important shift in philosophy. The Treasury appears to have concluded that incentives without consequences simply do not change behaviour. This is arguably the most important municipal financial intervention since the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA) came into force more than 20 years ago.

(Karen Moolman)

The immediate reaction has focused on whether withholding grants will affect service delivery. That concern is legitimate. The equitable share exists principally to fund basic services for poor households and delaying transfers inevitably creates anxiety, particularly in financially distressed municipalities. However, it should also be recognised that in many poorly managed municipalities these transfers have increasingly become a lifeline for meeting questionable operating costs — including inflated salary bills, councillor remuneration and overdue creditor payments — rather than being directed towards basic services.

But concentrating solely on the short-term implications risks missing the bigger picture. The Treasury’s action is fundamentally about restoring accountability to a local government system where financial misconduct has too often become routine and where repeated warnings have produced little lasting change. The numbers explain why the Treasury has finally reached this point.

Municipalities have accumulated more than R145bn in irregular expenditure, R118bn in unauthorised expenditure and R24bn in fruitless and wasteful expenditure since the 2021/22 financial year, according to the Treasury. Nearly half of them have adopted unfunded budgets for this financial year. Municipal debt to Eskom and water boards continues to rise while many municipalities have even failed to transfer deductions collected on behalf of pension funds and other third parties.

None of these problems emerged overnight. Nor can they be attributed simply to a lack of technical capacity.

Municipal officials generally understand the requirements of the Municipal Finance Management Act. They know budgets must be funded, creditors paid, irregular expenditure investigated and financial statements prepared properly. The problem is not primarily one of knowledge. It is one of accountability.

Over the years municipalities have learnt that failing to comply with financial legislation often carries remarkably few practical consequences. Audit findings are repeated year after year. Financial recovery plans are drafted and redrafted. Payment agreements with Eskom are negotiated and renegotiated. Councils promise reform. Provincial interventions come and go. Yet underlying behaviour frequently remains unchanged.

The collapse of the municipal debt relief programme illustrates this problem. When the Treasury introduced the programme in 2023, it represented an imaginative attempt to solve one of local government’s greatest fiscal challenges. Municipalities were offered the opportunity to have historic Eskom debt written off over three years, provided they honoured electricity accounts, improved revenue collection and strengthened financial management. It was an attractive bargain. The Treasury would provide relief from historic debt in exchange for lasting behavioural change. For a handful of municipalities the programme worked. But for most it did not.

Some municipalities continued accumulating new debt while participating in the programme. Others repeatedly defaulted on payment commitments or failed to implement the reforms they had agreed to undertake. The Treasury has now begun removing noncompliant municipalities from the programme, effectively acknowledging that financial assistance without credible enforcement merely postpones the problem.

That experience appears to have shaped the Treasury’s current thinking. Instead of offering another incentive, it has chosen to impose an immediate financial consequence. Municipalities that fail to meet minimum standards of financial governance will not simply receive another warning letter. They will lose access to cash until they demonstrate compliance. This represents a significant escalation.

Importantly, the Treasury has not permanently withdrawn the equitable share. The funds remain available and can be released once municipalities satisfy specified conditions. These include signing payment agreements with creditors, implementing funded budgets, investigating irregular expenditure and demonstrating meaningful progress with financial governance. The Treasury has therefore been careful to present the intervention as corrective rather than punitive. Whether that distinction holds in practice depends on what happens next.

The greatest danger is that municipalities simply learn how to satisfy the Treasury’s procedural requirements without fundamentally changing behaviour. South Africa has become familiar with compliance that exists on paper rather than in practice. A municipality may rapidly establish an investigation committee, adopt a council resolution or sign another payment agreement. None of these actions necessarily means financial management has improved.

Similarly, reductions in recorded irregular expenditure should not automatically be interpreted as evidence of better governance. Irregular expenditure can decline because investigations have been completed or accounting balances written off. Those outcomes are not equivalent to recovering losses or holding responsible officials accountable. The Treasury therefore faces an important challenge beyond simply releasing withheld funds. It must demonstrate that this intervention produces measurable institutional change rather than temporary administrative compliance.

The greatest danger is that municipalities simply learn how to satisfy the Treasury’s procedural requirements without fundamentally changing behaviour. South Africa has become familiar with compliance that exists on paper rather than in practice.

That means reporting not only that municipalities have met procedural conditions but also that payment agreements are actually being honoured, disciplinary processes completed and financial controls strengthened over time.

The intervention also highlights a broader weakness in South Africa’s system of co-operative government. The Treasury has exercised its constitutional powers. Encouragingly, several provinces appear to be responding constructively. KwaZulu-Natal has deployed multidisciplinary support teams to help affected municipalities to satisfy the Treasury’s conditions, while the Eastern Cape has announced disciplinary processes involving municipal officials. That is how the system should work.

Too often, however, provincial governments have found themselves caught between defending municipalities politically and supervising them administratively. The Treasury’s intervention offers an opportunity to redefine those relationships. Provincial governments should become active partners in enforcing financial discipline rather than passive observers of municipal decline.

Of course, there are risks. Many smaller municipalities depend heavily on equitable share funding to finance day-to-day operations. Even temporary delays may place additional strain on already fragile cash flows and could affect maintenance, supplier payments or basic services. The Treasury will therefore need to distinguish carefully between municipalities that are unwilling to reform and those that genuinely lack administrative capacity. Financial sanctions should never become an end in themselves.

But the alternative is equally problematic. South Africa has spent years treating municipal failure primarily as a technical problem requiring technical solutions. Experience increasingly suggests otherwise. Municipalities do not generally fail because nobody understands the rules. They fail because there are too few consequences for repeatedly ignoring them. That is the real significance of Treasury’s decision.

The withholding of R13.5bn will not, by itself, rescue local government. Sustainable reform still depends on stronger councils, professional administrations, credible budgets, improved revenue collection and consistent political oversight. Nor will one intervention reverse decades of institutional decline. But it may signal something equally important: that the Treasury has finally concluded that accountability cannot remain optional.

The success of this intervention should therefore not be measured by how quickly the withheld funds are released. It should be measured a year from now. Are municipalities still honouring payment agreements? Have unfunded budgets declined? Are investigations leading to genuine consequence management? Has financial behaviour changed rather than simply documentation? If the answer to those questions is yes, the Treasury’s decision will mark a turning point in municipal governance. If not, South Africa will simply have discovered another way of postponing reform.

• Allan, a former special adviser to a local government minister, is MD of data and intelligence organisation Municipal IQ.