TREVOR GARVIN | Investors must prepare for a more fragmented world

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The global economic and investment landscape is undergoing a profound transformation. The relative stability that characterised much of the postglobal financial crisis era is being replaced by a more complex environment shaped by geopolitical competition, structural economic shifts, technological disruption and changing patterns of global capital allocation.

The world is moving steadily towards a multipolar system, where economic influence is increasingly distributed across regions rather than concentrated in a few dominant centres of power. While the US remains the world’s largest economy and a critical driver of global financial markets, the rise of China, India and broader emerging markets is reshaping global demand, trade relationships and investment opportunities.

This transition is reflected in the expansion of Brics+, which represents a growing effort among emerging economies to strengthen economic co-operation, increase their influence in global affairs and build alternative frameworks for trade, investment and financial collaboration. The inclusion of big energy producers such as Iran and the UAE highlights the increasing importance of resource security and strategic economic partnerships in a changing global order.

These developments present opportunities and challenges for South Africa. As an open economy with deep connections to global markets, South Africa is influenced by shifting geopolitical dynamics, commodity cycles and changing investor sentiment. The country’s evolving relationships with China, Russia, Iran and other emerging markets create opportunities for trade and investment diversification, while maintaining strong economic ties with Western economies remains critical.

This balancing act reflects the complexity of investing in today’s world. Geopolitical considerations can no longer be viewed as separate from financial markets. Political alignment, trade relationships and strategic competition increasingly influence where capital flows, how supply chains are structured and which sectors are positioned for long-term growth.

From an investment perspective, this means that geographic diversification must become more intentional. Global markets are no longer necessarily moving together, and regional differences are likely to become increasingly important. Investors must look beyond traditional market benchmarks and consider how different economies are positioned within this evolving global system.

Inflation dynamics are changing too. The inflation environment of the coming decade is likely to be shaped less by temporary economic cycles and more by structural forces. Global supply chains are being redesigned as companies seek greater resilience and reduce dependence on concentrated production hubs. While this may improve security of supply, it also introduces additional costs.

Energy volatility remains another big factor. The transition towards cleaner energy sources, with ongoing geopolitical tensions, is creating uncertainty about energy availability, pricing and investment requirements.

Increased global defence expenditure, particularly across Nato countries, and a broader shift towards strategic government spending are adding further inflationary pressure.

Trade protectionism is also becoming more prominent, with governments increasingly prioritising domestic industries, supply chain security and strategic sectors. While these policies may support local economic objectives, they can contribute to higher production costs and greater fragmentation in global markets.

For investors, the implication is that the ultralow interest rate environment that defined much of the period after the 2008 financial crisis is unlikely to return in the same way. A world characterised by higher structural inflation and greater uncertainty may result in interest rates remaining elevated for longer, with big implications for asset valuations, fixed-income returns and investment strategies.

In South Africa, these global forces are amplified by domestic realities. Fiscal pressures, infrastructure constraints, energy challenges and slower economic growth continue to influence the investment environment. While the country retains significant strengths, including its sophisticated financial markets, resource base and position as a gateway into Africa, investors must navigate a landscape where domestic and international factors shape outcomes.

A world characterised by higher structural inflation and greater uncertainty may result in interest rates remaining elevated for longer, with big implications for asset valuations, fixed-income returns and investment strategies.

Broader social dynamics also warrant consideration. Rising inequality remains one of the defining challenges of the current era, as uneven access to opportunity and increasing concentrations of wealth create social and political pressures. For South Africa, one of the world’s most unequal economies, the relationship between economic growth and social stability remains an important factor in long-term investment outcomes.

For high-net-worth investors, the path forward requires a more dynamic approach to wealth preservation and growth. Diversification remains one of the most important principles of investing, but it must extend beyond traditional asset classes. True diversification requires exposure across geographies, currencies, sectors and investment themes.

Structural growth opportunities will also play an increasingly important role. Areas such as artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, energy security and technological innovation are likely to reshape economies and industries over the long term.

In addition, emerging themes such as the space economy are gaining momentum, supported by advances in satellite technology, data services and commercial launch capabilities. The World Economic Forum estimates the global space economy could reach about $1.8-trillion by 2035, highlighting its growing relevance as a long-term investment theme. Investors who identify these trends early may benefit from the growth opportunities created by big economic transformation.

However, opportunity must be balanced with risk management. In a world experiencing rapid change, historic market relationships may not always provide reliable guidance. Investors need to incorporate scenario analysis, stress testing and forward-looking research into their decision-making processes to better understand potential outcomes.

Currency exposure is another important consideration, particularly for South African investors. The rand’s sensitivity to global risk appetite means that currency movements can have a big impact on portfolio performance. While offshore exposure provides diversification benefits, active management of currency risk remains essential.

Flexibility and liquidity are also becoming increasingly valuable. In previous market cycles, investors could often rely on relatively predictable relationships between asset classes. Today, changing economic regimes require portfolios that can adapt as circumstances evolve. The ability to respond to new information and adjust positioning may become a key source of investment advantage.

The future investment landscape will not be defined by certainty but by adaptability. Investors who recognise the changing nature of global markets and build resilient, flexible portfolios will be better positioned to navigate uncertainty and capture opportunities.

In a fragmenting world, investment success will belong to those who can embrace complexity, manage risk thoughtfully and remain focused on long-term outcomes.

• Garvin is head of multimanagement at Nedgroup Investments.