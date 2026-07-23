ANESU M CHATIKOBO | Junior miners face cash crunch as exploration stalls

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The writer argues that despite fresh capital being made available, South Africa no longer has a functioning public-equity market for early-stage mining exploration. Picture:

South Africa’s Industrial Development Strategy, published on June 8, recognises mining as a priority. Fresh capital is moving into exploration. The Junior Mining Exploration Fund holds R1bn — R400m from the government and R600m from Anglo American — and the Public Investment Corporation has pledged R1.35bn.

But this capital arrives through funds, not markets. South Africa no longer has a functioning public-equity market for early-stage exploration. The reason is the shape of the returns. Most exploration programmes close empty-handed, and those failures are the price of the rare discovery that repays them many times over.

Commercial banks lend against declared reserves and feasibility studies, not an inferred resource. One balance sheet rarely spreads risk across enough attempts. A market can, by spreading many bets across many investors, so that winners cover losses.

Major-led brownfields work extends known mines; junior explorers pursue the greenfield discoveries that replace them. They raise risky equity, drill, discover, prove up the resource and sell to a major. Worldwide, most new discoveries come from them.

Every mine depletes. A producer’s value rests on its current production, its declared reserves and the future discoveries needed to replace depletion. To hold that value, a major buys proven ounces from a junior at a premium, since capital discipline has curbed its grassroots drilling. Remove the juniors, and the majors have nothing to buy.

The JSE was founded in 1887, one year after gold was discovered on the Witwatersrand, to finance the ensuing gold rush and bring order to the informal trading that had begun. It now lists 12 junior miners. Toronto lists 880 and Sydney 720.

Local private equity and development finance favour cash flows and mature balance sheets under rules that early exploration cannot meet. South Africa has a pool of institutional capital. What is missing is a structure to channel even a fraction of it into high-risk discovery.

Real exploration spending has dropped from R6.2bn in 2006 to R738m in 2025, less than 1% of the global total, against the government’s stated 5% target. The fund is the right idea at its scale, but no fund reaches the breadth, liquidity and exits of a market.

Higher commodity prices alone have not rebuilt the junior market. Price still moves the sector: according to Minerals Council South Africa, mineral sales ran R100bn higher in the first five months of 2026 than a year earlier, on gold and PGMs. At Qala Shallows, higher gold prices improved the economics of a shallow, long-known reef; financing followed a definitive feasibility study and declared reserves.

That is how price supports development after discovery. It says less about who finances the drill holes that find the next one. That is a separate act, paid for years earlier when the capital backs a geological probability rather than a proven ounce. The next mine is financed before it is discovered.

Building the market is a question of structure. Farm-in terms let a major fund a junior’s drilling for equity earned in stages, sharing the risk with a balance sheet better able to carry it, though they work only once a target exists; the earliest ground still needs equity.

Flow-through shares, which finance much of Canada’s junior sector, let an explorer hand its exploration tax deductions to the investors who back it. The state gives up revenue only on qualifying exploration spend. The Minerals Council has put this to the National Treasury since 2020 and, in April, put the annual exploration financing gap at about R8bn. The state has announced R2.35bn, once. The Treasury has refused before.

Both rest on secure, transferable title. The value of any discovery turns on a right that can be owned, financed and sold. South Africa’s mining cadastre, the register of those rights, is years late and finally live in one province, with national coverage targeted for March 2027. The ledger is the market’s foundation; building both cannot wait.

Exploration is venture capital that ends in a mine. South Africa keeps building funds where it needs a market. The mines and deals of the 2030s are disappearing now.

• Chatikobo is a CA (SA) specialising in M&A advisory. He writes in his personal capacity.