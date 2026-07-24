LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

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A letter writer says the most relevant question when it comes to gambling is not whether an industry generates revenue, but whether the benefits exceed the costs it imposes on society.

Gambling profits mask rising costs for vulnerable South Africans

Brian Kantor’s most recent column mistakes the gambling industry’s prosperity for that of South Africa (“To bet or not to bet? That is the question”, July 23).

His central argument is that sports betting funds broadcasting, sponsorships and tax revenue. Perhaps. Big Tobacco once did exactly the same.

However, the relevant question is not whether an industry generates revenue, but whether the benefits exceed the costs it imposes on society.

Kantor’s most persuasive statistic — that bookmakers return 94% to punters — is also his most misleading. It describes cash circulating in the gambling system, not wealth retained by households.

A gambler may repeatedly recycle winnings before ultimately losing everything. A high payout ratio does not mean gamblers collectively become richer; it merely describes how efficiently the industry keeps them betting.

Nor does an average household gambling spend of less than 1% prove that gambling is benign. Addiction is not an average phenomenon. It is concentrated among the financially vulnerable, the very people least able to absorb repeated losses.

Most striking is what the column omits. There is no discussion of mounting concerns over online gambling’s links to fraud, money-laundering, household debt and financial distress. Those costs are every bit as real as sponsorship income and tax receipts.

In submissions before parliament I have argued that South Africa’s gambling regulatory framework contains serious anti-money-laundering vulnerabilities that warrant urgent investigation.

Kantor measures turnover, gross gambling revenue and taxes. Those are indicators of the gambling industry’s health, not of South Africa’s health.

An economy grows stronger when households build savings, invest and create productive assets — not when ever-larger sums are transferred from millions of citizens to an industry whose profitability depends on persistent net losses by its customers.

Ike Boss

The Boss Group

Economic measures ignore strain of inflation on working families

The increase in annual inflation to 5% confirms what millions of South Africans already know: the cost of living continues to rise while household incomes struggle to keep pace (“Inflation spikes to 5% in June, all but cementing case for rate hike”, July 22).

Every trip to the supermarket, every tank of fuel, every electricity bill and every taxi fare places greater pressure on families already stretched to their limits. Inflation is not just an economic statistic; it determines whether parents can put food on the table and pensioners can afford medication and whether small businesses can survive.

Government must move beyond celebrating economic indicators and focus on policies that ease the financial burden on citizens. This includes creating jobs, supporting small businesses, ensuring reliable electricity and water services, reducing wasteful expenditure and addressing the structural barriers that keep prices high.

South Africans do not need more excuses. They need decisive leadership that tackles the rising cost of living and restores hope for working families.

Tsepo Mhlongo

Build One South Africa

Fuel stockpile plan will stand or fall on trust

Your editorial opinion refers (“Fuel stockpile plan requires private sector buy-in, not a mandate”, July 23).

South Africa is not the UK, Australia or the other countries that stockpile fuel at the behest of their governments. There the people trust their governments. That is not the case in South Africa.

The private sector here should only provide storage provided that the ANC-dominated regime withdraws all BEE legislation, particularly that regarding expropriation without compensation and employment equity.

If the storage goes ahead, an independent auditing team staffed only with nongovernment people must measure the reserves every month, and satellites must be deployed to ensure only authorised personnel go anywhere near the storage tanks.

If they are not guarded, we won’t have water tank mafias anymore — we’ll have oil tanker mafias.

Andrea Robertson

Via Business Day online

Introspection a good start to fixing Africa’s problems

John Dludlu’s most recent column refers (“Black institutions need renewal, not chronic internal battles”, July 22).

It is a groundbreaking article. Well done, though I doubt he will be thanked for it.

My first thought was “Introspection at last! In Africa! Unheard of. Is it even allowed?”

The reason the West largely works is that it is constantly criticising and reinventing itself (for better or worse), including its identity, practices, beliefs and, yes, and its institutions. Exhibit A: the culture wars raging in the Anglosphere.

Two quotes: “Only a virtuous people are capable of freedom” (attributed to the founding fathers of the American constitution, but traceable back to ancient Greek moral philosophy). And, “Culture is destiny” (Lee Kuan Yew).

This is all food for thought for those seeking to truly understand why things ain’t working so well down here in Africa.

Stuart Meyer

Via Business Day online

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