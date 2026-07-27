LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

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A letter writer says Eskom is not delivering on its mandate in Khayelitsha, and the public protector should act before something tragic happens. Picture:

Public protector should also probe Eskom failures in Khayelitsha

The public protector recently made scathing findings against the City of Cape Town over its shambolic service delivery in Khayelitsha and Langa.

Her attention must now urgently turn to Eskom for failing to timeously respond to power outage complaints in Khayelitsha.

I recently visited the Eskom branch in Khayelitsha after a pole supplying my property caught fire, leaving dozens of residents in the block in the dark.

I was greeted by a sizable queue as early as 6am (the office opens at 8am). The most heartbreaking part, though, was that most of the residents were elderly, some of whom had gone for months with no power.

The story is the same: “I was also here early yesterday and nothing happened, so I am coming back again.”

Perhaps most disheartening was that an elderly woman had been unable to use her insulin injection since her fridge had been off for months.

When the office finally opened it did not take long before residents were told “the system is down” and asked to wait another hour for it to come back up. Most left without being assisted. Those who did get “help” were not really satisfied.

We are now into the fourth week with nothing but an Eskom reference number, which means nothing. Since Eskom is not delivering on its mandate, the office of the public protector should act before something tragic happens.

The people of Khayelitsha deserve so much better.

Siyavuya Mzantsi

Cape Town

Board resignations at PIC point to a lack of accountability

The resignation of deputy finance minister David Masondo as Public Investment Corporation (PIC) chair is but the latest in a flurry of activity involving board members desperately running away from the scene of the crime. They’re either inept (so who appointed them and why?), complicit or crooks.

Either way, they all bear responsibility for what has happened at the PIC. That’s what being a board member actually entails. Not just fancy titles, generous emoluments and being feted at pricey conferences and gold-plated cocktail parties, as this bunch seems to think.

Charge them all ― resignations or not ― for fraud, theft, corruption or, at the very least, dereliction of duty and criminal negligence. Hold the entire board responsible ― with the executives and management they are jointly and severally liable. Throw the book at them. South Africans are sick and tired of the endemic corruption and criminal negligence at all levels of our society.

Appointment to this board comes with great reward, generous perks and equivalent responsibility. Individuals must now be held to that contract and made accountable.

Mark Lowe

Durban

SA has to accelerate reforms to hit 3.5% growth target by 2030

The Reserve Bank’s latest monetary policy stance will come as some relief to business and consumers struggling with mounting costs and financial pressures.

The decision by the monetary policy committee (MPC) not to raise interest rates again for now was based on factors such as its updated assessment of the balance of risks in the economy, the uncertainties arising from the Middle East conflict and the time lags involved in monetary policy outcomes.

The MPC decision was therefore predicated on an economic reading that with inflation still high and growth weak, longer-term forces are at work that could bring headline inflation back to the Bank’s 3% inflation target by early 2027.

On the positive side, despite the prevailing uncertainties, there appear to be factors that suggest the global energy crisis is more of a painful interruption than a complete derailment of South Africa’s future economic prospects.

There is an expectation in the MPC that when the global headwinds eventually dissipate inflation will gradually wind down, possibly before year-end. Overall, there is still likely to be continued economic growth, but it will be at a slower pace in the second half of the year.

It seems that GDP growth for 2026 as a whole may now only be about 1.2%-1.3%, compared with the 1.6% growth assumption on which the national budget was based and that the National Treasury is now revisiting.

The bigger economic picture should therefore encourage South Africa to look beyond the present global energy crisis, build on the economy’s resilience and seek to resume its economic momentum. The country has the potential to drive its economic growth rate higher by strengthening confidence in its domestic reform agenda.

If the economy is to break out of its narrow 1%-2% growth corridor the pace, co-ordination and implementation of growth-friendly policies and projects will have to be bolstered. This is now the priority if the government of national unity’s growth target of 3.5% by 2030 is to be achieved.

Prof Raymond Parsons

North West University Business School

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