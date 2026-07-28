JOAN SWART | How Amazon has changed the Starlink debate

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Amazon’s announcement that it intends to launch its low-Earth orbit (Leo) satellite internet service in South Africa through local broadband provider Herotel has fundamentally changed the country’s Starlink debate.

Until now, much of the public discussion has revolved around Elon Musk, BEE and whether South Africa’s regulatory framework discourages foreign investment. These are legitimate public policy issues, but they have often obscured a more important question.

Amazon’s approach demonstrates that the debate was never really about one company. It was always about the governance principles that should apply to foreign-owned digital infrastructure operating in South Africa.

The significance of Amazon’s announcement extends beyond another entrant into the satellite broadband market. It demonstrates that different commercial models exist for operating in South Africa’s regulatory environment.

Established

Herotel is an established South African internet service provider with an extensive national footprint and hundreds of thousands of customers, illustrating that global technology companies can choose to work through existing domestic telecommunications ecosystems. This differs from Starlink’s vertically integrated model, in which the company seeks to retain control across the service chain.

These are not merely different commercial strategies; they have different implications for regulatory oversight, local participation, capability development and the distribution of economic value in the domestic economy. Understanding those differences is ultimately more important than debating the merits of any single company.

For policymakers, the question is not which company is preferable but which governance model best advances South Africa’s national interests. This shift in the debate comes at an important time.

Satellite internet is becoming an increasingly important component of Africa’s digital future. The arrival of additional providers, including Amazon and the anticipated expansion of China’s SpaceSail constellation, mean African governments will soon be regulating not one dominant provider, but an increasingly competitive market of foreign-owned satellite internet services.

The question is therefore no longer whether to accommodate a single company but how to establish governance frameworks that apply consistently to all providers. Three related, but distinct, policy considerations help frame the debate: digital development, digital sovereignty and national security.

The primary contribution of Leo satellite internet lies in digital development. Large parts of Africa remain underserved by traditional terrestrial infrastructure, particularly in rural and remote communities where extending fibre networks is prohibitively expensive.

Satellite broadband has the potential to improve access to education, healthcare, banking, agriculture, emergency services and entrepreneurship by connecting communities that have long remained on the wrong side of the digital divide. These are not marginal benefits; they speak directly to national development and economic growth.

This is why the debate should first be understood through the lens of national interests rather than national security. Expanding connectivity, improving competitiveness and enabling economic participation are legitimate public policy objectives that can substantially improve citizens’ quality of life.

Civilian technology

Satellite internet is fundamentally a civilian technology designed to provide broadband access where conventional infrastructure is absent or inadequate. That does not mean governments should ignore broader strategic considerations. On the contrary, the concept of digital sovereignty has become increasingly important precisely because communications infrastructure now underpins almost every aspect of modern society.

Financial systems, hospitals, businesses, schools, government services and emergency response all depend on reliable, secure digital connectivity. As reliable and secure digital connectivity becomes increasingly central to modern societies, so too does the governance of the infrastructure that provides it.

However, digital sovereignty should not be confused with digital isolation. Nor does it necessarily imply state ownership of communications infrastructure. Rather, it concerns the ability of governments to regulate strategically important services operating in their jurisdictions, maintain resilience, ensure continuity of service and avoid excessive dependence on any single external provider. These are questions of governance rather than ideology.

Much of South Africa’s debate often overlooks this distinction. Much attention has focused on the merits or shortcomings of BEE and the commercial decisions of individual companies. Those debates will undoubtedly continue. However, they are separate from the broader principle that sovereign states are entitled to establish the regulatory conditions under which strategically important services operate within their borders. This principle is neither unique to South Africa nor unusual internationally.

National security undoubtedly remains part of the discussion, but it should be placed in its proper context. Commercial satellite broadband should not be confused with the secure communications systems used by professional armed forces. Modern militaries rely on specialised communications architectures designed for operational security, resilience and integration with defence systems. While commercial satellite connectivity may prove valuable during emergencies, disasters or humanitarian operations, its primary role remains civilian rather than military.

The more relevant strategic question is therefore not whether satellite internet constitutes a military capability but how governments manage dependence on privately owned infrastructure that has become essential to modern economic and social life. That concern applies regardless of whether the provider is American, Chinese or any other nationality. It also extends beyond satellite internet to cloud computing, data centres, AI and other emerging forms of strategic digital infrastructure.

Amazon’s announcement therefore represents more than another competitor entering the market. It marks the beginning of a more mature conversation. As more providers seek to operate across Africa, governments will increasingly need to develop coherent governance frameworks that encourage investment, expand connectivity and preserve digital sovereignty while advancing national interests.

The debate is no longer about Starlink alone. It is about how Africa chooses to govern the digital infrastructure on which its future prosperity will increasingly depend.

• Dr Swart is a forensic psychologist and military analyst specialising in security studies, geopolitics and strategic affairs, with a particular focus on Africa. She is completing a PhD at the University of Stellenbosch Military Academy.