RHIAN LETTS | Are we asking the wrong questions about AI?

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The organisations that benefit most from AI may not be those with the most advanced tools, but those that rethink how work gets done, where human judgement matters and what clients value most.

One of the things I’ve been wondering recently is whether we’re spending too much time talking about the wrong things.

Almost every conversation about artificial intelligence seems to start in the same place. Which tool should we use? Which model is best? How much does it cost? How many licences do we need? How do we measure adoption?

About the author: Rhian Letts is head of group technology strategy at Investec. (Investec)

They are reasonable questions. Any leader responsible for a business today should be asking them. But I’m increasingly convinced they are not the questions that will determine who succeeds over the next few years.

When I talk about access here, I mean within the corporate business world, where organisations are increasingly using similar AI tools and capabilities. If that continues, access itself stops being the differentiator.

So if every business has access to AI, where does advantage come from? I don’t think it comes from having the most tools, or even the largest technology budget. It comes from what leaders choose to do differently because those tools exist.

The uncomfortable truth is that companies can no longer simply buy their way ahead.

Are we measuring cost or value?

This is where I keep seeing organisations get stuck. It is easy to get pulled into the admin around AI: vendors, licences, credits, costs, controls. Those things matter, but they can quickly become the whole conversation. Cost matters, of course it does, but cost on its own is the wrong lens.

The more useful conversation is about value. If a tool helps work that might have taken weeks happen in a day, the question is not only what the tool costs. It is what it makes possible, what expertise it brings closer, what outside support the company may no longer need, and what people can now spend their time on instead.

This is why licence counts and usage numbers can be misleading. They are easy to report, but they do not necessarily tell you whether the organisation is working differently.

Everyone may have a licence, but so what? What are they doing with it? That question feels far more useful to me than simply asking how many people have access to the tool.

What do clients now expect from us?

If I were advising a leadership team where to begin, I would not start with AI at all. I would start with the client. What do our clients now expect from us because technology has changed their experience elsewhere in their lives?

Expectations do not stay neatly contained within industries. If people experience more personalisation, speed or simplicity in one area of life, they begin to expect it in others. The benchmark is no longer only your direct competitor. It may be the best digital experience your client had yesterday, in a completely different context.

That changes the way leaders need to think. Instead of starting with a tool and looking for places to apply it, start with the experience you want to create and work backwards. What needs to change in the organisation? What should teams be able to do differently? Which activities are genuinely differentiating, and which are simply functional?

Instead of starting with a tool and looking for places to apply it, start with the experience you want to create and work backwards — Rhian Letts, head of group technology strategy at Investec

I can imagine a future where many practical tasks almost disappear into the background. The admin gets done. The transaction happens. The routine request is handled before the client has had to think too much about it.

But that does not make the human experience less important. If anything, it makes the moments where people choose human interaction more meaningful.

People may not need a human being for every transaction or administrative step, but they may still want one for a conversation about their future, their family, their plans, or a decision that carries real consequence.

Is digital transformation becoming human transformation?

For years, we have said digital transformation is not just a technology issue. What I have seen, though, is that many organisations still approach it as if it is.

AI may be the point at which that becomes impossible to ignore. It forces a broader conversation about how organisations work, how people learn, how teams are structured, how decisions are made and what clients value. In that sense, this is not only digital transformation. It is human transformation.

That is why it cannot sit inside technology teams alone. The moment you start talking about how work gets done, how clients are served and how people spend their time, you are talking about the whole organisation.

The useful work here is often much more practical than people expect. Create the space for teams to understand what AI means in their own context, not in theory or in a generic training session, but in their actual work.

Take the work apart. Ask what should remain human, what could be augmented, and what could be automated. Ask where judgement matters, where speed matters, where trust matters, and where effort is being spent on things that no longer need to be done in the same way.

That exercise also changes how we talk about people and roles. When parts of a role can be automated, it does not mean the person has no value. It means leaders need to think carefully about where that value should be redirected.

Can leaders guide change when they are not using AI themselves?

One of the biggest mindset shifts I have seen is the difference between people who try to compete with AI and those who learn to direct it.

Many experienced professionals have spent years building expertise. It is understandable that some feel unsettled when technology can produce answers, analysis or content in seconds. The instinct is often to compare ourselves with the tool.

I don’t think that is the right comparison. The goal is not to outperform the technology. The goal is to use it well.

The goal is not to outperform the technology. The goal is to use it well — Rhian Letts, head of group technology strategy at Investec

Interestingly, the people who adapt fastest are not always the most technical. In many cases, they are the people least attached to how things have always been done.

For leaders, there is another point here. You cannot expect your teams to learn in ways you are not prepared to learn yourself. You cannot lead what you do not use. If leaders want people to experiment, they need to be experimenting too. Teams take their cues from leadership, especially when the path forward is still emerging.

Can you learn to swim by reading about water?

I learnt this personally after returning from maternity leave. Before I left, I was already working in technology and spending a lot of time thinking about AI. When I came back, it felt as though the world had accelerated while I was away.

Even working in this space, I remember thinking: I am expected to lead in this, and I don’t even know what has happened.

For a while, I thought the answer was more learning: more reading, more courses, more information. Looking back, that was not what helped.

What helped was using the tools. Not through a dramatic programme or a formal plan, but through small experiments in the flow of everyday work. I would take something I was already doing and see whether AI could help. Sometimes the result was poor.

The next day I would try again, slightly differently. Slowly, almost without noticing it at first, the way I worked began to change.

That is why I like the phrase “habit is the edge”. You can’t learn to swim by reading about water. At some point, you have to get in.

For leaders, that means becoming comfortable with a period of temporary incompetence. Not because we lack capability, but because meaningful change often requires us to become beginners again.

If knowledge is on tap, what becomes more valuable?

One of the reasons I remain optimistic is that AI gives people access to knowledge in ways that were previously unimaginable. It can help someone enter a field they once felt excluded from, understand unfamiliar terminology, build confidence or contribute ideas when the usual ways of working have not suited them.

But knowledge and wisdom are not the same thing.

AI can provide information, accelerate learning and help us explore unfamiliar ground far more quickly than before. But it cannot give us judgement, context, empathy, experience or trust. Those remain human responsibilities, and I suspect they become more important as technology becomes more capable.

Perhaps the real test for leaders is not whether they are thinking about AI. Most are. The harder question is whether they are thinking far enough ahead.

We often let budgets, planning cycles and immediate pressures decide how far forward we look. But if client expectations, work and capability are all changing this quickly, leaders need to ask a bigger question: what kind of organisation are we trying to become?

The more time I spend with these questions, the less convinced I am that AI is primarily a technology story.

It is becoming a story about people: how they adapt, how they learn, how they keep their judgement sharp, and how leaders give people enough clarity to move, even when they do not yet have all the answers.

Perhaps the real question is not whether we are ready for AI. It is whether we are ready to rethink the way we lead.

Visit the Investec Focus website for more insights on innovation and technology from the company’s thought leaders.

This article was sponsored by Investec.