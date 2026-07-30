GARY RYNHART | AI isn’t the biggest challenge to business ― managing it is

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A robotic auto production line. The writer says each technological wave or new innovation, from the industrial revolution to artificial intelligence, has reshaped not only production but also societies. (Illustration: traimak / 123rf)

During a tour of a newly automated car plant with United Automobile Workers leader Walter Reuther, Henry Ford II, grandson of the Ford Motor Company founder, asked: “Walter, how are you going to get those robots to pay your union dues?” Reuther responded: “Henry, how are you going to get them to buy your cars?”

Ultimately, car production tripled and prices fell by half. Employment in the automotive industry increased, and a whole range of complementary industries emerged. The car transformed society in other ways too, such as opening the possibility of moving further from our place of work.

Roughly once a generation, a new technology sparks fears of mass job losses. Today it is AI, but let’s consider a historical example. The Industrial Revolution was arguably the most disruptive force in the history of work, reshaping production as it was moved to a single location: the factory.

The factory created a productivity revolution, but more profoundly it created a social revolution. Workers moved from rural areas into towns and cities. New social classes emerged: industrial workers, managers and industrialists.

The factory system ushered in a structured working week. Trade unions emerged, facilitated by large groups of workers now gathered in one place. Modern concepts of labour rights, social insurance and collective bargaining all grew out of the factory era. The structures of labour market governance we have today came from this era.

Nearly a century later another institution reshaped working life: the modern office, based on the same command and control principles as the factory. It too had a catalytic social impact. Cities today are built around an office culture, affecting housing, transport, trade and social activities.

Each technological wave or new innovation has reshaped not only production but also societies. AI is one of those transformative technologies. Much like the spinning jenny, the steam engine or the office, AI will transform the world of work and more broadly people’s lives. That’s what technologies do.

It has always been thus. Yet concern and alarm are understandable, if overstated. “AI is set to affect nearly 40% of jobs around the world.” (Kristalina Georgieva, IMF). “Humans won’t be needed for most things.” (Bill Gates).

Current research points at disruption and transformation, but not necessarily the jobs market devastation the modern Cassandras predict. Research and data from three international organisations with expertise in labour markets ― the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, and the World Bank ― suggest that AI is unlikely to create mass unemployment in the near term.

The larger challenge is managing workforce transformation, skills adaptation and uneven adoption across firms and countries. So the real issue is not what AI will do, but how societies can manage the transition. A proven way to do that is through social dialogue.

The ILO was founded on the principle that lasting social progress depends on dialogue between governments, employers and workers. This approach has now become institutionalised in most countries through formal social dialogue mechanisms that provide space for independent representative organisations of workers and employers to bargain freely and input into government policy (Nedlac in South Africa).

The underlying principle of social partnership (between employers and unions) has been deployed from the mundane to the politically transformative. The Tunisian quartet (employers, trade unions, human rights groups and the legal profession) steered the country back from the brink in the early 2010s and were subsequently awarded a Nobel Peace Prize.

The understated dialogue process by business and unions during the apartheid era was an important contributing factor to the successful negotiations for democracy in 1994. Covid 19 is the most recent example where we saw social dialogue deployed to enable truly transformative decisions to be urgently made.

New technology is often overestimated in the short term but underestimated in the long term. That is precisely why it is important to anchor discussions in structured, evidence-based dialogue that helps governments, business and workers understand emerging trends, assess their implications, and develop informed policy responses.

• Rynhart is a senior employers’ specialist at the ILO.