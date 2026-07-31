MATTHEW MARRIAN | The invisible decisions that shape your financial life

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The writer says firms such as Vanguard and Russell Investments have found that advisers create value not only through investment selection but by helping investors avoid behavioural mistakes, navigate tax and ownership decisions, and recognise choices they didn’t know existed.

One of the most common reasons people give for not needing a financial adviser is that they can manage their own investments, and there is more truth in that today than there was 20 years ago. Information is widely available, investment platforms have transformed access to markets, and portfolio construction has become more accessible.

None of that means building a portfolio is easy. Constructing one that is properly diversified, aligned to your objectives, appropriately managed through changing markets and tax-efficient over time still requires experience, judgment and discipline.

But I don’t think that is where many people misunderstand the role of financial advice. The misunderstanding lies in believing that the portfolio is the whole story.

Every financial life is shaped by two kinds of decisions. There are the obvious decisions — the ones we know we must make, such as how much to save, where to invest or whether we can afford to retire. Then there are what I think of as the invisible decisions — the questions most people never ask because they don’t know they exist.

It is often said that the greatest risk is not what you know, or even what you know you don’t know, but what you don’t know you don’t know. Financial lives are full of those moments. Take someone investing a lump sum. Most people naturally ask where they should invest it, but in my experience that is rarely where the real work begins.

Should the investment sit in a discretionary portfolio or an endowment? To many people those simply sound like two different ways of investing the same money. Yet for someone paying the top marginal tax rate, the choice can materially change the after-tax outcome over time. An endowment is taxed at a flat 30% on interest and an effective 12% on capital gains within the policy, compared with up to 45% on interest and an effective 18% capital gains tax rate when investing directly.

The underlying investments could be identical. The investment return could be identical. Yet 20 years later the outcome could be meaningfully different because of a decision the investor never knew they had to make.

Should the investment be owned by you or your spouse? Should some of the money reduce debt instead? Does it belong inside your estate? What tax consequences will today’s decision create over the next 20 years? The interesting thing is that none of these questions changes the investment itself; they change the outcome.

The same pattern repeats throughout life. Changing jobs creates decisions about preserving retirement savings. Retirement raises questions about sustainable withdrawals, tax and which assets should fund your income. Estate planning extends far beyond writing a will to ownership, liquidity and beneficiary nominations. None of these decisions feels significant in the moment, yet each can materially alter the outcome.

Interestingly, this is also what firms such as Vanguard and Russell Investments have found. When they measured where advisers create value it wasn’t simply through investment selection but by helping investors avoid behavioural mistakes, navigate tax and ownership decisions, and recognise choices they didn’t know existed.

Perhaps that should not surprise us. The value of experience has never been limited to having better answers. More often, it lies in knowing which questions need to be asked. The portfolio matters, and it always will. But a financial life is rarely defined by a portfolio alone. It is shaped by dozens of invisible decisions that sit around it, decisions that seem small and often go unnoticed, and that many people never realise they are making.

Perhaps the real value of advice is not simply helping people make better decisions. It is helping them recognise the decisions they never knew they had to make in the first place.

• Marrian is director at independent wealth management firm InvestSense.