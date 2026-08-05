LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

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South Africa’s policing framework must evolve because the current model is failing too many communities, the writer says. Picture:

Municipal policing powers at centre of national safety debate

It is long overdue that the police minister be held accountable for his continued refusal to seriously engage with calls for expanded municipal policing powers, while ordinary South Africans continue to bear the devastating consequences of violent crime.

I support the DA-led City of Cape Town’s decision to declare an intergovernmental dispute and to compel meaningful engagement on this critical issue. The safety of communities cannot be held hostage by political resistance or an unwillingness to consider practical solutions.

The recently tabled South African Police Service (SAPS) Amendment Bill provides the minister with an important opportunity to demonstrate genuine commitment to improving public safety by engaging constructively with proposals that seek to strengthen policing capacity countrywide.

For years, capable municipal law enforcement officers have arrested suspects, removed illegal firearms from our streets and confiscated dangerous drugs, only to hand these cases over to an already overstretched SAPS detective service. Too often, these cases collapse under the weight of delays, weakened dockets and limited investigative capacity, allowing dangerous criminals to return to our communities.

Providing suitably trained, properly regulated and accountable municipal police officers with clearly defined investigative powers would strengthen the criminal justice system and improve the chances of successful prosecutions. This is not about creating competition with the SAPS. It is about recognising that every credible and properly governed resource must be used to protect citizens.

South Africa’s policing framework must evolve because the current model is failing too many communities. The escalating levels of violent crime demand bold thinking, co-operation between spheres of government and a willingness to put public safety above political considerations.

This dispute presents a historic opportunity to finally have the national conversation that has been postponed for far too long. The question is not whether we can afford to reform our policing system, but whether we can afford not to.

For millions of citizens in Khayelitsha, Manenburg, Mitchells Plain, Hanover Park, Nyanga, Gugulethu, Soweto, Umlazi, Mdantsane, Umtata, Zwide, Motherwell, Tinarha, and Bhofolo, living in fear, this is not a political debate. It is a matter of life, safety and dignity.

Thulani Dasa

KwaMaqoma

Georgescu was hardly an ‘obscure presidential candidate’

Campaign for Free Expression executive director Nicole Fritz claims Calin Georgescu was an “obscure presidential candidate” in Romania (“Paid influencers and fake news threaten SA democracy”, July 31).

Well, this is what has been said and written about him:

“He has long worked in the field of sustainable development and served as president of the European Research Centre for the Club of Rome (2013–2015).”

“In 1991, Georgescu became head of the Office for the Environment of the Romanian parliament. In 1992 he became an adviser to the then-minister of environment, Marcian Bleahu. He was secretary-general in the ministry of environment from 1997 to 1998.”

That does not look to me like an “obscure” person or politician. By profession, Georgescu is an agronomist, and as can be seen, he has been involved in Romanian politics since 1991.

Once again the broader public is being portrayed as a bunch of morons influenced by silly internet messages created by dark forces. Luckily, we are all saved by a small group of the “guardians of the truth”. How lucky are we?

Marian Otrebski

Via Business Day online

Why can’t Sens just tell it like it really is?

Hulamin surprised the markets with substantially higher earnings per share — 79c versus 14c previously — (“Strong operational recovery and disposals boost Hulamin”, August 3).

This, they say, was due to “the execution of our portfolio optimisation strategy”. Why does the language used in Sens notifications need to be so bland and filled with self-congratulatory boardroom speak?

Why can’t they tell it like it is? I would suggest the following: “We did very well. Our major competitor in Bahrain, Alba, was struck by multiple drones, and so was Emirates’ Al Taweelah site. This took 3-million tonnes of capacity out of the market. No one could get any stock, so we could hike our prices.”

It would be so refreshing to hear some honesty instead of the normal verbose, sugary drivel used in Sens releases.

Jeremy Samson

Wynberg

It’s kind of sad that SA’s ‘best’ president was so flawed

Tara Roos’s most recent column, “Evaluating SA’s presidents by the strength of the state they left behind” (July 31), refers.

Someone has to be top, I guess. It’s just kind of sad that the one on top:

Was an Aids denialist, which led to many deaths.

Presided over the decision not to invest in power generation, leading to load-shedding.

Presided over the Arms Deal and Oilgate, setting the precedent for things to come.

Presided over an economy that underperformed its peers during the resource wave.

Remained steadfast in his support for Zimbabwe as it collapsed.

Greg Becker

Via Business Day online

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