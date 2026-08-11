SHAME MUGOVA | A country’s first investors are its own citizens

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The first investors every country should strive to retain are the people and businesses already there, the writer says. Picture: 123RF

South Africa’s sixth investment conference concluded with about R890bn in new investment pledges, taking commitments secured through the government’s investment drive since 2018 to about R1.56-trillion. The government reports that many of the promised projects have either been completed or are under construction.

These are important achievements. Investment creates productive capacity, employment and opportunities for economic growth. But one feature of the latest conference deserves more attention: the largest number of pledges came from domestic investors.

That may be more significant than it first appears. Domestic investors know South Africa in a way no international investment roadshow can reproduce. They encounter its municipalities, ports, power system, tax administration, courts, regulations and labour market every day. Their willingness to commit capital is therefore not simply another conference announcement. It is the country’s first vote of confidence in itself.

Governments often behave as though confidence arrives after investment. In practice, investment usually follows confidence. Capital moves when investors believe institutions will remain broadly predictable, contracts will be honoured and sustained effort will be rewarded. Before money crosses borders a judgment about the future has already been made.

The same principle applies beyond companies. Every graduate deciding where to build a career, every entrepreneur considering whether to expand a business, every family choosing where to buy a home and every professional weighing whether to stay or leave, is making an investment decision. They are committing knowledge, savings, relationships, ambition and time to a particular future.

Citizens are therefore the first investors every country must retain. They are also the most exposed. A company can sell an asset, close a division or rebalance a portfolio. A person cannot easily recover 10 years invested in a career, community or institution that gradually loses its ability to reward effort. People invest years rather than quarters, relationships rather than portfolios and lives rather than liquidity.

This perspective changes how migration should be understood in Southern Africa. Migration debates usually begin at the border: who is entering, whether they have the correct documents, what pressure they place on employment and public services, and how immigration law should be enforced. These are legitimate questions. But every migrant first departed from somewhere.

Before migration becomes a border-management issue it is often an institutional-confidence issue. A Zimbabwean professional who builds a career in Johannesburg, or a South African professional who relocates to London, Perth or Dubai, is not merely comparing salaries. Income matters, but it is often the receipt rather than the full return. The deeper calculation includes whether policies are predictable, electricity and transport work, schools educate, savings retain value, crime is contained, contracts are enforced and tomorrow can be planned with reasonable confidence.

Read: Repatriation costs of almost R300m strain South Africa’s migration budget

Migration is not always evidence of national failure. Open societies produce internationally mobile citizens, and people move for education, family, adventure and professional development. The important distinction is whether departure represents an attractive choice or increasingly feels like an obligation. A country should not try to trap its citizens. It should create conditions strong enough that remaining at home is still a credible option.

The same distinction applies to domestic capital. President Cyril Ramaphosa has noted that South Africa’s non-financial companies were holding about R1.8-trillion in reserves by July 2025. It is tempting to describe such money as idle and urge companies to invest it patriotically. But capital does not become productive through exhortation. Businesses invest when the expected return justifies the risk and when they believe today’s rules will remain sufficiently stable over the life of the project.

Large corporate cash reserves can therefore be interpreted in two ways. They may represent financial strength and readiness to invest. But they may also reveal hesitation. The important question is not merely how much capital South African companies possess. It is what prevents more of it from being committed to productive expansion.

The first consequence of weakening confidence is seldom departure. It is hesitation. A business postpones a factory. An entrepreneur keeps an operation smaller than it could be. A household delays buying a home. A skilled worker quietly applies for positions abroad. A graduate acquires qualifications for a labour market somewhere else. Individually, these decisions appear ordinary. Collectively, they determine whether an economy accumulates momentum or gradually loses it.

Domestic behaviour should therefore be treated as an important economic signal. Foreign investors do not assess a country only through ministerial speeches, tax incentives and investment-promotion material. They observe the people and firms that know the country best. Are established businesses expanding? Are entrepreneurs reinvesting their profits? Are skilled professionals building long careers locally? Are households willing to enter financial commitments that will take decades to repay?

Citizens and domestic businesses conduct governance’s first due diligence. South Africa should therefore judge its investment policy by more than the value of pledges secured at conferences. It should also consider whether domestic companies are increasing productive investment, whether new firms survive and grow, whether experienced professionals are leaving, whether skilled citizens return and whether households are willing to make long-term commitments within the economy.

These indicators would not replace GDP growth, inflation, employment or foreign direct investment. They would reveal something conventional statistics often miss: whether people believe current improvements will endure.

The policy response is not another public-relations campaign or a slogan encouraging citizens to be patriotic. Confidence is built through steady institutional repair. Reliable electricity and logistics matter. So do functional municipalities, safer communities, credible schools, enforceable contracts and regulations that do not change faster than businesses can adapt.

Confidence grows when citizens repeatedly discover that sustained effort is rewarded rather than neutralised by institutional failure.

The argument also has a regional dimension. Weak governance in one Southern African country does not remain contained within its borders. It reshapes labour markets, housing demand, public services and political debate in neighbouring countries. Stronger institutions in Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho, Malawi and elsewhere would not only benefit their own citizens. They would reduce migration driven by necessity and create stronger markets for South African trade and investment.

The policy response is not another public-relations campaign or a slogan encouraging citizens to be patriotic. Confidence is built through steady institutional repair. Reliable electricity and logistics matter.

Governance may be a national responsibility, but its economic consequences cross borders. Investment conferences remain valuable. They connect capital with opportunities, focus government attention on obstacles and can turn commitments into factories, infrastructure and jobs. But governments should not confuse the ability to market a country with the ability to sustain confidence in it.

A country can announce large investment pledges while its own businesses hesitate, its professionals leave and its households protect their futures elsewhere. Those signals may appear contradictory for a time, but eventually they converge.

The strongest investment case is not the one announced from a conference stage. It is the one demonstrated every day by people and businesses willing to commit their futures at home. Foreign investors pay attention to that judgment because local investors possess information no prospectus or ministerial presentation can fully capture.

A country cannot indefinitely market around the verdict of those who know it best. Long before international investors decide whether a country deserves their money, its own citizens have already made the same judgement with an asset they cannot diversify: their lives. The first investors every country should strive to retain are the people and businesses already there.

• Dr Mugova is a lecturer in finance at Birmingham City University. He writes in his personal capacity.