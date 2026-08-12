NIC ANDREW | Five investment playbook shifts worth watching

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Corporates will only spend heavily on AI if they are confident of an adequate return, either efficiency gains through less labour, or the more appealing 'abundance theory' of increased productivity, innovation and growth, the writer says. (Graphic: 123RF)

A year ago delegates at an investment conference might reasonably have tried some scenario planning for the year ahead: a tariff war dragging on, oil above $100 a barrel, the US at war with Iran while threatening to annex Greenland, and consumer confidence at a multi-decade low.

Most of us would have priced in a torrid year for risk assets. Instead, the S&P 500 sits near record highs and the VIX near multi-year lows. Making forecasts is a humbling exercise — especially about the future.

Howard Marks, billionaire co-founder of Oaktree Capital Management, put it best: “You can’t predict, but you can prepare. Accept randomness. Build resilience. Control behaviour.”

Here are five structural shifts worth watching, admitting what we do not know, and for each, the question that matters most: so what?

Start with interest rates, because everything else is priced off them. Incoming Fed chair Kevin Warsh has a tough job. The president who appointed him wants lower rates, yet inflation has been stubbornly above target for 60 consecutive months.

US debt has doubled to $39-trillion in a decade, with the US spending more on interest than defence and education combined. Dissent on the Federal open market committee is running at levels last seen more than 30 years ago, and the bond market, which Scott Galloway calls the “ultimate adult in the room”, is sending its own signal: the 30-year Treasury yield sits at its highest level since 2007.

So what? Rates staying higher for longer will hit assets, especially growth assets with long-dated cash flows and highly leveraged corporates, an impact already visible in private equity and credit markets.

Then there is valuation. Warren Buffett and successor Greg Abel are sitting on close to $400bn in cash, and their view of current equity levels and the lack of bargains is hard to miss. Several relative valuations sit at multi-decade extremes, and we are in effect operating in two markets: AI and almost everything else.

The top 10 US stocks make up about 40% of the index; the top five stocks make up 40% of the emerging market index; and the top two stocks in Korea make up more than 50%. Markets are priced for one scenario, but price and diversification still matter.

Geopolitics has changed too, playing out in real time on social media rather than through the diplomatic channels investors grew up trusting. Behind the noise sits a slower shift: countries investing to become less dependent on one another in energy, defence and technology. As BlackRock’s Larry Fink puts it, wherever he travels he hears the same thing: countries want to become self-reliant.

But self-reliance is expensive, and this transition cannot be funded by bank balance sheets alone, shifting the burden to capital markets and asset managers. A less globalised, less interlinked world is both inflationary and heightens the risk of conflict.

Demographics is the quieter force and potentially the more durable one. Birth rates sit below the replacement ratio of 2.1 in two out of every three countries, falling faster than expected, linked to fertility rates, socioeconomic issues, reduced home ownership and smartphones, the latter driving a decline in face-to-face socialisation among the young. The demographic dividend that supported growth for decades is turning into a headwind, for the first time in the US and China and worsening in Western Europe and Japan.

Sitting alongside this: since 1990, a dollar invested in the stock market has grown about 15 times faster than a dollar tied to wages. The winners are older, wealthier asset owners, at the expense of younger people without asset bases, increasing inequality and the risk of populism and civil unrest. Another product of this, particularly among young men, is a scramble for speculative shortcuts: crypto, prediction markets and sports betting.

No conversation about a changing playbook is complete without AI. The honest answer to most AI questions remains “no-one knows”. But some things we do know: capital expenditure among the largest technology companies has gone from under $100bn to more than $700bn in three years, and US data centre construction now exceeds office construction.

On the other side of the AI capex explosion is the question of where the return will come from. Large language models have low switching costs: moving from ChatGPT to Anthropic’s Claude causes almost no friction, and most US start-ups use DeepSeek because it is materially cheaper. Companies are already reining in AI token spend: Uber blew through its annual AI budget by April, Shopify reported the negative impact on its margins, and Microsoft pulled back on its internal Claude licences.

Corporates will only spend heavily on AI if they are confident of an adequate return, either efficiency gains through less labour, or the more appealing “abundance theory” of increased productivity, innovation and growth. The jury is out.

The asset management industry also faces change. Most of last year’s revenue growth came from markets doing the work rather than new client flows, and fee and cost pressure continues. Alternatives have grown sharply, but with warning signs, especially around how some products have been sold in the retail market and the risks around liquidity.

This year, several of the largest US and European private credit and equity funds have been unable to meet redemptions. The truth is uncompromising: it is impossible to make something inherently illiquid liquid, and the absence of daily price movement should never be mistaken for the absence of risk. These products have a place but need to be sold responsibly.

Cerulli projects a $124-trillion generational wealth transfer by 2048, which matters because the next generation thinks differently about money, investing and advice: exposed to a wider range of asset classes, more concerned about sustainability, more willing to rely on AI or social media for advice, yet still requiring behavioural coaching every bit as much as the generations before them.

The range of outcomes is wider than it has been in years and markets are pricing in a narrow set of assumptions shaped by an old playbook now being tested. Behaviour and discipline matter more than ever, and to reiterate Howard Marks: “You can’t predict, but you can prepare.”

• Andrew is a managing executive at Nedgroup Investments.