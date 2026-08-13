LARRY HODES | Your business isn’t ready to scale until your thinking is

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Most founders believe they’re building a scalable business. Many are actually building a business that only works because they’re still running it.

The founder knows which customer deserves a second chance, which supplier is worth waiting for, when to hold prices and when to increase them, which corners can never be cut and which problems need immediate attention before they become expensive.

Ask them how they know, and the answer is usually, “You just learn it over time.” That’s exactly where the problem begins.

As businesses grow, founders often invest in better systems, better technology and better processes. They document procedures, create checklists and write operating manuals, and all of that is important.

However, few stop to document something far more valuable: their thinking. The real bottleneck to growth is that the founder is still the system, not the systems themselves.

I’ve worked with businesses where the founder can walk into any location and identify the real problem within minutes. They don’t need reports. They don’t need dashboards. They simply know what they’re looking at. But ask them to explain how they reached that conclusion and it becomes surprisingly difficult, not because they don’t know, but because they’ve never had to teach someone else how to think that way.

That’s the hidden challenge behind every growing business. Whether you’re opening your second branch, expanding nationally or preparing to franchise, growth eventually asks the same question: can someone else make the same quality decisions without you? If the answer is no, you’ve built a successful business, but not yet a scalable one.

This is where many founders misunderstand documentation: the job is to transfer thinking, not just produce a thicker operations manual. A checklist can tell someone what to do. It can’t explain why it matters, help them respond to a problem they’ve never seen before, or decide whether today’s exception should become tomorrow’s standard. And it won’t teach the commercial thinking that experienced founders develop after years of making thousands of decisions.

Whether you’re opening your second branch, expanding nationally or preparing to franchise, growth eventually asks the same question: can someone else make the same quality decisions without you?

That’s why two businesses can have identical operating manuals and produce different results. One has transferred knowledge; the other has transferred thinking.

Franchising simply exposes this reality faster than almost any other growth model. Every franchise agreement makes an enormous assumption: that someone who has never worked alongside the founder can reproduce the same customer experience, make similar commercial decisions and protect the brand’s reputation. That’s only possible if the founder’s thinking has become part of the organisation rather than remaining inside one person’s head.

In that sense, franchising doesn’t create weaknesses; it just reveals them. If one franchisee succeeds while another struggles under the same brand, the problem is often that the business never fully captured the thinking behind its success, not a lack of capability.

This is why I believe founders ask the wrong question when they’re thinking about growth. Instead of asking “are we ready to scale?” they should first ask “could someone I’ve never met run this business successfully without me?” That only holds if you’ve taught them how you think, not simply handed them a manual.

That single question changes everything. It changes how you recruit, how you train and coach, how you develop leaders and build area managers, how you create culture, and ultimately whether customers get the same experience of your brand everywhere.

Whether a business ever franchises or not is almost secondary. The organisations that scale successfully all share one characteristic: they have found a way to transfer the founder’s thinking into the organisation itself. That’s when the business stops depending on one exceptional individual and starts becoming an exceptional system.

Before you franchise your business, franchise your thinking. Because businesses don’t become scalable when they can replicate their processes. They become scalable when they can replicate their thinking.

• Hodes is CEO of Grow Franchising and a Franchise Association of South Africa board member.