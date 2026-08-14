MATTHEW MARRIAN | Retirement is more than financial freedom

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Perhaps the objective of retirement should not be to stop working altogether, the writer says, but to reach a point where work becomes optional and contribution becomes a choice. Picture:

Historically, retirement planning has been a numbers game. How much capital do you need? What return should you assume? How much can you draw down each year? These are important questions, but they only tell us whether someone can afford to retire, not whether they are ready to retire.

For someone who has spent decades building a career or running a business, retirement is not simply the point at which a salary stops arriving. It can also mean walking away from structure, responsibility, relationships and contribution.

We spend an enormous amount of time preparing people financially for retirement, but less time thinking about what happens afterwards.

Most people approaching retirement will tell you they want more time, less stress and the freedom to travel. There is nothing wrong with that. The question is what happens once the novelty wears off.

For someone who has spent decades with a diary full of meetings, deadlines and responsibilities, the absence of structure can be surprisingly difficult. Work provided rhythm, goals, relationships and a sense of contribution. When that disappears overnight, having more time does not automatically mean knowing what to do with it.

Perhaps the objective should not be to stop working altogether, but to reach a point where work becomes optional and contribution becomes a choice.

Work provided rhythm, goals, relationships and a sense of contribution. When that disappears overnight, having more time does not automatically mean knowing what to do with it.

Some people will genuinely want to stop working and spend their time travelling or with family. Others will discover that they still want to be involved in business, perhaps by consulting, mentoring, serving on boards, teaching or volunteering.

The financial plan should support the life someone wants to lead rather than become the objective itself. If a client wants to travel extensively during the early years of retirement, that has implications for their spending and portfolio. If they intend to continue earning an income for another five or 10 years, the required capital may look very different.

Good retirement planning therefore needs to go beyond the traditional projection. The numbers remain fundamental, but they should answer a bigger question: what are we really trying to fund?

That requires more personal conversation. Who are you when your job title is no longer part of your identity? What would you spend your time doing if money were no longer the constraint? What would give you a sense of contribution or progress?

These questions cannot be answered by a Monte Carlo simulation, but they can change the financial plan. The investment portfolio is ultimately a means to an end. Its purpose is to create financial freedom and choices, not simply to maximise an investment account.

That also changes how we think about financial independence. It does not necessarily mean doing nothing. It means having choices about whether to work, what to work on and how to spend your time.

Some of the most interesting retirees I have encountered have redesigned their working lives rather than abandoned them. They may work part-time, mentor younger people, sit on a board or become involved in something outside their former career.

Of course, getting the financial side right remains fundamental. Sufficient capital, an appropriate investment strategy and a sustainable income plan matter. Longevity risk, inflation and market volatility do not disappear because we start talking about purpose.

But financial security and personal fulfilment are not the same thing. We spend decades accumulating wealth so that, eventually, we can buy back our time. Yet we spend little time thinking about what we will do with it once we have it.

It is an important part of the conversation with clients. Retirement should not simply be about what someone is retiring from; it should be about what they are retiring to.

The objective is not necessarily to build a portfolio large enough to stop working. It is to build enough financial freedom to decide what the next chapter looks like.

Retirement is not about having nothing left to do; it is about having the freedom to choose what is worth doing.

• Marrian is director at independent wealth management firm InvestSense.