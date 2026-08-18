LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

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American abuse of power deserves criticism, a letter writer says. But history becomes polemic when one side’s actions are catalogued while the forces to which it was responding are largely omitted. Picture:

Selective history clouds criticism of US power

Ismail Lagardien is right to scrutinise the use and abuse of US power (“Trump isn’t the problem — American power is”, August 12). America’s record includes serious failures, including the long wars in Vietnam and Iran and, in 1953, the Iraq invasion.

My objection is not to that criticism, but to the selective history on which much of the argument rests. Lagardien begins in 1945 with an America supposedly bent on undermining alternatives to its own system. But the context matters. The US entered World War 2 after Pearl Harbour and by 1945 faced a devastated Europe and an expanding Soviet sphere in Eastern Europe.

Likewise, criticism of the devastating American bombing of North Korea is legitimate. But surely it is also relevant that the Korean War began when North Korea invaded the South in June 1950 and that the military response was authorised by the UN.

None of this excuses American overreach. It simply asks that the same historical standard be applied throughout.

For much of the postwar period American power also defended Western Europe, South Korea and Japan, and acted as the principal counterweight to Soviet expansion. Many countries sought that protection rather than having it imposed upon them.

American power deserves criticism where it was abused. But history becomes polemic when one side’s actions are catalogued while the forces to which it was responding are largely omitted.

David Wolpert

Sydney, Australia

Constitutional Court ruling complicates Phala Phala impeachment process

Tara Roos’s article refers (“Top court rejects ATM bid to revive Phala Phala hearings”, August 13). She writes that “Makashule Gana, the chairperson of the impeachment committee, intends to continue with the preparatory work and appointment of evidence leaders”.

Gana seemingly fails to understand the ruling of the Constitutional Court that the crucial issue is the validity of the section 89 panel report, which the president contends is legally and factually flawed.

The interdict is conditional upon the outcome of the review proceedings, in which the president has challenged the validity of the report. The case is set to be heard on September 2-4.

What is baffling to me, and irresponsible, is the continuation of the preparatory work, which is patently premature and likely to all be in vain. It is a waste of time and effort ― and taxpayers’ money.

If the president is ultimately successful, which is likely to be the case, that will be the end of the Phala Phala legal story, though the losing party could still seek relief from the Constitutional Court.

The time to proceed with the preparatory work will be if the president’s challenge ultimately fails. So let us all just patiently wait and see.

Alick Costa

Via email

Voter apathy persists as 10-million South Africans remain unregistered

According to the Electoral Commission of South Africa a record number of voters, about 29-million, have registered to vote in the local government elections in November.

South Africa has a total population of about 63-million people, of whom some 21-million are under 18 years old and about 3-million are foreigners. Neither subgroup is entitled to vote.

That leaves roughly 10-million South African adults who have not registered to vote in November, even though their right to vote is indubitably and unarguably a hard-won dividend of democracy.

So many people died during the struggle for liberation from the yoke of apartheid, and beyond that due to political killings during the entire post-liberation period up to the present.

The 10-million nonparticipants present a poor reflection of the commitment of South Africans to the national ideals of multiparty constitutional democracy under the rule of law, the style of government overwhelmingly accepted by all who supported the adoption of the current constitution, our supreme law.

The electoral commission has a constitutional mandate to ensure that our elections are free and fair. Educating voters or potential voters on the benefits of constitutionalism ought to be front and centre in the work it does on an ongoing basis. Yet it has not managed to persuade 10-million potential voters to register.

Shortly after the formation of Accountability Now in 2009 a handbook on the constitution titled Know Your Rights, Claim Your Rights was presented to the commission’s then chair. It is still available, now in its third edition, on the Accountability Now website.

Written in plain language by nonlawyers, the handbook serves as an introduction to active citizenship and the cultivation of an awareness that the state is obliged to respect, protect, promote and fulfil the rights guaranteed to all in the Bill of Rights. Among those rights is the right to vote.

It costs nothing to point nonvoters in the direction of the handbook. Many registered voters choose not to cast their vote, to our national shame. In the 2024 national elections the ANC won 40% of the seats with only 16% of the electorate’s votes.

Paul Hoffman

Accountability Now

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