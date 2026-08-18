TAMRA CAPSTICK-DALE | The mirage of fiat and the iron fist

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Leaders who rule by intimidation often end up as the most isolated person in the company, the writer says, surrounded by people who told them only what they wanted to hear for as long as it served them. Illustration:

After three decades inside boardrooms, executive suites and countless strategic sessions and away days, most romantic notions about corporate authority fall away. You start to see the quieter forces that move companies and organisations.

Over the last while I have had the opportunity to watch two CEOs operate at opposite extremes. One draws loyalty that seems almost effortless. The other rules by intimidation. The contrast is instructive. To an insecure leader fear can look remarkably efficient. Meetings grow quieter. Deadlines are met. Compliance appears total.

It is a mirage.

In the first case the CEO works harder than anyone else, has incredible charisma, and is honest to a fault. It isn’t an act; his body language and the way he behaves are consistent with his approach. Critically, in this environment employees want to win.

In the second case the CEO is emotionless and makes it clear to everyone he thinks he’s the smartest in the room by an order of magnitude. The body language is also crystal clear: mostly condescension and intimidation. In these circumstances employees don’t want to do much except survive.

The difference couldn’t be more stark.

Leadership by threat and fiat is not strength, it is a profound failure of imagination. We don’t have to look far to understand this. An elementary knowledge of history recalls that Nero demanded unquestioning obedience and surrounded himself with people who confirmed his prejudices. As his paranoia deepened, he mistook silence for loyalty and flattery for truth.

Companies that run on fear follow the same path, only faster.

Over the years, what has become clear — at least to me — is that what often presents as supreme self-confidence is usually its opposite. Toxic leaders inflate their own importance and diminish others not from excess of belief in themselves, but from a fragile sense of worth that requires constant affirmation and protection. Secure leaders have no need to humiliate. They can tolerate challenge, encourage real debate and recognise that other people’s success does not threaten their own.

The bully’s power rests on the uncertainty of others. When employees never quite know which version of the leader will appear at any given time, they expend enormous energy reading the room rather than doing the work

At root, many of these types of leaders function as sophisticated bullies. The classroom or playground dynamic is simply transferred into a more expensive setting and given a title. The methods remain familiar: public or private belittling, unpredictable bursts of anger, selective favouritism, and the careful creation of an atmosphere in which people feel permanently slightly off-balance.

The bully’s power rests on the uncertainty of others. When employees never quite know which version of the leader will appear at any given time, they expend enormous energy reading the room rather than doing the work. That’s the point. Control is achieved not through clarity of purpose or strategic direction, but through the continuous low-level anxiety of those around them.

Psychologically this behaviour is rarely about the company’s long-term health. It is about the leader’s need to regulate an internal sense of inadequacy. By reducing the status of others, the toxic leader temporarily restores a feeling of superiority. Criticism is experienced as attack, independent thought is treated as a threat or not being a team player or being resistant to change. Over time the leader surrounds him or herself with people who will not challenge the narrative, because challenge itself has become intolerable.

The first casualty is psychological safety. Threatened people stop asking how they can play their part in the company’s future success, and start calculating how to avoid becoming the next target. The brain shifts to survival mode. Innovation requires the willingness to offer an unfinished idea and the possibility of failure.

In a punitive environment that willingness disappears. People do precisely what they are told and nothing more. The company trades its future adaptability for immediate, rigid obedience. When people are primarily focused on personal survival, the quality of collective judgment quietly deteriorates.

Fear also creates an echo chamber. When dissent carries a cost honest feedback vanishes. Insecure leaders almost always reshape the senior ranks, replacing independent minds with a smaller circle of loyalists who enforce conformity and obedience, block access and filter uncomfortable information.

They operate as satellite centres of power through proximity and group think. Bad news is sanitised. Critical thinking is treated as disloyalty. Truth becomes the casualty. The loyalists in the new senior ranks close ranks and everyone else ducks for cover. Yet their loyalty is contingent. It lasts only while the leader remains all-powerful and, by proximity, confers power on them.

The moment his position begins to weaken they flee. In the end, the leader is left the most isolated person in the company, surrounded by people who told him only what he wanted to hear for as long as it served them.

Leaders who punish honesty and frankness eventually lose their eyes and ears. They are routinely blindsided by problems or strategic missteps everyone else saw months earlier. But the climate they created made it unsafe for anyone to speak up.

The longer-term damage is practical and cultural. High performers have options. They rarely stay where their dignity is routinely reduced. When they leave they take institutional memory with them — the asset an insecure CEO often dismisses as inconvenient or even threatening. What remains is a thinner organisation staffed by those who have learnt the safest strategy is to keep their heads down and wait for the next cycle of change.

Even within the unequal institution of Roman slavery, Cicero understood that trust, decency and humility could unlock talent. His slave secretary Tiro, later manumitted, invented the first standardised Latin shorthand and preserved material that might otherwise have been lost. Governed only by fear, that contribution would almost certainly have disappeared. The same principle holds in modern companies because talent is not extracted by pressure; it is released by the conditions under which people feel able to contribute fully.

Alexander the Great inspired lasting loyalty by sharing hardship with his soldiers, resolutely refusing water in the desert when his men had none. Influence built on respect outlasts authority imposed through fear. The distinction remains relevant. One form of leadership leaves people looking over their shoulders. The other gives them a reason to look forward.

The iron fist looks decisive from a distance. Close up it is mostly insecurity wearing the mask of strength. Fear burns hot and leaves little behind, while companies that last are built on the harder disciplines of trust, respect and the confidence to hear truths that are inconvenient. The greatest leaders do not manufacture compliance. They encourage their people to be the best they can be.

Capstick-Dale is CEO of communications advisory Corporate Image.

Business Day