ABDUR AMOD | AI and the limits of global diversification

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A currency dealer walks past in front of electronic boards showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) and the exchange rate between the dollar and South Korean won, in Seoul, South Korea. The writer says technology-heavy markets such as the US, South Korea and Taiwan increasingly respond to the same forces despite sitting in different regions (Picture: REUTERS/HEO RAN)

Investors may be more concentrated in AI than they realise. Technology-heavy markets such as the US, South Korea and Taiwan increasingly respond to the same forces despite sitting in different regions, so broad portfolios may offer less diversification than their holdings imply, leaving them exposed to one theme: the success of the AI build-out.

South Korea, Taiwan and the US remain distinct economies, yet their largest technology companies respond to a single cycle of semiconductor demand and data-centre investment, exposing markets that once moved for different reasons to the same underlying source of risk.

By late July the 60-day correlation between the Korea composite stock price index (Kospi) and the Nasdaq 100 had risen to about 0.5, its highest level since 2021. Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix accounted for more than half of the Kospi, while the 10 largest constituents of the S&P 500 represented about 37% of the S&P 500, which is above the dot-com peak of 27%.

Neither measure proves a lasting shift on its own. The significance lies in the combination, because when concentrated markets also converge, shocks spread across borders through the same companies and supply chains.

How the shock spread

Two developments in China unsettled semiconductor investors in the final week of July. A state-backed manufacturer was reported to be producing locally developed chipmaking equipment, and shares in ChangXin Memory Technologies, the country’s largest memory-chip producer, rose 466% on their Shanghai debut. Both pointed to reduced reliance on foreign suppliers, and though China’s machines still trailed ASML’s, the news landed on a market already worried about the financing of AI investment.

The selling spread quickly. On July 28 the Kospi fell 8% in morning trading, triggering a market-wide circuit breaker, before closing down 10.8%. Taiwan’s Taiex fell 4.65% and the Philadelphia semiconductor index lost 4.5%, yet the equal-weighted S&P 500 reached a record. Chip and AI-linked shares repriced together across borders, while less exposed shares traded on their own fundamentals.

The decline reversed on July 31 after strong Microsoft and Amazon earnings lifted US technology shares, with the Kospi gaining as much as 17% and the Taiex closing almost 8% higher. The recovery suggested that leverage and positioning had amplified the selloff, while the same connections carrying the shock also carried the rebound.

Why the connection is tight

Concentration explains why sentiment around a few companies can move an index, but the deeper link is how capital circulates within the industry. Chipmakers invest in model developers, model developers buy computing capacity from cloud providers, and cloud providers spend heavily on chips and data centres.

This can imply that a single AI project can appear as an investment on one balance sheet, contracted revenue on another, and future demand for a third. South Korea and Taiwan sit at the manufacturing end of that cycle and open before Wall Street, so they often react first.

The late-1990s telecom build-out provides a parallel, with equipment makers such as Lucent and Nortel using vendor financing to help customers buy their products. Demand was not necessarily false, but financing sometimes made orders appear more independent than they were.

Now, capital moves through several companies and balance sheets, making it difficult to determine how much spending reflects genuinely external demand. The links do not make demand artificial, only harder to trace. The test is whether adoption is spreading beyond the companies financing one another and whether returns justify the spending.

The July results gave a split answer. Azure, Google Cloud and AWS grew by 43%, 82% and 37%, respectively. Microsoft said all of the quarter’s backlog growth came from customers outside frontier-model companies. Google Cloud and AWS also widened their margins as they expanded, which points to paying demand rather than growth bought through discounting.

However, the cost of meeting it increased. Microsoft’s free cash flow fell 23% to $19.6bn as capital spending reached $41bn, and Meta spent almost all of its $32bn operating cash flow on new capacity. Amazon’s headline profit was heavily boosted by gains on its Anthropic stake, another case of these links making results harder to read.

There is a fair defence of this. Chips and data centres are paid for on construction while the revenue arrives over years, which places greater weight on demand not yet realised. For now, adoption is broadening while the build-out is leaving less cash behind. The question is not whether AI is a bubble. It is whether broad portfolios still diversify when one economic driver sits beneath a growing share of global market value.

The comparison with the late 1990s holds not because today’s leaders lack revenue or profits but because of the scale of capacity being built before the returns are known. The July 2026 selloff tested only one side of that, since it began with a supply-side threat. A more serious test would come from the other direction, if investors doubted that adoption and cash returns could keep pace with spending, reaching the companies carrying the greatest weight in the world’s largest indices.

The pattern is not permanent. It would weaken if paid adoption broadened, cash returns improved, or correlations between chip-heavy markets normalised. Until then, broad indices carry far more exposure to one outcome than their holdings suggest. That exposure accumulated without an explicit decision, as confidence in the AI build-out increased the value and index weight of the companies leading it.

The result is a portfolio that appears diversified on paper while remaining dependent on a single economic driver.

• Amod is head of technology at Prescient Securities.

Business Day