HEATH MUCHENA | The AI supply chain nobody talks about enough

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Racks for data servers, GPUs and CPUs inside a data centre. The writer says the machinery behind AI chatbots needs memory, chip factories, power, cooling, fibre networks and safety software on an industrial scale. Picture:

AI may feel weightless to the user. Type a question, receive an answer, move on. But behind every chatbot response is a physical machine that looks less like software and more like industrial infrastructure.

That machine needs memory, chip factories, power, cooling, fibre networks, data centres and safety software. It needs electricity on a scale that strains the grid. It needs components that only a few companies can make. It needs buildings that can handle heat and density that traditional server rooms were never designed for.

That is why some of the most important AI stocks of 2026 are not model developers at all. They are the companies building the body behind the chatbot.

Micron is the memory layer. Its high bandwidth memory (HBM) feeds the GPUs that run AI workloads. Without enough fast memory, even the most expensive processor waits for data. Demand for Micron’s HBM products is booked well into the future, turning what was once a cyclical memory business into one of the most important supply points in the AI economy.

Intel is the manufacturing comeback story. For years Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) dominated the leading edge of chip production while Intel struggled with delays. Now Intel is trying to prove its 18A process can bring it back into contention as a serious foundry for advanced AI chips. The company has attracted backing from the US government, Nvidia and SoftBank. The rally has been powerful, but the key test remains simple: can Intel win major outside customers at scale?

Etched is making a sharper, riskier bet. Its Sohu chip is designed specifically for transformer inference, the architecture behind many leading AI systems. If transformers remain dominant, specialised silicon could be faster and more efficient than general-purpose GPUs. If model architecture shifts, Etched’s advantage could become stranded in hardware that cannot easily adapt.

AI demand is real. Backlogs are large. Customer concentration is high. Valuations have expanded.

CoreWeave represents the neocloud layer. The company rents GPU capacity to AI labs and hyperscalers that need compute faster than they can build it themselves. Its contracted backlog is enormous, but so are the risks. The business requires heavy debt, large capital expenditure and confidence that customers such as Microsoft, OpenAI, Meta and Anthropic will keep using outside capacity rather than building or reselling more of their own.

Nokia is the networking layer. AI clusters increasingly stretch across buildings and campuses, which means data must move quickly over optical fibre. Its work with Nvidia on AI-RAN points to a world where AI inference moves closer to users through telecom networks, although that remains more a future option than the current earnings engine.

Bloom Energy sits at the power bottleneck. AI data centres cannot wait years for grid connections, and Bloom’s on-site fuel cells offer a faster route to electricity. The opportunity is real, but so is the scrutiny. Investors need to distinguish firm revenue from headline backlog, especially where large projects depend on permits, joint ventures and a small number of counterparties.

Vertiv handles what happens inside the data centre: moving power safely and removing heat. AI racks draw far more electricity than traditional servers, making liquid cooling and power distribution critical. Vertiv’s backlog has surged, but its valuation now assumes a lot of smooth execution.

BlackBerry QNX is the quiet safety layer. Long after BlackBerry lost the smartphone war, QNX became embedded in vehicles and safety-critical systems. As AI moves into cars, robots, factories and medical devices, software that is certified not to fail becomes more valuable.

These companies are different, but the pattern is similar. AI demand is real. Backlogs are large. Customer concentration is high. Valuations have expanded. Many stocks are being priced as if future commitments will convert into revenue on schedule. That is the real question for investors.

AI has a body now. The market has noticed. The next test is whether that body can turn promise into cash before perfection pricing becomes too heavy to carry.

• Muchena is founder of Proudly Associated and author of ‘Artificial Intelligence Applied’ and ‘Tokenized Trillions’.

Business Day