PATIENCE NOMBEKO MBAVA | Responsible leadership under public scrutiny

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Stellenbosch Business School’s Triple Crown-accredited Master of Business Administration programme empowers graduates to lead responsibly, think strategically and make complex decisions with clarity.

Leadership rarely announces itself in the language of the classroom. Instead, it arrives as decisions that must be made publicly, under pressure, and with real consequences for real people.

Recently the Financial and Fiscal Commission (FFC) found itself at the centre of such a moment. [It questioned the lawfulness of National Treasury’s decision to invoke section 216(2) of the constitution and temporarily withhold R13.5bn in equitable share funding from 69 municipalities over poor financial management.]

About the author: Stellenbosch Business School MBA alumnus Dr Patience Nombeko Mbava is the former chairperson of the FFC. (Stellenbosch Business School)

As South Africa grappled with questions of municipal finances, constitutional governance, and public accountability, the debate highlighted the principles of responsible leadership that Stellenbosch Business School seeks to cultivate in its Master of Business Administration (MBA) graduates.

Responsible leadership is more than an aspiration. It is a practice rooted in stewardship, ethical decision-making, and a commitment to the public good.

Few situations test these principles more directly than a dispute involving billions of rand, constitutional mandates, and the delivery of essential services.

Looking beyond the technical debate

When assessing National Treasury’s decision to withhold municipal funding, the FFC’s focus extended beyond questions of financial management to a fundamental constitutional issue: was the intervention lawful?

The key question was whether an unconditional allocation to local government could be withheld by the executive alone, or whether parliamentary approval was required.

Answering it required evidence, objectivity, and sound public finance analysis.

Evidence before opinion

One hallmark of responsible leadership is placing evidence ahead of rhetoric.

The commission’s analysis revealed that the 69 affected municipalities owed creditors approximately R97.4bn, yet were themselves owed close to R217.9bn by households, businesses, and other organs of state. Fifteen municipalities had no cash buffer at all.

The numbers pointed to a deeper systemic problem: local government had become a system that had stopped paying itself.

Good leadership begins with understanding reality, even when that reality is uncomfortable.

When rigour and humanity meet

Responsible leadership requires both analytical rigour and an understanding of how decisions affect people’s lives.

While a funding freeze may be justified, its consequences are often felt first by communities. Leaders must balance accountability with the need to avoid shifting the burden onto citizens who played no role in the underlying failures.

Independence as a discipline

The debate also underscored an important leadership principle: independence is a discipline, not a posture.

As an independent constitutional adviser, the FFC’s role is neither to oppose nor defend government, but to provide objective advice grounded in evidence and constitutional principles.

The commission agreed that public funds must be safeguarded. Its concern centred on ensuring that the mechanisms used to protect those funds were themselves constitutionally sound.

Credibility is built through consistency, fairness, and principled engagement. Leaders earn trust when they apply the same standards regardless of circumstance.

Building bridges, not trenches

Perhaps the most enduring lesson of responsible leadership is the importance of strengthening systems rather than winning arguments.

Beyond the immediate dispute, the commission has focused on helping parliament strengthen oversight and exploring ways to prevent similar uncertainty in future. A standing protocol could provide clarity while protecting public finances, constitutional governance, and citizens’ interests.

This is the essence of custodial leadership: leaving systems stronger and more resilient than they were before.

Responsible leadership in practice

The core principles of responsible leadership include making evidence-based decisions, considering human impact, maintaining principled independence, and pursuing lasting solutions. These are the qualities Stellenbosch Business School seeks to develop in its graduates.

For current and future MBA students, the message is simple: the case studies debated in lecture halls are preparation for moments when difficult decisions must be made under scrutiny and in service of the greater good.

Frameworks and technical expertise matter, but the ultimate test of leadership lies in the character to apply them with fairness, integrity, and purpose.

That is the challenge of responsible leadership. And it is the enduring value of a Stellenbosch Business School MBA.

Ready to accelerate your leadership journey? Explore the Stellenbosch Business School MBA webpage or email applications@stellenboschbusiness.ac.za.

This article was sponsored by Stellenbosch Business School.