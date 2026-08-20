GUGU LOURIE | Winery’s eco-army shows nature trumps robots in farming

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A worker reacts near a line of humanoid robots displayed at the World AI Conference in Shanghai earlier this year. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

The development of AI-enhanced humanoid robots with incredible capabilities, showcased on social media platforms, has ignited debate about the future.

Dominating my tech feed recently was the news that Sany’s truck plant in Changsha, China, is trialling humanoid machines on final assembly lines.

The discourse fluctuates between breathless excitement and existential dread. A concerned person asks: “Will these bipedal bots replace us all?” Another commentator argues that China isn’t automating to show off; it is doing so out of sheer demographic panic.

With its working-age population projected to drop to about 300-million by the century’s end, one of the steepest demographic cliffs in human history, Beijing’s solution is to substitute the labour it lacks with intelligent robots.

Fair enough. But while the world hyperventilates over metal skeletons taking over factories and farms, I considered what I thought was a far more elegant solution, prompted by a post by Lloyd Nedohe on X, which read: “A winery in the Cape Town winelands employs 1,200 ducks as full‑time ‘eco‑employees’.

“Twice a day the ‘Indian Runner flock’ marches to the vines, devouring snails and insects while naturally fertilising the soil.

“No pesticides, just a disciplined duck parade keeping the vineyard in balance.”

Fascinated, I reread the post at least four times and watched the video of the ducks waddling in formation to the vineyard like a feathered army on a mission. This is innovation of another kind. In a world preoccupied with software development and AI sentience, simple solutions derived from nature have been relegated to the bottom of the innovation bin.

Enter Vergenoegd Löw Wine Estate in Stellenbosch. The name “Vergenoegd” is Dutch for “content”, from the literal translation “far enough”. Looking at this well-thought-out operation, I completely understand why the vineyard owners would be satisfied.

Vergenoegd Löw Wine Estate is a 330-year-old heritage site that merges regenerative farming with modern agricultural tech. Its vintners have stitched their Back to the Future plan properly. While the Chinese are busy programming joints and servos, Vergenoegd is training ducks, cattle and sheep to do the heavy lifting.

The Indian Runner ducks, introduced to the vineyard in 1984, are absolute legends. They devour snails and vineyard pests that would otherwise destroy the vines. They also eat weeds and their waste enriches the soil. This is biological pest control at best — not a single chemical label in sight.

But don’t for a second think this estate is antitech. Vergenoegd utilises high-efficiency pivot irrigation to conserve water. The estate has installed enormous solar PV arrays with a battery energy storage solution in partnership with RenEnergy, ensuring that power failures do not jeopardise the fermentation tanks.

The estate is a WWF Conservation Champion, blending solar power, a 25ha wetland conservation area, and regenerative grazing. The magic is in the mix; the vintners also plant cover crops between vineyard rows to attract pollinators and bind nitrogen to the soil, and they use Dexter cattle to manage weeds naturally.

This holistic model earned it a spot among the Top 100 Sustainable Hotels & Resorts of the World, not for being trendy but for advancing a “holistic model of regenerative hospitality”.

Vergenoegd Löw’s philosophy is simple: farm with, rather than against, nature. The grapes dictate how they should be vinified. The result? Restrained, precise wines with just a touch of salinity, shaped by the ancient marine beds and False Bay air.

So, while the world panics about humanoid machines replacing workers, I am not bothered. Let China build its robots. I will take the 1,200-strong duck parade in the Cape Winelands any day.

Being “content” isn’t about inertia. It is about understanding that the most sophisticated tech often has webbed feet, lays eggs and eats snails.

That is the kind of disruption I can get behind. Satisfied, unbothered and perfectly in balance.

• Lourie is founder and editor of TechFinancials.

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