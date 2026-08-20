LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

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The Spar board would benefit from someone who brings the depth of Spar-specific knowledge and understanding of the independent retailer model, a letter writer says. Picture: Business Day/

Spar board reshuffle a chance to boost ties with independent retailers

Jacqueline Mackenzie’s article refers (“Spar’s chair and deputy chair resign”, August 17).

I am a multigenerational Spar retailer, having taken over the business from my father and my grandfather before him. I have lived the Spar model for decades.

Over the years, I have watched Spar achieve extraordinary success. I also experienced the period when the group flew too high and a distance developed between the company and its independent retailers — a clear departure from the relationship that had always been the foundation of the brand’s strength.

I do not trade in Spar shares beyond the small holding my wife bought a few years ago out of loyalty to the brand. I serve on no Spar committee. I write purely as a retailer and the views expressed here are entirely my own.

Spar has made mistakes that affected market sentiment. At the same time, appointing Angelo Swartz as CEO was a decisive and positive step. He understood a fundamental truth: Spar’s strength has always rested on the quality of its relationships with its independent retailers.

Under his leadership retailers were once again drawn in and made to feel part of the team. His resignation therefore raised genuine concerns. Despite the setbacks, I have also witnessed how Reeza Isaacs and the present executive team continue to build on a more relationship-centred approach.

The resignations of the chair and deputy chair, and the stated intention to appoint new nonexecutive directors with retail and independent retailer experience, create an important opportunity.

I believe the board would benefit from someone who brings the depth of Spar-specific knowledge and understanding of the independent retailer model that Swartz and now Isaacs have demonstrated.

I do not doubt that the National Guild — consisting of highly experienced and very capable retailers — with the board, will appoint the perfect candidate. What makes Spar truly unique is the wealth of knowledge and gifted retailers countrywide.

Now that these retailers are once again working constructively with the board, I believe this combination can only lead to significant success, just as it did in the past.

I remain confident that a renewed focus on the real Spar–retailer relationship, supported by the right experience at board level, can take the group to extraordinary heights once again.

Stephen Rens

Renbro Superspar/Jubilee Spar

Energy supply risks mount as conflicts disrupt fuel imports

In 2024, the latest year for which figures are available, South Africa imported about 10.8-billion litres of diesel and 4-billion litres of petrol. Avgas imports were 720-million litres.

Of this total about 70% came from the Middle East and India. The balance was refined locally from either imported oil or local coal. A big amount was then re-exported to other Southern African countries.

The Strait of Hormuz is closed and is likely to remain so until after America’s November midterm elections (“Russia and China the only winners from Iran war”, August 7). US President Donald Trump seems to have realised that the original memorandum of understanding was in effect a surrender document, making compliance pre-midterms tantamount to political suicide.

The Houthis have now closed the Red Sea to all Saudi tankers and destroyed the country’s latest West Coast refinery. The Ukrainians are hitting Russian refineries with sophisticated drones, reducing the volume of refined fuels available for export. The US strategic reserve has been sucked down, almost to sludge levels.

When the American strategic reserve pumps stop, I just hope someone at the department of energy knows where South Africa’s refined fuels will be coming from and how much they will cost.

James Cunningham

Camps Bay

Consistent journalistic standards are vital amid claims of media bias

In his recent Thick End of the Wedge column Peter Bruce criticised journalists and editors who fail to apologise or retract when they get something wrong or subsequently change their position (“Editor faces ‘corridor of uncertainty’”, August 6).

In this instance he was referring to News24 and its editor-in-chief, Adriaan Basson, both of whom Bruce generally regards highly.

I agree with his broader point. Accountability should be expected from journalists as much as from those they write about. But there is another journalistic failing that deserves similar scrutiny: inconsistency and obvious bias.

Israel provides a striking example. It is entirely legitimate to criticise Israel, often strongly. What troubles me is the frequency with which Israel appears to be judged by standards not applied with equal vigour to other countries or actors.

There have also been occasions when criticism of Israel has been inserted into opinion pieces whose principal subject has little or no connection with Israel. That does not strengthen an argument; it gives the impression that the conclusion has preceded the subject matter.

Good journalism should not require equal criticism of everyone. It should, however, require reasonably consistent standards. That principle surely deserves as much attention as the willingness to correct an error.

David Wolpert

Australia

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